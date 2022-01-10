Nuclear Survival Kit: Top 15 Essential Items You Need

The LifeStraw is an absolutely pivotal survival item for virtually any emergency situation. While this is a trusted, great go-to filter for survival scenarios, make sure to check out our top list pf portable water filters for some alternative options.

Clean water will no doubt be a seriously valuable commodity in the aftermath of a nuclear blast. The best way to prepare for this fact is to have at least a week or two of water stored within your shelter. Eventually, it will be time to evacuate your fallout shelter and get to safer, less radiated ground. When you receive the word that it is time to flee the danger zone and make your way to safety you won’t be able to take much water with you considering how heavy and cumbersome it is.

The LifeStraw shouldn’t be trusted to make water from within the nuclear fallout zone safe to drink due to radiation – but as you travel from the affected area towards safer, less radiated territory this unit could save your life. The idea is to pack enough clean water with you to get out of the most radiated areas and then when your water runs out have a portable filter to provide with clean water as you distance yourself from the blast zone.

Who knows how far you might have to trek before receiving any real aid. Masses of people might be walking the highways out of major cities all at once as radio broadcasts instruct them to, so competition for water could be high. Having the ability to stop and drink from a pond, stream or even puddle could save your life.

For some detailed information on harvesting, treating and storing water in an emergency scenario, check out The Prepper’s Water Survival Guide by Daisy Luther.

I think we can all be amazed at the water filter created by LifeStraw. This could be the most practical and crucial piece of survival gear on this list — because nothing is more important than clean water in a survival scenario. A seriously cool recent innovation in safe water filtration, the LifeStraw has changed the game for both packing and consuming water while trekking or enduring situations where clean water is scarce.

For an amazing price point, you can safely drink from freshwater sources in confidence. Some landscapes in particular are ideal for owning a LifeStraw if there’s an abundance of river water or lakes in your area. The LifeStraw removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria (>LOG 6 reduction) and even surpasses EPA standards for water filters.

Without employing iodine, chlorine, or any other chemicals, the LifeStraw is designed to filter up to 1000 liters of contaminated water throughout its lifespan. I even read some customer reviews that claimed the lifespan of their LifeStraw was more than doubled by attaching a regular coffee filter to the end of the device with a rubber band – pretty smart!

For such a reasonable price it’s in my opinion totally worth owning a bunch of these units in case of a disaster scenario where clean water is an issue. These could also be a seriously valuable item to trade with other survivors for equipment or rations you might not have.

Here’s an additional item to check out for treating water that might contain radiological contaminants while you’re still in the danger zone — a filtration straw by Seychelle capable of filtering 25 gallons.