11 Most Comfortable Folding Chairs for Camp Outs

Campouts require some good seating. When you’re roasting weenies, playing games, or just relaxing by the fire after a long day on the trail, it’s essential to have a comfortable camping chair to kick back in. Every lover of the outdoors needs a comfortable throne for the campground.
We’ve tracked down the most comfortable and best value camping chairs on the market so you can really lounge out at the campsite this season. Say goodbye to that sore bottom and back and hello to afternoon naps, late-night card games and ultimately fighting among your camp buddies for your seat!
1. Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Oversize Lounge ChairPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge seating space and a 350 pound weight limit
- Fully adjustable recliner - lay all the way back for an afternoon snooze or sit upright when it’s time for dinner
- Foam padded seat and backrest as well as a built in headrest/lumbar support
- Comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty
- No assembly required
- Wooden arm rests are a nice aesthetic touch
- A bit cumbersome when folded up for storage or transport because the size of the backrest. This unit does however fold nice and flat
- Fairly expensive
- May be difficult getting in and out of for campers with reduced mobility
It’s tough to beat a full recliner when seated next to the campfire – this unit from Timber Ridge is for really kicking back.
This adjustable foam padded seat can recline all the way back to get a view of the stars or can be set in an upright position. It’s got awesome versatility in the sense that it’s great for both regular seating and full-blown lounging.
The steel tube frame and polyester fabric construction of this seat have a weight capacity of 350 pounds. The length of this recliner is furthermore an impressive 72 inches so there’s plenty of space for larger sized campers.
The recliner can be adjusted to any height for full customization, it’s not a click or ratchet system that has pre-set positions. A cup holder is of course built into the design and there’s even a removable padded pillow for use as a headrest and lumbar support.
Customer reviews also insist that the fabric of this folding chair dries out super quick in the event of a heavy rain – definite bonus points for that detail!
For a seat this advanced and versatile, the cost is quite reasonable. It’s a fairly attractive seat for use at home as well and would work great as regular patio furniture. Timber Ridge even includes a one year manufacturer’s warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence.
Find more Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Oversize Lounge Chair information and reviews here.
2. EVER ADVANCED Oversize XL Zero Gravity ReclinerPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max weight capacity of 350 pounds
- Adjustable backrest features an easy to use locking mechanism and can be set from 0-170 degrees
- Detachable head pillow provides some neck support when you want it
- Side table features a cup holder and is easily deployed or tucked out of the way
- Fully padded seat providing adequate lumbar support
- No assembly required
- Fairly cumbersome to carry at 31 by 7 by 38.5 inches folded down
- 19.8 pound weight is far from lightweight - but speaks to the durability of the frame
- Limited color selection
The EVER ADVANCED Oversize XL Zero Gravity Recliner is one of the ultimate options for campers seeking a true lounge-station for kicking all the way back in total comfort!
This is a fully padded seat providing adequate lumbar support that also features a detachable headrest for when you want a bit of added neck support. The recliner is fully adjustable from 0-170 degrees, and the locking mechanism is a piece of cake to utilize. This means the XL Zero Gravity Recliner is you guessed it – the ultimate nap station and star gazing seat, allowing users to lean all the way back and stare up to the skies.
With a max weight capacity of 350 pounds, this camping chair is compatible with most campers. The oversized design and robust build of the steel frame however total to 19.8 pounds, so this is not a particularly light chair option. For car camping applications and backyard campouts that don’t require you to go a long way with this seat, you’ll no doubt have the most luxurious seat around the fire!
Lastly, a deployable side table and integrated cup holder provide you with a space to stash a drink and scarf down dinner – the brand has not cut any corners here.
For those seeking an unreasonably comfortable camping chair that’s difficult to escape, this is it!
Find more EVER ADVANCED Oversize XL Zero Gravity Recliner information and reviews here.
3. Kelty Low Loveseat Camping ChairPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortably seats two! (500-pound weight limit)
- Great height/positioning to kick back to stargaze or nap!
- Two oversized cup (or bowl) holders on either arm rest
- Impressively portable and easy to set up/break down
- Super durable steel frame and fabrics are designed for many seasons of use
- Awesome color schemes and overall aesthetic
- If you prefer seating that is higher off the ground, this option is not for you
- There is a cross bar that splits the seat into two sides, so depending on your body type it may be difficult to lay out on the Loveseat lengthwise
- A bit on the heavy side, but still impressively portable considering this is a two-person seating option
Here’s a super comfy camp seating option for two by Kelty that is just as portable as it is comfortable. The Low Loveseat Camping Chair sets up and breaks down in seconds, and provides you with a luxurious low to the ground seat that you can share with a pal or loved one.
Kelty recently sent me out the Loveseat to test in the field, and I love its design and function. This camp chair simply opens up to deploy like the standard metal frame camping chairs you’re used to seeing despite the fact that it’s a larger, double seat.
This camp sofa if you will, is quite low to the ground, so it may not be for you if you have difficulty getting up and down from low seating. On the other hand, the height of the Loveseat puts you closer to fire-level when you pull up to roast a marshmallow and is furthermore the ideal height for kicking out your legs, leaning back and looking up to the stars.
For a slightly elevated version of the same camp chair, check out Kelty’s regular Loveseat.
Trust me when I tell you, this camp chair is 100% power-nap approved. Whether you’re using it alone or with a fellow camper, this is one comfy option!
The heavy-duty steel frame and 600D poly-fabric construction make the Loveseat impressively durable and built to last. This seat features a 500-pound weight capacity, so good luck maxing this one out.
The available color schemes offered by Kelty for this camp chair are furthermore quite sharp and aesthetically pleasing. If you like to own stylish yet tough looking camp gear you should definitely have this seat on your radar, as well as the single version of the Loveseat.
All things considered, this double camp chair option comes at a very reasonable price. Kelty is known for their excellent value outdoor gear, and this unit is no exception to their reputation!
Find more Kelty Loveseat Camping Chair information and reviews here.
4. Nemo Luxury Stargaze ReclinerPrice: $219.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable frame (300 pound weight limit), strapping and fabrics used - this is a tough seat that should last you many seasons with the proper care
- You can really recline and take in the clouds or night sky with this cozy hammock chair
- Assembles in seconds and packs down very compact into the carry bag
- Optional headrest support makes this chair perfect for both napping and sitting upright
- Mesh cup holder works effectively and there’s also a smal gear pouch present perfect for your phone
- This is a lot to pay for a camping chair so don’t forget to consider all the other possible applications for this seat
- Squeezing it back into the carry bag takes a little practice
- Although the frame is quite strong and the harness seat is super durable, be careful not to damage this unit because repairing it will no doubt be a challenge due to its inherent design
Here’s a really neat innovation in camp seating from Nemo. The Stargaze Recliner is a seriously righteous unit for those who like the idea of a spacious swinging seat. Like the recliner previously listed, the Stargaze Recliner allows you to be in a fully relaxed position or seated upright for meals and games.
Nemo sent me a sample of the Luxury Stargaze Recliner and I’ve been impressed with both its design and comfort level. It comes in a compact carry bag (23 by 7 inches) that is easily thrown over the shoulder and assembles in moments. The frame is all pre-connected with elastic cordage and simply snaps into place when you line up the supports.
The seat portion of the Stargaze Recliner just attaches to the ends of the open frame and wha-lah – you’ve got a hammock chair ready for action (or more likely lack of action). The seat is very much built like an open harness – when you assemble the seat it almost feels like you’re going to clip and go bungee jumping or something. Point is, this is a solidly built camp chair that supports weight really effectively.
I’ve had friends of all sizes sit in my Stargaze Recliner and it’s a good fit for all. Smaller sized campers can even bring their legs up into the seat and swing which looks quite comfortable (I’m just a bit too big to sit this way at 5 feet 10 inches).
You can fold the headrest back for better visibility when sitting upright or employ the headrest supports if you really want to lean back and take in the sky. I’ve found that propping my feet up a bit in front of me creates the perfect reline angle. It’s a great unit for napping and for regular seating, what else could you ask for in a camping chair?
Find more Nemo Luxury Stargaze Recliner information and reviews here.
5. ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Folding Camp ChairPrice: $39.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super affordable
- 300 pound weight limit
- Lightweight for such a comfortable camp chair at under 7 pounds and folds up fairly compact
- Three colors to choose from
- This camping chair sits low to the ground so it’s not great for pulling up to the picnic table or for campers with reduced mobility
- Although it's reasonably lightweight, it's not a particularly portable chair when broken down
- Mesh back has potential to tear
Here’s a more classic looking camp chair that comes at a super reasonable cost. The Rendezvous Folding Camp Chair from ALPS Mountaineering is a crowd favorite for affordable comfort.
This is a simple, ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of unit, but beloved by outdoorsmen and women everywhere.
The powder-coated steel frame and TechMesh fabric combine to create a super stable sitting platform. The inherent low riding design of this seat also adds to its overall stability.
If you’re not interested in low seating then you’ll want to look elsewhere, the Rendezvous is definitely closer to the ground than most camp chairs.
It makes getting up and down a bit more challenging for campers with reduced mobility and also rules out joining the picnic table for dinner, but once seated next to the fire it puts you in a very relaxed stance great for kicking your legs out. It all depends what your style is – if you don’t mind getting up close and personal with the ground then you’ll love this seat.
The weight capacity of this seat is 300 pounds. It’s not the most powerful seat, but remember it’s built to also be lightweight and highly portable. Not all comfortable folding camp chairs can claim portability, so this definitely scores the Rendezvous some extra points.
There are even a few sharp-looking colors to choose from to customize your look. Definitely one of the best affordable options out there from ALPS Mountaineering.
Find more ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Folding Camp Chair information and reviews here.
6. Timber Ridge Folding Rocking ChairPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effective rocking chair design that really works and will no doubt turn heads at the campground
- No assembly required
- Padded backrest is nice and tall and accommodates campers of all sizes
- Height of this seat (21 inches) is fine for pulling up to the picnic table
- One year manufacturer’s warranty
- Won’t work well on soft sand or uneven ground
- Fairly expensive
- You’ll have to check that the screws and bolts are tight every now and then due to the nature of how you use this chair
- Do your best to keep this chair out of the elements - the metal frame will rust
How about a full-blown rocking chair for the great outdoors? No matter your age, if you’re telling scary stories, smoking a pipe, or whittling a spoon this is the perfect old man chair for your campsite. You gotta love the concept and design of this unit from Timber Ridge.
This is a folding chair, so it’s built to collapse at the end of your camp out for effective transport. The weight capacity is 300 pounds and the backrest extends an impressive 29 inches. This is a spacious unit that won’t cramp your style.
The padding is well-reviewed by campers for comfort and the rocker angle has been carefully considered for optimum relaxation.
You won’t be able to use this chair as a rocker on soft sand or uneven ground, but the rocker design otherwise works quite well. I really like how the frame of this unit is constructed – just be sure to make sure all the screws are tight every now and then because of all the rocking you’re going to put this seat through!
Timber Ridge even incorporated a side storage bag that’s great for stashing some camp essentials. At 21 inches, the height of the seat is great for pulling up to a picnic table come dinner time. This camping chair is no doubt a bit pricey, but it’s still a solid value considering what you’re getting!
Find more Timber Ridge Folding Rocking Chair information and reviews here.
7. Helinox Chair Two RockerPrice: $134.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Assembly takes just seconds with the shock-cord frame design!
- Can be used as a rocking chair or as a regular camp chair
- Super lightweight at just over 4 pounds and packs down into a 23 by 10 by 5 inch carry bag
- Mesh built into the seat ensures you can still catch a breeze on hot days
- Carry bag can be turned into a padded headrest once you assemble the seat!
- This is an expensive camping chair - you’re paying for top of the line comfort in a highly portable package
- Not really any built in arm rests
- Rocking chair won’t work well on soft sand or uneven ground
Here’s one more campsite rocker we wanted to turn you on to. The Helinox Chair Two Rocker is a really neat approach to camp seating. It can either function as a normal luxury seat or be used as a rocking chair – pretty cool!
The DAC Helinox aluminum frame supports up to 320 pounds so this seat is plenty strong for most campers. The frame comes together in moments because it’s all held together by elastic shock cord so set up just takes seconds (similar to the Stargaze Recliner at #2).
The Fabric is breathable and there’s furthermore some mesh built into the design to ensure you stay cool. Whether or not you use this camping chair as a rocker you’ll be impressed by the comfort this bad boy provides.
This seat collapses down to an impressive 23 by 10 by 5 inches and comes with a carry bag. The carry bag even modifies for use as a headrest once you have the seat assembled. This seat is very well rated for comfort and also won’t be squeaking and creaking all evening which is more important for your sanity than you might think.
All in all, this is a highly versatile and portable unit that you’ll own for years of camping with the proper use.
Find more Big Agnes Helinox Removable Rocker Chair information and reviews here.
8. Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with CoolerPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in four can cooler ensures you can stay seated and eliminates trips to the camp kitchen
- Excellent value
- Oversize dimensions and steel frame with 325 weight capacity makes this seat a good fit for most campers
- Comes with a carry bag and is under eight pounds
- Includes a gear pouch for personal items and a mesh cup holder
- Reviews claim getting this seat back into the carry bag is challenging
- This is a durably built seat, but don’t expect it to last a lifetime if it’s going to see a lot of consistent use
- Polyester material will become wet in a heavy rain
We wanted to include this Coleman Quad Chair for its awesome value and it’s righteous incorporated cooler feature.
The seat is pretty standard as far as collapsible camp chairs go, but the built-in four can cooler makes this unit seriously comfortable considering the beers you can have right on hand.
This is a polyester seat, but there is some cushion here. It’s definitely a bit more luxurious than the fold-out camp chairs you might be used to seeing. The frame is steel and supports 325 pounds and the seat is furthermore built oversized so this is a good fit for larger sized campers.
There’s a carry bag included with this purchase and the total weight is under eight pounds so traveling with this seat is a breeze. Coleman is renowned for crafting reliable camping gear – this chair is exactly that.
A mesh cup holder and side pocket for easy gear access is another sweet built-in feature included by Coleman. Considering the portability, affordability, and drink-ability of this unit we’ve found it to be a great value worth adding to your campsite furniture.
Find more Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler information and reviews here.
9. Browning Fireside Camp ChairPrice: $66.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folding chair that feels more like a patio chair
- Powder coated steel frame supports up to 300 pounds
- Mesh back provides good air flow and also dries out quickly in the event of a rain
- Allows for both effective upright sitting and kicked back relaxed positions
- Includes a shoulder carry bag
- Fairly expensive camp chair considering its simple design
- Heavy at 11 pounds
- Color options are more or less the same
Browning is a respected name in the outdoor world that turns out makes some awesome camp furniture. The Fireside Camping chair is a compact foldable design that includes a shoulder carry bag for easy transport.
This chair has been described by users a standard folding chair that sits more like a patio chair.
The Fireside has been crafted to be a long-lasting camp seat that should be around for years with the proper care. The frame is a somewhat unique design that provides both good posture for upright sitting and also allows for some kicked back positions.
You can tell just by looking at this unit that the quality is good. The powder-coated steel frame supports up to 300 pounds yet collapses with ease. The reinforced mesh built into the back of the seat allows for some air flow which is definitely appreciated on hot days.
The seat is 27 inches wide and the back is 38 inches tall so there’s no shortage of space with this one – you can absolutely lounge out more than most fold-out chairs allow.
The front of the seat is about 18 inches tall so there’s enough height to pull up to a camp table for a card game or meal. At just over 11 pounds the Fireside remains fairly portable as well.
The cost might seem a little high on this one considering the lack of features compared to some of the competition, but the price tag is derived from the quality of construction and materials used.
Another great folding camp chair from Browning you might want to check out is the Rimfire Chair. It’s another collapsible chair with a swiveling side table!
Find more Browning Fireside Camp Chair information and reviews here.
10. ALPS Mountaineering King Kong ChairPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built for larger sized campers - this unit has an almost ridiculous 800 pound weight limit!
- Steel frame and polyester fabrics used are top quality - this is a camp chair you should own for years
- Built in side pockets and cup holders on each arm rest
- Very affordable
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Does not pack that well due to its cumbersome dimensions
- Heavy at 12.5 pounds
- Sits fairly low, might be difficult getting in and out of for campers with reduced mobility
Here’s the Cadillac of collapsible camp chairs. The King Kong Chair from ALPS Mountaineering is another crowd favorite for comfort.
This beast of a seat has a whopping 800-pound weight limit and is built oversize to accommodate for larger sized campers.
There is a cup holder and side pocket built into each armrest and an additional pocket located behind the backrest — other than that this is a fairly standard collapsible seat, it’s just built for bigger than average campers. The seat is about 18 inches tall so it’s at a good height for table side use.
The powder-coated steel frame and 600D polyester fabric used in the construction of this seat ensure it will last for years. A tough seat built to handle abuse, the King Kong Chair is a great choice of camp chair.
Find more ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair information and reviews here.
11. KingCamp Oversize Sofa ChairPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very reasonably priced for the level of comfort
- 300 pound weight limit
- This is a well padded seat great for nesting into for a nap
- Height is great for sitting by the fire and warming up
- The carry bag borders on being too big (41.5 by 13 by 10 inches collapsed)
- There’s nowhere for water to drain in the event of a rain — keep this one under a canopy
- Heavy chair at almost 14 pounds
I really like this oversize sofa chair from KingCamp. This is a great seat for getting cozy in and even allows you to tuck your legs up into it if you’re not too tall.
KingCamp has built this unit with lots of cushioning so it’s truly a soft sitting enclosure to collapse into. It almost looks like some sort of modern furniture installment.
The weight limit on this one is 300 pounds and it also distributes weight quite effectively. The steel tube bracket system used for supporting this seat is nice and stable and should furthermore hold up to years of camping.
The ripstop fabric is also built tough to be a long-lasting product, but make sure to keep this unit out of the rainwater could pool in the seat bottom because there’s nowhere for it to drain.
The height of this seat is about 14 inches. It’s at a really comfortable level for lounging and puts you at a great height for sitting by the fire. It may be a little short for use at the picnic table if you’re not a taller camper and some people with reduced mobility might struggle to get up and down from this seat.
All in all, this feels like a piece of at-home furniture that’s a perfect affordable option for the campground.
Find more KingCamp Oversize Sofa Chair information and reviews here.
Sure, you can always pull up a stump or find seating on the ground, but nothing beats owning a nice camping chair at the end of the day!
