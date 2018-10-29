10 Best Magazine Subscriptions for Men (2018)

Scrambling to find a last minute gift for one of the men in your life? A magazine subscription might seem like a lame idea at first, but when you think about it, it’s actually a pretty great gift idea that will keep on giving all year long! If there’s a man in your life who is passionate about anything from sports, to science to the great outdoors chances are they would love reading up on their most treasured hobby throughout the year.
On the other hand, if you yourself are looking for some new reading content this year a magazine subscription might be just the thing! A monthly or bi-monthly issue from a riveting magazine becomes something you really look forward to — and it’s cheap too!
Car and Driver
Here’s a magazine for the automotive fanatic. Amazon’s offer of $15.00 gets you an annual subscription for 75 percent off the cover price. The monthly magazine covers information on new automotive technology, motorsports, gear and other industry news.
It’s a fun read for anyone who enjoys staying current with the automotive world, and also for anyone who just enjoys checking out some kick ass vehicles! Definitely some great coffee table content.
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life could be an awesome choice of magazine subscription for an avid outdoorsman. Each issue covers hunting, salt and fresh water fishing, guns and outdoor equipment. It’s the perfect monthly read for wilderness enthusiasts who have a passion for reading up on the latest content concerning their outdoor hobbies. Award winning outdoor adventure stories and even articles on nature conservation are also included monthly.
It’s a tasteful and well written magazine that offers something interesting for every kind of outdoorsmen. This is an awesome opportunity to set up yourself or the outdoor enthusiast you have in mind with some righteous, year round reading for 70 percent off the cover price.
The Family Handyman
Here’s one for the guys who have a passion for working and building with their hands. If you or someone you know is a Mr. fix-it or just someone who enjoys building and repairing things around the house on their own, this will make a great gift.
The Family Handyman is a really neat magazine that covers topics like repair and improvement projects, tool skills, DIY tips and product buying advice. There’s inspiration and ideas in every issue for making improvements to the yard, woodworking, storage and just downright cool weekend projects.
Homeowners and handymen alike will get a lot out of the 9 issues annually, and Amazon’s offer is 70 percent off the cover price!
National Geographic
Who doesn’t love to flip through a Nat Geo mag? It’s the go-to in every waiting room from doctor’s offices to auto shops for good reason. The stories and photos lining the pages of this publication have been wowing people since 1888!
It’s a magazine that’s existed for over a century, chronicling all sorts of adventure and exploration across the globe. Topics like nature, culture, geography, science, medicine and technology are all covered monthly by Nat Geo. It’s the kind of magazine where you’re bound to learn about something you didn’t know about in every issue.
At 74 percent off the cover price, this is a great opportunity to score a killer subscription for yourself or someone special.
Field & Stream
Field & Stream has been entertaining sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts alike for over 100 years now and is possibly the most classic outdoor magazine around. This is a sportsmen’s magazine through and through covering topics such as fishing, hunting, outdoor excursions and even nature conservation.
The pages are lined with photos of trophy fish and game — what kind of outdoorsman doesn’t love looking at that!? Each month’s issue offers advice from renowned hunters and fishermen in order to give readers an edge while pursuing their trophies. Field & Stream covers gear reviews, information on hunting, fishing and tracking techniques and even some survival skill instruction in every issue.
This is a bathroom reading staple as well as a must have for personal libraries of wise outdoorsmen everywhere — here’s a chance to include yourself or favorite sportsmen in the ranks for 83 percent off the regular cover price!
Clean Eating
Do you yourself or a favorite man in your life have some New Year’s resolutions geared towards improving overall health? A subscription to Clean Eating might make a great gift for someone trying to focus on improving their diet and overall nutrition — or alternatively might end up being a kitchen staple in your own home.
At just $12, this offer is 78 percent off the regular cover price. The magazine has a pretty cool approach to practicing good nutrition and eating habits — it’s less about going on a diet and more about consuming foods in their most natural state.
All nine issues are full of easily made recipes so you or whoever you’re shopping for can be inspired and encouraged to try new, healthy dishes. No doubt a solid subscription for anyone serious about healthy living.
Travel + Leisure
Here’s another killer deal on a magazine subscription that is being offered for 72 percent off the regular cover price! Travel + Leisure puts out some seriously quality information and advice concerning planning and putting together vacations and travel plans.
If you or someone you know has a passion for seeing the world, they’ll love flipping the pages on this one. The idea here is to be inspired with some righteous trip ideas. This magazine is issued monthly and will really get the wanderers in your circle thinking about where to go next. There are some great tips on where the best travel destinations in the world can be found encompassing food, fun, shopping and all sorts of activities.
Exploring options for incredible vacations or backpacking trips is made easy by Travel + Leisure. If who you’re shopping for loves to get off the beaten path or just go places they’ve never visited, this is a subscription that might end up being a seriously valuable resource to them.
Price: $19.95 (72 percent off cover price)
Popular Science
Popular Science could be a super cool magazine subscription idea for someone who’s fascinated by new emerging technologies and advances in science. The magazine is issued bi monthly, covering the latest developments on topics such as electronics, cars, energy, science and space exploration.
It’s described as the ‘whats’s new’ magazine of science and technology. Anyone who’s intruiged by where the world is heading will have their mind blown while tearing this magazine apart. At 67 percent off the regular cover price this is a sweet deal on an annual subscription.
Fuel your own, or your favorite tech buff’s thirst for knowledge with this one!
Sports Illustrated
Here’s one for all the sports fanatics out there. Sports Illustrated is one of the top sports magazines around — there’s something for anyone who likes to closely follow sports teams, athletes and leagues in general.
There’s a whopping 39 issues put forth over the 12 month subscription, so you or whoever you’re buying for will have lots to read and keep current with. Issues feature all sorts of sports related articles and photos as well as columns written by prominent analysts and announcers.
Insights into what’s going on behind the scenes of the sports world, previews and predictions of upcoming seasons and all sorts of other unique content make this the perfect magazine for the person who just can’t enough sports. At 88 percent off the regular cover price, this subscription is a total steal!
Guns & Ammo
If you yourself are a gun hobbyist or if you know one, then you’ve definitely realized that it’s a passion that hobbyists love reading up on. Guns & Ammo is a magazine for the outdoorsmen or gun enthusiast who has a passion for shooting and likes to stay current with all the latest products and gear.
There’s also information on breaking news concerning legislative details and trends that influence the shooting world. It’s a fascinating magazine to read for the sport shooter or hunter who enjoys staying up to date with what’s new on the market as well as for learning about firearms history.
Guns & Ammo covers topics such as antique and modern arms, ballistics, hunting, sport shooting and even stays current with natural resource and environmental protection! It’s a solid overall view of the shooting industry in general geared towards the consumer.
Amazon’s price is more than 70 percent off the cover price, so this is a great opportunity to set up yourself or favorite gun enthusiast with an annual subscription.