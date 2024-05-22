Virginia TikTok Rapper, 17, Accidentally Shoots Himself to Death in Viral Video

A teenage TikTok rapper using the name “Rylo Huncho” accidentally shot himself to death in Suffolk, Virginia, in a May 15 video that has gone viral on social media.

The teen’s death and identity were confirmed by 13NewsNow, a television station in Virginia. According to the television station, the teen’s family confirmed his death and gave his real name as Raleigh Freeman III, of Suffolk, Virginia. He was 17 years old, 13NewsNow reported.

In addition, a GoFundMe page set up to help Freeman’s family reveals some details of his death.

The television station described “Rylo Huncho” as an “aspiring rap artist” who “fatally shot himself while recording a video on social media.” Police believe Freeman’s death was an accident, 13NewsNow reported.

The Video Shows the Teen Rapper, Rylo Huncho, Holding a Large Gun

The video is extremely disturbing and too graphic to embed, although it is widely available on X.

It shows the rapper standing in a room and holding a large gun. He says, “f*ck you all” and uses a racial slur, before shooting himself in the head.

Freeman’s TikTok page is still active under the name @rylohuncho, although the graphic death video is not available there. His most recent available video shows him singing a rap song. Be forewarned that the lyrics are very graphic. It has more than 412,000 plays. That video, from May 12, is not the death video, but people have referred to it in the comment thread.

“R.I.P bro pls don’t play with guns plsss 🙏 guys,” wrote one person.

Suffolk, Virginia, police confirmed to The New York Post that a rapper, 17, died in Suffolk, Virginia, on May 15 as the result of an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head but would not name him.

“I didn’t know he had a gun,” said his mother, Monica Savage, to WAVY.com. “When I came in the house, I saw him in his own blood and I ran, almost got hit by a car for trying to save my son’s life.” The television station said his mother found the teen dead; he worked at a local restaurant.

“When I got the news that he had been shot, it was like a total shock to me,” said his cousin, Avis Hawkins, to WAVY.com. “And when I heard that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, that was — it’s still a hard pill to swallow.”

Heavy has reached out to Suffolk, Virginia, police for comment.

A GoFundMe Page Says That Rylo Huncho Was an Only Child

Two women started a GoFundMe page to help Freeman’s family. It has raised more than $5,200.

“Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head,” the page reads. “He was her only son ! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why . But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need . He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son . Anything can help ! Please keep my family in your prayers.In addition, her nephew inlaw (Richard Patterson) and I (Diane Bryant) (niece) and other family members appreciate everything.”

The teen was also on Instagram. He has more than 30,000 followers and posted his music and a couple of photos.

“And to get a text saying he passed away is heartbreaking and to hear the mean things y’all are saying about Railey is so wrong on every level please god give his mother the strength to deal with the devastating pain she’s in,” a person named Twin Porter wrote about the rapper.