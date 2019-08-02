10 Best Inflatable SUPs: Your Buyer’s Guide

The X1 Inflatable Paddle Board by Zray is one of the best value options if you’re interested in a SUP that is compatible with seating.

This is a smaller sized inflatable SUP at nine feet, nine inches long, so it handles a bit more nimble than a lot of the 11 foot plus options. The shorter length may take a little getting used to when standing if you don’t have a ton of experience balancing on a SUP – but at almost 10 feet this is still a lot of board.

The seat won’t give you a ton of support, but it’s nice to have something to lean into if you like to sit. Even if you hardly ever use it, you have to admit it’s a pretty brilliant feature – especially considering it pops on and off the SUP in seconds.

For its size and cost, this is a sweet little board you can do a lot on. Brave the surf, go for a leisurely paddle with your dog, or just lay out and nap on your favorite lake. The only real drawback with this option is the not so impressive 260-pound weight capacity. If you like the idea of doubling up with a partner, you’ll likely want to look elsewhere.

When you’re not using the seat, the four D-rings used to attach it can be utilized to secure other gear – a simple but underrated feature when you consider the bare-bones storage options SUPs typically provide. A bit of bungeed storage on the nose of the board also provides a space to secure a dry bag or speaker.