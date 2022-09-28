NFL Personnel Exec ‘Not Convinced’ Eagles QB Ready for January

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been generating NFL MVP buzz in recent weeks. His stellar play could garner him a shiny new contract worth up to $45 million per year. It’s a fluid situation.

Hurts’ progression – not perfection – has the Philly fanbase excited and rightfully so. He looks like the real deal. But some in-the-know experts are preaching patience as the quarterback continues to prove himself as a pocket passer. Heavy’s Matt Lombardo talked to one AFC personnel executive who isn’t quite “convinced.”

Here is what Lombardo uncovered in his reporting:

Through the Eagles’ first three games, Hurts is the NFL’s third-leading passer, completing 67.3% of his attempts for 916 yards with 4 touchdowns to 1 interception and a 106.5 passer rating that ranks fifth in the league. “Back in Alabama, he was more of a power thrower than a polished passer,” an AFC personnel executive told Heavy. “I’m really impressed with what the Eagles have done with him, playing to his strengths. “I’m still not convinced he can see and win from the pocket in January, but not many quarterbacks have the ability to do that consistently, either.”

Jalen Hurts is the first QB in NFL history to throw for more than 900 yards and run for more than 150 yards in the first three games of a season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YHouagU8gG — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 26, 2022

Nick Sirianni Says Hurts ‘Identifying What’s Coming’

Don’t tell Nick Sirianni that Hurts can’t be a pocket passer. The Eagles head coach has been monitoring his quarterback’s growth since spring workouts … further back than that, actually. The journey started as soon as the final whistle blew in Tampa Bay on January 16, 2022. His biggest improvement? Accuracy.

“Again, just the way he’s kind of seeing the field right now. He’s identifying what’s coming, he’s knowing where to go with the football,” Sirianni told reporters. “His accuracy has been really outstanding. I think his numbers speak for itself, where we are at this point in the season. He’s been on it.

“It’s that development that you always want out of every quarterback, is to see it faster, to get the ball to the guys that the ball is supposed to go to in the coverage they’re playing and that it’s an accurate ball. He’s continued to improve on those things.”

"I didn’t know that QBs can improve on accuracy in such a way that we're now watching with @JalenHurts. @Eagles have talent and they've got some great picks coming up. If they do the right thing, this can be a long, long ride." @michaelirvin88 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/RY7S3MWpOx — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) September 21, 2022

Hurts Speaks Out (Again) on Gun Violence

The City of Philadelphia remained in shock on Wednesday as students returned to Roxborough High School one day after a random shooting. The school had a heavy police presence on campus as everyone tried to make sense out of an ambush that resulted in one death.

Two gunmen opened fire on five unsuspecting high school football players on Tuesday, leading to five injured students and one death in what appeared to be unprovoked violence, according to CBS News. Scary stuff.

Every kid has the right to make it home.https://t.co/YWDlQfCwkJ pic.twitter.com/I8t49IkL7X — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2022

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was at a loss for words when asked about the incident. This wasn’t the first time that Hurts had expressed his opinion on gun violence.

“It’s very sad,” an emotional Hurts said, via Pro Football Talk. “Kids are doing what they love in a place where it’s supposed to be safe, where we say, ‘Go chase your dreams.’ They’re out there playing football, and they don’t make it home. It’s just very unfortunate. I’m praying for the families. I pray for change.”