9 Best Hiking Knives For Survival: The Ultimate List

Every advanced and amateur hiker needs a trusty survival knife. It’s unwise to venture into the wilderness without at least a few tools to get you out safe in case a survival scenario arises. Your knife is your go-to tool in the backcountry.

It’s what you rely on more than anything whether you’re simply preparing meals, shelters and fires, or trying to pull through a serious survival situation. Due to the use that your knife sees while hiking, it’s crucial to own a blade that works ideal for you and won’t let you down if and when you actually need it.

We’ve put together a top list of the best survival knives for hiking that should cover whatever your wilderness needs might be.

Don’t forget to consider the big three while choosing the blade that’s right for you — edge quality, ability to re-sharpen, and blade type. Once you find the knife that’s suited for your wilderness endeavors, you can stride through the outdoors in confidence knowing you have a reliable tool for both enjoying nature as well as helping you safely escape it.