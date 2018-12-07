15 Best Last Minute Gifts for Him: The Ultimate Xmas List

Christmas shopping can be unexpectedly tough when shopping for men, especially when it gets down to the wire! If you’re scrambling to find something special for a man in your life our gift guide will make it easy to find the perfect last minute gifts for him!
Beard Brush & Comb Bamboo Grooming Kit
Know a guy with a burly beard or someone who's been trying to grow one? This beard brush and comb set is a solid last minute gift idea for any hairy-faced guy - especially if that guy is your significant other.
This set from Grow a Beard includes an anti-static comb and a bamboo boar bristle brush for stimulating beard oil production, massaging facial hair, and pulling out dirt. It's a simple but practical kit that effectively helps to grow and maintain the manliest of beards. If you're shopping for your mountain-man looking boyfriend or spouse, then you're welcome in advance.
Chaco Men’s Zcloud 2 Sport Sandal
Chaco makes some righteous open-toed footwear. The Men's Zcloud 2 Sport Sandals are a crowd favorite that will make a great last minute gift. Chaco sent me a pair to sample a year back and I've been thrilled with how they have performed and held up.
These are killer open-toed sandals but their best feature is that they employ real, quality posture and arch support. The Zclouds are nowhere near your average sandal - when you put on a pair you can immediately tell the difference.
The materials used for the webbing straps, footbed and sole have been chosen with longterm durability and overall ruggedness in mind - I've been beating on mine without mercy for over a year now and they still feel new. Chaco even applies an antimicrobial treatment to their sandals for odor control!
There's a wide selection of colors and sizing available so make sure to choose the perfect aesthetic for the guy you have in mind!
iFox Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker
If the man you're shopping for is known to be a shower rockstar, he'll love this waterproof suction-cup shower speaker. It's an affordable gift idea that will be around for years, don't say we didn't warn you!
This speaker by iFox has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon for nice sound quality and it's of course totally waterproof. In fact, it's actually submersible up to three feet! Tell whoever you're shopping for to go ahead and jam out underwater in the bathtub while he's at it!
It stays put to your shower wall with a powerful suction cup so this speaker can be used in a variety of places outside of the bathroom. The speaker has an impressive battery life lasting up to 10 hours and is built to be impact resistant. All things considered, a great value buy for the cost that will see everyday use!
Car Vacuum & Accessories by ThisWorx
Here's an awesome last minute gift idea for the guy in your life that loves to maintain his vehicle.
The 106w motor and internal metal turbine behind this vaccum really pulls all the dirt and grime from floormats, dashboards and even from out between the seats. There's a variety of nozzles included for reaching all of the hard to vacuum nooks and crannys as well as a 16 foot long extension cord.
The perfect gift for car buffs and neat freaks alike!
United By Blue – Trail Weekender Duffel
Here's a sweet last minute gift great for a traveling man or lover of the outdoors. The Trail Weekender Duffel from United By Blue is a great value, smaller sized duffel with a super sharp aesthetic!
A spacious interior pocket is equipped with a padded laptop sleeve while the exterior of the pack has an additional zippered pocket. The bag is treated to be water repellent and resistant to stains so it's attractive aesthetic won't become soiled or fade away. There's also a removable crossbody strap included for convenient carrying in certain situations.
Choose from the six different unique patterns and colors to find the Trail Weekender Duffle that best suits the guy you're thinking of!
Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill
This highly portable, yet powerhouse grill will make for a killer last minute gift for any guy that loves to barbeque! Even if who you're shopping for already owns a grill, this is the ideal unit for road trips, beach days, campouts and tailgates - is this sounding like the man you're thinking of yet?
The RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill is the ideal size and strength unit for transporting in almost any style vehicle and being able to grill on the go. It's not a bad stay-at-home grill either, but the portability with this one is what makes it such a great gift idea!
The Roadtrip LXE can be collapsed to compact dimensions and can even be wheeled around like a suitcase! It furthermore puts out 20,000 BTUs of heat across the 285 square inch grill surface - pretty impressive! There are even "swaptop" interchangeable cooking tops offered by Coleman that are compatible with the Roadtrip LXE so you can switch out the grill top for a stove grate or griddle!
There's also an instastart ignitor built into the RoadTrip LXE so there's no need to manually light it - Coleman has not cut any corners with this one, and the price is right!
20 Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set
Here's a seriously boss last minute gift for your favorite grill master. This 19 piece stainless steel tool set and accessories is an excellent value buy for the cost. This is a quality utensils kit that any barbeque enthusiast will be thrilled to have on hand.
The Spatula alone is in a lot of people's opinion, worth the cost of this entire kit. It's a multi-purpose utensil that cuts, flips and tenderizes - even including a bottle opener. The rest of the set is as pictured - there are skewers, corn holders, tongs, a grill fork, cleaning and basting brush, and much more! Everything's here!
Vobaga Mug Warmer
Looking for a gift for a serious coffee drinker? This mug warmer from Vogabo is a super simple beverage warming device that keeps your coffee, cocoa or tea hot from the bottom up! There are three different heat settings for fine tune adjustment and the panel wipes clean with ease!
There are even three different color schemes to choose from! It's a great unit for the office or for at home that will make the perfect winter gift at a more than reasonable cost!
The Carry on Cocktail Kit (Old Fashioned)
Does the man you're shopping for appreciate a proper drink? The Carry On Cocktail Kit is a comical yet practical gift idea that allows for mixing awesome quality cocktails, anywhere, anytime! Whoever you're shopping for will feel like a mobile bartender once they unwrap this kit - chances are they'll be eager to learn more about the brand.
This kit is TSA approved and includes some essential ingredients, a spoon and muddler and a recipe card! This one is for Old Fashions, but there are a variety of Carry On Cocktail Kits available! Cheers!
Adoric Large Silicone Ice Cube & Ball Trays
Is the guy you're shopping for known to enjoy a cocktail at the days end? This last minute gift would pair nicely with the Carry On Cocktail Kit already listed if the answer to that question is yes. A quality set of easy release silicon ice cube trays will no doubt be an appreciated addition to any mixologist's freezer!
There is a spherical and a cubical silicon tray so the gentleman you're thinking of can choose between ice cubes or balls. The trays are made of 100% BPA free, FDA approved, food-grade silicone that is non-toxic and environmentally friendly. This set should hold up for quite some time and will no doubt make many a drink - likely starting with some holiday cocktails on Christmas!
YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Sided Cooler/Backpack
Our Review
If you're shopping for someone who appreciates a cold beer, this is a beyond kick-ass Christmas gift. Yeti has made a name for itself when it comes to superior insulating technology and designs some of the best coolers available! Their products are not cheap, but considering they are the best of the best it's a brand that's worth the cost.
The inside of this backpack measures 12.5 by 6.5 by 15 inches. It can carry 20 cans with a 2-1 ice to can ratio. If you fill the interior with ice, food, and drinks you can use the external loops on the outside of the pack to secure other gear.
The high-density fabric used to build this mobile cooler-backpack is designed to be resistant to mold, UV rays and abrasion and is also of course waterproof. The special hydrolok zipper is completely waterproof which is a pivotal feature.
All things considered, this is one killer item to own if you're someone who likes to picnic, pack big lunches on the beach or crush beers on the trail. No doubt a special gift that will be remembered (and used) for years!
Schylling 14.5 Inch Lava Lamp
Here's a centerpiece for the man-cave. This lava lamp from Schylling is a hilarious last minute gift idea that will no doubt look groovy as a night light or decoration. There are even a few different base and lava colors available - but our strong recommendation is, of course, the zebra print pictured.
-
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream
This will make for a thoughtful stocking stuffer for all the hardworking men in your life. O'Keeffe's hand cream for "extremely dry or cracked hands" is renowned for its awesome rejuvenating properties! If you're shopping for any mechanics, farmers, fishermen, gardeners, outdoorsmen or anyone who's hard on their hands, this is a great last minute gift.
O'Keeffe's sells these 3.4 ounce hand creams in 1-packs all the way up to 12-packs at a very reasonable cost so grab a few for all the rugged working hands you can think of - yourself included!
-
Leatherman Wingman Multitool
If you're shopping for a handy-man a Leatherman stainless steel multitool is the perfect last minute gift! These little gadgets are awesome! It's an affordable but thoughtful gift idea that will make for a great companion when it comes to projects around the house, camping trips or as a work tool.
This is a more affordable, less inclusive Leatherman model, but it's still equipped with 14 different tools. A knife, file, wire cutters, screw drivers and pliers are just the beginning. There's even a 25 year warranty on Leatherman multitools confirming their commitment to craftsmanship. A fail-safe gift that any guy will love, Leatherman has your back this Christmas.
Tabletop Football Game by Fiki Sports
You might regret gifting this one when there's a mini leather football blasting through your home, but we still think it's a great last minute gift for guys.
This is an addicting tabletop game that whoever you're shopping for will enjoy playing with their friends or alone. Flick-football is a great game for making friendly bets or for hosting hysterical tournaments. It doesn't matter if who you're shopping for is an avid football fan or not, this game is a blast either way.