‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers on the Reunion

With the 2019 premiere of The Bachelorette just around the corner, ABC has put together a major Bachelorette reunion, with stars of the show from the past, coming together to catch up, reminisce and dish on some drama as well. According to ABC, the reason for the reunion is this, “In anticipation of Hannah Brown’s journey as the next Bachelorette, viewers will celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road in a double-decker bus with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most iconic date spots from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette history. The momentous occasion will culminate with a Bachelorette reunion like no other, with special surprises along the way … The night of celebration also features an inside look at Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s wedding preparations and intimate bridal shower, a look back at the most unforgettable “firsts” throughout the years, and a catch-up with some of the most controversial men in The Bachelorette history. Then, Chris Harrison takes a special trip to Hannah’s hometown for an up-close and personal look at our newest Bachelorette. What skeletons will he uncover when he investigates her closet and bedroom?”

When it comes to the spoilers on the former cast members joining in on the reunion, the former stars appearing on the episode include Andi Dorfman, Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Ashley Rosenbaum, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. Former Bachelor star and ex-flame to a couple of the girls also is reported to appear on the reunion. Viall was rejected by two Bachelorette stars, coming in second on the seasons starring Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Ahead of the reunion, Fedotowsky-Manno told People, “Even though we’re all different ages we’re all friends. We’re like sisters, it’s really cool.” And Becca Kufrin added that, “One of the best things is the love and support we get from the fans. They want everyone to succeed and be happy, and that’s really great to see, not just for me, but for everyone who comes after me.”

And, when it comes to the new season of The Bachelorette, which kicks off on May 13, 2019, ABC’s press release states, “From Miss Alabama USA to Hannah B. and Hannah Beast, every journey has prepared Bachelorette Hannah Brown for her pursuit of the fierce love she so deserves. With a newfound sense of self and her southern charm, Hannah is ready to shed her perfect pageant persona and keep it real as she begins her new quest to find her forever love on the momentous 15th season of The Bachelorette.” This season, there are 30 contestants in the mix, hoping to win the heart of Brown.

Tune in on Monday night, May 13th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network for a new season of The Bachelorette.