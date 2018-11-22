How To Stream NFL Football Games On Thanksgiving

Today’s Thanksgiving football games are jam-packed
Four major football games will be played and a couple of rivalry games are on the big screen!
The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will play in the earlier game and the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys play in the afternoon game.
The red-hot New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will play in the night game.
Below are all of the television listings:
Chicago Bears (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Washington Redskins (6-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at New Orleans Saints (9-1)
Time: 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
