Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Sends Player to Hospital: Report

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of basketball legend LeBron James who is a rising college basketball player in his own right, was taken to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

TMZ, which broke the story on July 25, 2023, reported that James is out of the Intensive Care Unit and is listed in stable condition. The cause of the cardiac arrest is not yet clear.

People tweeted prayers, such as, “Thinking and praying for Bronny James and his family. Glad it sounds like he’s doing okay.” Writer Tristan Pharis tweeted, “Very scary news this morning as Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Bronny may be the son of LeBron James, but he is more than that. He is a young man with a bright future ahead of him.Praying for a speedy recovery.”

Here’s what you need to know:

LeBron James & His Wife Confirmed That Bronny James ‘Suffered a Cardiac Arrest’ During Basketball Practice

TMZ obtained a statement from a family spokesperson confirming the cardiac arrest incident.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” it reads.

The spokesperson continues, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) “is the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm. Breathing stops. The person becomes unconscious. Without immediate treatment, sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death.”

The site notes: “Emergency treatment for sudden cardiac arrest includes cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and shocks to the heart with a device called an automated external defibrillator (AED). Survival is possible with fast, appropriate medical care.”

The details of what happened when Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest are not yet clear.

Mayo Clinic also indicates: “Cardiac arrest, or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known, is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It’s not the same as a heart attack and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.”

Bronny James Is Committed to USC

According to ESPN, Bronny James has been committed to USC since May 2023.

He’s listed as 6 foot 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. He attended Sierra Canyon High School and is from Los Angeles, California, according to ESPN.

Lebron James previously told the Atlantic that he play his last year of professional basketball wherever Bronny James ends up.

On Instagram, Bronny James often posts about his father and brother. James and his wife Savannah have three children together, including Bronny’s younger brother Bryce and sister Zhuri, according to People Magazine.

READ NEXT: The Real Story of J. Robert Oppenheimer.