Warriors Stephen Curry Sounds-off on Relationship With Nipsey Hussle

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, after being gunned down in Los Angeles outside his Marathon shop on March 31, 2019. John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, and YG will all perform as a tribute to the Marathon artist.

“An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper, Nipsey Hussle, had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich. “There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Stephen Curry on Nipsey Hussle

On Jul 10, 2018, Nipsey Hussle was a guest on Steph Curry’s YouTube show 5 Minutes from Home. The two met up at Oracle Arena and hopped into a van in search of a late-night meal. At the time, Hussle just dropped Victory Lap, which was nominated for Best Rap Album Grammy Award. Hussle talked about struggling to get the album created and how he built the music career he always wanted.

“You know, from not being a professional, and you being a young kid with a dream, somebody that’s got a passion for the game. All the process of [making it] — that [expletive] wasn’t no straight line,” said Hussle.

Curry shared that the public assumed that his goal was to reach the NBA, but he revealed that it wasn’t always something he wanted to achieve. The two time NBA MVP touched on the similarities in his journey into the NBA and Nipsey’s path in the music industry.

“What’s the metric [for measuring musical success]? It’s not that you heard one good song, and you want to see what else is on the album — that used to be what motivated the purchase, right? Now, the metric is really inspirational,” Hussle shared.

Earlier this week Curry was a guest on All of the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and was asked about his relationship with the fallen hip hop artist.

“I got to know him a year before he passed and he came on my 5 Minutes from Home show. Took time out of his day to come up to The Bay and we hopped in the back of the sprinter and part that filming takes an hour to edit the footage and have a good conversation,” said Curry.

“I feel like I was talking to him way longer than that because of how real he was and his perspective on life. Like the way, he talked about his daughter and raising her, and his relationship with Lauren [London]. All that type of stuff was real obviously his music stands for itself. When have guys in the spotlight that has a story has a journey and is able to turn that into inspiration beyond more than he imagines spoke volumes,” said Curry.

