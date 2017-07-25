Top 10 Best Survival Knives for Hiking

Every serious and amateur hiker needs a trusty survival knife. It’s unwise to venture into the wilderness without at least a few tools to get you out safe in case a survival scenario arises. Your knife is your go-to tool in the backcountry. It’s what you rely on more than anything whether you’re just preparing meals, shelters and fires, or trying to pull through a serious survival situation. Due to the use that your knife sees while hiking, it’s crucial to own a knife that works ideal for you, and that can also be relied on to function properly when you need it.

We’ve put together a top ten list of some really rad survival knives for hiking that should cover you for whatever you might need a blade for. There’s both folding and fixed blade options, as well as knives that include a plethora of other survival tools. Read through our list carefully and consider what you might need a hiking knife for in the context of your own wilderness excursions. Don’t forget to consider the big three while choosing the blade that’s right for you — edge quality, ability to re-sharpen, and blade type. Once you find the knife that’s suited for your wilderness endeavors, you can stride through the outdoors in confidence knowing you have a reliable tool for both enjoying nature as well as helping you safely escape it.

1. Best Folding Survival Knife: BlizeTec 5-in-1 Survival Knife

Here’s a nice quality folding knife from BlizeTec. This stainless steel drop-point blade is equipped with a serrated saw, LED flashlight, magnesium flint, blade lock, window breaker and seatbelt cutter. There’s also a nylon pouch included with the knife for safe and easy storage while hiking. The weight is impressively less than six ounces even with all the included features, and the total length when opened is eight and a half inches long (five inches when closed). It’s meant to behave like a larger knife but remain compact and portable. This is a pretty high quality, well reviewed item that’s more than 50% off here, truly a great value. I find this blade to be an excellent choice as a folding knife to hike with, and the Lifetime warranty included with this blade ensures you’re taken care of.

Price: $38.98 & Free Shipping (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

This higher quality knife is at a seriously low price here- 57% off!

Includes a nice array of other survival features

Includes a convenient nylon pouch

Cons:

Customer reviews praise the flashlight for working well- but there’s several mentions of the light becoming defective before the rest of the knife

2. Best Cheap Tanto Blade: Survivor Fixed Tanto Blade, Outdoor Knife

I really like my fixed tanto blade knife by Survivor. I’ve owned this knife for about 3 years now, and it has held up quite nicely. For less than ten dollars, this is a pretty impressive blade. It feels solid in your hand and the blade holds an edge well. It has a pretty badass look as well, and the sheath fits nicely on a belt mounted on your hip. This knife came on a cross country camping trip with me and saw a lot of use — I would trek into the wilderness with this one on my waist just in case I needed a blade or to start a fire. The flint takes a little practice to use, but it is no doubt effective. I unfortunately lost the flint that came with my knife because the strapping on the nylon sheath became loose, so be careful of that (to be fair that was after two years of heavy use and we’re talking about a eight dollar knife here). The four millimeter thickness of the blade is preferred by a lot of outdoorsmen, and I can attest that the length (seven inches) and thickness are a nice match for each other. For a fixed tanto blade, you won’t find a better value than this. It’s a very decent quality knife at a silly inexpensive cost — and the handle is even wrapped in nice quality paracord if you need it! For the price, this knife could make a great gift for the outdoorsmen in your life. Check out this versatile knife sharpener as a potential item to pair with this knife if you really want to keep it sharp over its lifetime.

Price: $7.59 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Excellent value knife — I’ve spent FAR more on less superior blades

Comes equipped with a magnesium flint and nylon sheath

Handle is wrapped in nice quality paracord if you need some cordage

Sharpens well and feels really nice in your hand — great length and width to this blade

Cons:

Magnesium flint is easily misplaced if your not careful

3. Best Feeling Survival Knife in your Hand: CDS-Survival MOVA-58 Stainless Steel Survival Knife

Here’s a truly high end knife by CDS-Survival. This stainless steel blade is handmade in Spain and cut by laser. It’s an almost six inch blade with about a four inch cocobolo wood handle. The materials employed in building this knife are near top quality — and you can really tell by both the look and feel of this knife. The Genuine leather sheath is quite classy in itself, and the included sharpening stone and fire steel are both very much adequate for use in the field. If you’re a collector of knives, then this could be a nice addition to both your hiking survival kit or display case. The heavy build of this knife give it a great feel in your hand, and the blade design allows it to be well sharpened long into its lifespan. All in all, this is a really nice blade to own that is definitely worth the cost.

Price: $159.95 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Includes a nice quality leather sheath, sharpening stone and fire steel

Is weighted to feel great in your hand — countless customer reviews praise this knife for its feel

Blade and hilt are of top quality — handcrafted in Spain

Three different color/pattern options to choose from

Cons:

A bit on the expensive side, but you get what you pay for with this one

4. Best Reviewed Survival Knife: Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife

This survival knife by Gerber is a crowd favorite. Simple is better with this one, it’s a straight forward drop-point blade that gets the job done well. It’s a fixed blade knive with a bit of serrate at the base of the blade for sawing through whatever you might need to. In my opinion, the simplicity of this knife is awesome — the added serrate makes it fully functional as a survival knife. The blade is stainless steel with black oxide finish and 4.75 inches in length. It’s an ideal size for portability without sacrificing the robustness you want in a survival knife. The ergonomic molded grip has a great feel to it — paring nicely with the weight (a little under half a pound). This knife comes included with a leg strap and two attachment straps, so there’s multiple options for mounting this bad boy where you want it. The sheath is equipped with a friction release thumb lock for added safety, a nice touch if you ask me. All in all, this is a great all around knife to bring hiking that you will no doubt find all sorts of uses for.

Price: $42.00 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Effective drop-point blade has some added serrate at the base for sawing

Comes included with a leg strap and two attachment straps

Well built handle with a highly reviewed feel to it

Cons:

The simplicity of this knife (which I love most about it) may be a bit minimalist for you if you’re looking for more of an all inclusive survival knife

5. Best Grip On A Fixed Tanto Blade: MTech USA Xtreme Fixed Tanto Blade Tactical Knife

This blade by MTech USA Xtreme might seem a little ridiculous at a glance, but it’s actually quite a nice knife. this fixed stainless steel tanto blade is five and a half inches in length, so this is a pretty large knife. The overall length is just short of a foot at an impressive 11 inches. I really like the G10 handle on this knife — the base of the blade extends downwards over your pointer finger. It provides a good grip no matter the conditions. Tanto style blades are one of the more effective styles in my opinion, and I really like the look of this unit with the serrate on the back side of the blade. There’s a black nylon sheath included for safe carry, and it will mount nicely on a belt or strapping. If you’re not into the gold colored blade, this model also comes in black as well.

Price: $25.73 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Unique and effective G10 grip feels great even in wet conditions and has great customer reviews

The longer length on this blade makes it a pretty versatile tool

Very reasonable price considering the size of the blade and quality of the included sheath

Highly reviewed — this blade receives a lot of praise and very little criticism by reviewers

Cons:

This is a fairly large knife — if you’re looking for something that’s going to pack light, this might not be ideal for you

A few complaints the leg sheath is too small for some users

6. Best Survival Knife for Culinary Purposes: Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife

This is a great knife for preparing food in the backcountry on top of being a solid survival knife. I really like the blade design for filleting fish in particular — it’s the ideal portable blade for taking on trips where you might expect to be cooking up some fish. As a survival tool — this knife by Morakniv is more than adequate. It has a blade length of four inches and thickness of two and a half millimeters. The overall length is about eight and a half inches, a very comfortable and practical size for use hiking. It’s only four ounces in weight, so this blade packs exceptionally light for the cutting power it provides. The handle is simple, but I find the patterned high friction grip to be perfectly effective. There’s seven different color options with this one, all with matching plastic sheaths and belt clips, so you can choose one that’s your style. Survival knives aren’t meant to be fashion statements, but it’s always cool to be able to customize your gear a bit. As a survival knife, the super low cost and high functionality of this blade by Morakniv is hard to top.

Price: $14.90 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Great blade for filleting/preparing fish and other meals

Super affordable — you get way more than you pay for with this one

Comes in seven different colors

Very lightweight and also is a practical size for use hiking

Cons:

The light weight of this blade although ideal for portability might not have the desired feel of some users of a heavier, more robust knife

7. Best Spear Point Survival Knife: Smith & Wesson Full Tang Spear Point Fixed Blade

This is one badass knife by Smith & Wesson. This full tang, spear point blade is a serious piece of equipment at a not so serious price (it’s currently 50% off!). The blade on this knife is a little over four inches, and the total length comes out to nine inches. This knife is half a pound in weight, so its built really solid. I personally prefer the feel of a knife that has some weight to it. Although packing light is essential when hiking, your knife is your most important tool and it’s worth bringing along whatever suits you best. The black rubber wrapped handle adds toughness to this survival knife, and a lot of users praise it as an excellent blade to conceal in a boot. If you’re traveling through wilderness that is frequented by dangerous predators, it might be wise to carry an easily accessible duel-edged knife in addition to your bear-mace. The high carbon stainless steel blade should hold up nicely with the proper care, and sharpen nicely once you get little practice with it. A lot of users of this blade purchase this pocket knife sharpener by Smith’s to keep this unit ship-shape. As a survival knife, Smith & Wesson has an awesome and affordable option here.

Price: $12.99 (24 percent off MSRP) & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Well crafted, stainless steel blade should sharpen nicely

Comes at a great price for a Smith & Wesson product!

Works well as a boot knife

The weight of this knife give it a great feel in your hand

Cons:

Might be a bit heavy for your use if weight is a major factor for your hiking pack

Not great for slashing — more of a stabbing type blade

8. Best Zip Blade for Hiking: Gerber GDC Zip Blade

Here’s a neat option for a hiking blade that’s a bit different than the other blades listed here. This zip blade by Gerber is a super lightweight, highly packable option to include in your hiking gear or survival kit. It might not be the best tool to rely on as your sole survival knife, but given its size (less than two inches closed) and weight it could make a great addition to your hiking pack. You can attach it by its clip right to your backpack or jacket and not know it’s there — truly a convenient tool to have on hand. A utility blade like this will no doubt come in handy for all sorts of camping and hiking tasks, and the portability of this unit can’t be rivaled. Gerber has a nice product here, and for only $9 it’s definitely a great buy. There’s free shipping on orders over $25 with this product, so consider buying a few for yourself or as gifts for your fellow outdoorsmen.

Price: $12.23 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Super lightweight and portable — clips right to your backpack or jacket

Highly affordable at just nine dollars

Utility blade is a great tool to have in addition to a more robust survival knife

Very highly reviewed by outdoorsmen

Cons:

Shouldn’t be relied on as your only survival blade in the wilderness — great tool but you won’t be cutting down any trees with it due to its small size

9. Best Survival Knife with Included Survival Kit: Worspoday 10 in 1 Emergency Survival Kit

Here’s a worthy folding knife that comes included with a very decent survival kit. The knife sports a speedsafe assisted opening, a rope/seatbelt cutter and a nice feeling textured handle. This kit includes almost all the gear a serious survivalist might need. A flint fire starter, emergency blanket, swiss card, flashlight, whistle and tactical pen are all included here. The paracord bracelet is additionally equipped with a compass and extra fire starter and whistle. It’s all here for only $28 — and it’s only four by six inches and less than a pound! This kit is also water and weather proof, so don’t worry about the elements degrading this one. The price is remarkably low for a survival kit that is this inclusive. For the experienced survivalist, there’s a TON of potential uses and purposes this kit can be used for. Whether you want to add some additional safety measures to your backpacking or wilderness gear, or have a need for adding a general survival kit to your home emergency kit, the quality and affordability of this set is unmatched.

Price: $19.98 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

Pros:

Comes included with a nice array of survival equipment

Kit is very compact and light

Highly affordable

Cons:

Some customer complaints about the flashlight and or pen shipping defective

10. Best Survival Blade for Clearing Vegetation: Ka-Bar Kukri Machete

Ok, so this isn’t exactly a survival knife, but this machete by Ka-Bar is an excellent blade to take hiking for the purposes of clearing vegetation. This carbon-steel 11 and a half inch blade is built tough, and customer reviews insist it is weighted nicely to minimize hand stun when chopping or slashing. The edge angle is 20 degrees, ideal for hacking through whatever you need to. If you find yourself off the beaten path and need to trail blaze back to safety, this would be a really good tool to have on your hip. Granted it’s a bit cumbersome and heavy to use as a survival knife, this 1.7 pound machete is a high quality and reliable tool that could save your life. Ka-Bar has made a pretty compact machete here considering the blade strength and capability — so although it might seem a little excessive in reality this is a very packable item. If you’re hiking in backcountry that is challenging to find an adequate campsite due to overgrown vegetation, this unit will help you effectively clear a space for your tent.

Price: $51.32 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Crafted from nice quality steel — good blade that will re-sharpen nicely

Nice and compact sized machete that will pack and travel effectively with your hiking gear

Weighted nicely — customer reviews praise the feel of this machete

Cons:

Might be a little excessive in size and weight to bring backpacking unless you have a real purpose for it

