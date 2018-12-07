15 Best Last Minute Gifts for Him: The Ultimate Xmas List

Our Review

Chaco makes some righteous open-toed footwear. The Men's Zcloud 2 Sport Sandals are a crowd favorite that will make a great last minute gift. Chaco sent me a pair to sample a year back and I've been thrilled with how they have performed and held up.

These are killer open-toed sandals but their best feature is that they employ real, quality posture and arch support. The Zclouds are nowhere near your average sandal - when you put on a pair you can immediately tell the difference.

The materials used for the webbing straps, footbed and sole have been chosen with longterm durability and overall ruggedness in mind - I've been beating on mine without mercy for over a year now and they still feel new. Chaco even applies an antimicrobial treatment to their sandals for odor control!

There's a wide selection of colors and sizing available so make sure to choose the perfect aesthetic for the guy you have in mind!