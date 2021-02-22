11 Most Comfortable Folding Chairs for Camp Outs

Here’s a super comfy camp seating option for two by Kelty that is just as portable as it is comfortable. The Low Loveseat Camping Chair sets up and breaks down in seconds, and provides you with a luxurious low to the ground seat that you can share with a pal or loved one.

Kelty recently sent me out the Loveseat to test in the field, and I love its design and function. This camp chair simply opens up to deploy like the standard metal frame camping chairs you’re used to seeing despite the fact that it’s a larger, double seat.

This camp sofa if you will, is quite low to the ground, so it may not be for you if you have difficulty getting up and down from low seating. On the other hand, the height of the Loveseat puts you closer to fire-level when you pull up to roast a marshmallow and is furthermore the ideal height for kicking out your legs, leaning back and looking up to the stars.

For a slightly elevated version of the same camp chair, check out Kelty’s regular Loveseat.

Trust me when I tell you, this camp chair is 100% power-nap approved. Whether you’re using it alone or with a fellow camper, this is one comfy option!

The heavy-duty steel frame and 600D poly-fabric construction make the Loveseat impressively durable and built to last. This seat features a 500-pound weight capacity, so good luck maxing this one out.

The available color schemes offered by Kelty for this camp chair are furthermore quite sharp and aesthetically pleasing. If you like to own stylish yet tough looking camp gear you should definitely have this seat on your radar, as well as the single version of the Loveseat.

All things considered, this double camp chair option comes at a very reasonable price. Kelty is known for their excellent value outdoor gear, and this unit is no exception to their reputation!