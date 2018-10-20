5 Best Hand Crank and Solar Powered Emergency Radios (2018)

Owning an emergency radio is wise for many reasons. In the event of a natural disaster or serious emergency, it’s important to be able to receive radio broadcasts and alerts. Radio communication is one of the most important factors considered in our post on building an effective nuclear survival kit. Depending on the scenario, radio communication might be the only form of receiving vital information — does your household emergency kit or survival backpack include a reliable radio device?

On another note, if you’re a wilderness enthusiast who enjoys hiking and backpacking off the beaten path, you oughta have an emergency radio on hand. You don’t have to be days away from civilization to get caught in a sudden, violent storm without the proper equipment, and some of these units pack even smaller than a compact mess kit. If you spend time in the great outdoors hiking, boating, biking or backpacking, it’s a smart move to own a reliable, portable radio that you can tune in to weather alerts with — it could save your life.

Fortunately, there’s been some awesome recent advances in emergency radios. They are more compact, energy efficient and affordable then ever. Hand crank and solar powered radios are the solution to your radio lifeline dying in the middle of an emergency — self powered devices won’t quit on you when regular batteries do. Furthermore, most emergency radios have been built with a small array of features to further support you in the event of a survival scenario. Built in flash lights and power banks are commonly incorporated into modern emergency radios making them that much more capable of assisting you in serious situations.

Whatever your outdoor hobbies or home survival kit calls for, owning a self powered emergency radio is absolutely a good idea. Read through our list and find the unit that suits your needs best!