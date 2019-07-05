5 Best Home Telescopes: Compare & Save

Looking up to the stars is an age old past time as ancient as humanity itself. To point a telescope at a celestial object and be able to view it with magnified clarity is something that has only recently become a possibility on our human timeline.

Incredible modern telescopes capable of viewing distant objects out in the void of space have become increasingly available to anyone interested in astronomy over recent years. Anyone who wants to view the rings of Saturn or the moons of Jupiter can purchase a telescope for a very reasonable cost and do just that! There are TONS to learn concerning astronomy, so be patient when learning how to use a new telescope and really research what you want to view. Spend some time deciphering what is the best telescope, lens, filter, etc. to use.

Whether you’re an experienced stargazer who’s passion is viewing the heavens, or an amateur astronomer who wants to begin to learn and see some neat celestial objects, we’ve put together an awesome list of some seriously cool telescopes to point towards the stars.