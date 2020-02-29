Lakers’ LeBron James Weighs-in on Bulls’ Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grew up watching fellow Kobe Bryant, but like Bryant, James also wanted to be like Michael Jordan. When James had the opportunity to meet Jordan for the first time back in high school.

James shared that meeting MJ [Michael Jordan] for the first time. ‘It looked like black Jesus was walking towards you. So, When he walked in, I didn’t know what to say,” said James. “It was overwhelming to finally meet the guy that I looked up to my whole life.”

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for fourth on the All-Time scoring list last season on March 6, 2019.

“We all wanted to be MJ,” James said. “Every last one of us. It’s crazy.”

Michael Jordan is a fan of James

Michael Jordan and James draw comparisons all the time, but Jordan thinks it’s meaningless. Earlier this season, Jordan was in Paris to help the NBA promote next years’ preseason game between Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks. During a press conference, Jordan was asked about Lakers forward LeBron James.

Michael Jordan weighs in on the 🐐 debate. pic.twitter.com/ZiKkeAoCmU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2020

“We play in different eras,” Jordan said. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world. I know it’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras. It’s going to continue to happen.

“I’m a fan of his. I love watching him play. But as you can see, our league is starting to expand on very talented players. I think he’s made his mark. He will continue to do so over a period of time. But when you start the comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a standup measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He’s a heck of a basketball player, without a doubt.”

James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game in 54 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Markieff Morris Talks About Playing With LeBron and AD

Markieff Morris recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after being waived by the Detriot Pistons last week. The NBA veteran did get a chance to play against the Lakers earlier this season due to injury.

“I hadn’t played against the Lakers this year,” Morris said. “Hadn’t even seen them play. When I was with my old team, I stayed back when we came out here.”

Just because he wasn’t on the bench when the Pistons trip to Los Angeles doesn’t mean he wasn’t watching on television.

“It looks the same as how it looks on TV. A lot of domination, a lot of ‘Bron, a lot of AD, we’ve got a good group of guys that play their roles really well,” said Morris. “Everybody on the team is looking for that extra pass.”

Morris would continue as he detailed how he will fit in with this lakers team.

“Just trying to pick my spots, really,” Morris said. “[LeBron is] the best player in the game, and he makes the job a lot easier for us. I think we’ve got something special.

“[Davis] is a great passer,” Morris continued. “I just moved around a lot and he found me.”

