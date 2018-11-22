How To Stream NFL Football Games On Thanksgiving

Drew Brees

Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Today’s Thanksgiving  football games are jam-packed

Four major football games will be played and a couple of rivalry games are on the big screen!

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will play in the earlier game and the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys play in the afternoon game.

The red-hot New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will play in the night game.

Below are all of the television listings:

stafford injury

GettyStafford is clearly affected by the second quarter hit.

Chicago Bears (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

 

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates rushing 1 yard for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Washington Redskins (6-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

falcons eagles odds, falcons eagles spread, falcons eagles prediction, nfl odds, nfl spreads, nfl predictions

GettyMatt Ryan is seeking his third NFC Championship appearance.

Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at New Orleans Saints (9-1)

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

 

