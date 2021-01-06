11 Best Affordable Fly Fishing Reels: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you’re looking for a quality, not too expensive spare reel or you’re new to fly fishing and want to purchase something entry-level, there are some solid options here to fit any budget.

An affordable fly fishing reel that is actually worth buying is no doubt a challenge to find. Fortunately, there are some pretty rockin’ reels available at very reasonable costs if you do a little digging. We’ve tracked down a list of fly reels that are both very favorably reviewed by fishermen and that also won’t break the bank.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Considerations When Buying a Budget Fly Fishing Reel

Whether you're new to the world of fly fishing and are seeking an affordable, entry-level option or are a veteran angler, there are a couple details to consider before buying a budget reel.

Sealed vs. Unsealed Drag: Probably the single most important factor when making any new reel purchase is whether or not the drag is sealed.

While sealed drags are superior, an unsealed drag system can operate wonderfully as long as you occasionally take the reel apart to clean/maintenance it, so don't necessarily be afraid to purchase something unsealed. That is of course if you're exclusively a freshwater angler.

If you plan on fishing for saltwater species, then a sealed drag is a must. Don't bother purchasing a budget reel for the salt if it's not sealed, it just won't have a lifespan that's worth spending any amount of money, no matter how attractively inexpensive and otherwise suitable it might seem.

Overall Integrity: Many budget fly fishing reels are built with cheaper metals, so although you may not like the aesthetic as much, it may be wise to purchase a die-cast, polymer bodied reel if you're buying something cheaper and are known to be hard on your gear.

If you drop, bang or neglect to maintenance a die-cast reel, it's typically more forgiving than a cheaply made, machined aluminum reel. I've seen poor quality aluminum spools warp just the tiniest bit after being dropped (let's be honest - we've all dropped our gear while rigging up or actively fishing) and then the rotation is never the same.

All of the cheaper aluminum options here are absolutely worth investing in, but be aware of their fragility if you're tough on your gear.

Brand Guarantee/Warranty: Lots of these reel options have mixed reviews - it's the nature of cheap fishing gear in general. A budget reel might flawlessly perform for one angler for 5 years, and quit-out on another after 5 days.

Quality control of budget reel options is seemingly lower than higher-end options within virtually every brand, so it's always a bit of a gamble when you buy cheap.

That being said, take a look at each brand's warranty policy (and customer service reputation) if you're nervous about quality-control and at least short-term performance - that way you can ensure you're covered if there's an issue.

Editor's Top Picks

Editor's Top Cost For Quality Choice - Lamson: The Liquid and Remix by Lamson are also awesome options that honestly perform more like a top-shelf reel than a budget unit. They are built with the same components as Lamson's highest quality, $400+ reels. Definitely give these options a look if you're interested in a value reel that borders on a top-notch quality.

Redington: I personally am a big fan of some of the more budget reels by Redington. I have had the pleasure of fishing the Rise, the Zero and the Behemoth and have been quite impressed with all three models. As far as quality goes, there's really nothing lacking from all three of these options so definitely don't overlook them as your main piece of hardware due to their low price tag - they perform!

Piscifun and Maxcatch: These brands have got some pretty decent model reels available for next to nothing! It feels odd buying a reel around the $50 price range - but these options really do perform, especially in less demanding, freshwater contexts. The quality of these options is definitely inferior to the Redington models and Lamson reels listed here but when you get down to it, these options will fish just fine.

There are a plethora of fishermen reviews praising the quality of some of these dirt cheap models so if you're in the market for a back-up unit or want an economic introduction to fly fishing then start here.

