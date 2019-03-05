Kylie Jenner Becomes World’s Youngest Billionaire, Beating Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes released a billionaires’ list, which now shows Kylie Jenner as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to the list.

In a fresh new week after what appeared to be scandal-rocked headlines, featuring the demise of a BFF relationship with Jordyn Woods and betrayal that shook the Kardashian-Jenner family, this news could be welcoming to the young Jenner.

Jenner, at age 21, is the youngest Kardashian family member. She has made a ton of revenue from her best-selling cosmetics line. She owns Kylie Cosmetics (which often referenced the Kylie/Jordyn brand that she shared with Woods).

What’s remarkable about this billionaire status is that Jenner’s brand is reportedly a three-year-old business. According to reports, the young mogul and even younger business generated an estimated $360 million in sales last year.

Reports are saying that Jenner has beaten out one other famous face, who was billed the youngest billionaire not too long ago. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had made headlines when he became a billionaire at the age of 23.

With economic and personal finance reports of women’s disadvantages in the workplace, the Lily Ledbetter Act, and other missions to empower women as CEOs and as equals in the workplace, Jenner’s achievement is no small feat. This achievement breaks down barriers in the larger rankings of billionaires and millionaires of Forbes, which feature people who are both older and male.

Television host disagrees with referring to either Jenner or Zuckerberg as “self-made” billionaires:

1. sigh

2. There's no such thing as a self-made billionaire.

3. If there was it certainly wouldn't be Kylie or Zuckerberg.*

4. heavy sigh * The closest self-made rich person I can think of Madame CJ Walker.** ** Google her yourself. https://t.co/FeSKKYKhWP — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) March 5, 2019

He writes:

“1. sigh

2. There’s no such thing as a self-made billionaire.

3. If there was it certainly wouldn’t be Kylie or Zuckerberg.*

4. heavy sigh

* The closest self-made rich person I can think of Madame CJ Walker.**

** Google her yourself.”

Still, Jenner has quite a bit to be proud of. On the Forbes billionaires list, only 252 are women, and the richest self-made woman is Wu Yajun of China–who is a real estate mogul worth an estimated $9.4 billion.

“I didn’t expect anything,” Jenner said, when she spoke to Forbes about her billionaire status. “I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Among others on the Forbes list are some expected names, like Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, who holds on to his spot as the world’s richest man. According to the Forbes list, Bezos’ fortune totals $131 billion. His fortune increased by $19 billion from 2018.

The list gives some more information about billionaires as a whole:

When the financial worth of the billionaires is combined, their worth is actually down $9.1 trillion. Combined, the billionaires are financially now worth $8.7 trillion.

According to Forbes’ numbers, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune is reportedly among those fortunes that are falling.

The magazine’s calculations state that Zuckerberg’s fortune has dropped by $8.7 billion in the past year and is now roughly $62.3 billion, according to the Forbes list. Not a shabby showing, but a drop in his overall financial worth, that could be noted.

Behind this loss for Zuckerberg is likely that his shares in Facebook lost a third of their value as the social network, Facebook, battled so many scandals, ranging from the Russia investigation into America’s political system, to many invasion of privacy allegations, to his battle with the European Union over GDPR laws, and Zuckerberg’s highly publicized testimony with Congress.

As for Bezos, his share prices at Amazon have been relatively steady and good. Reports show that the gap between him and the next billionaire after him, Billionaire #2, i.e. Bill Gates, is a little wider now.

Gates’ fortune, though, has not declined like some of his billionaire counterparts’.

On the contrary, Gates’ fortune and financial worth has increased. The site reports that his worth went from $90 billion last year to $96.5 billion this year.

The number of self-made women reached 72 for the first time, up from 56 a year ago. The feat is arguably remarkable.