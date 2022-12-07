11 Best Ice Cleats: Which Is Right for You?

Here’s a unique and highly effective pair of ice cleats from Yaktrax. The Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats are a brilliant innovation in the industry that is no doubt one of the best ice cleats on the market for hiking and more active winter wear.

For another killer pair of ice cleats by Yaktrax that’s specifically designed for running, check out this pair with performance straps!

The patented Diamond Bead design allows all the case-hardened steel alloy beads to swivel independently of each other while strung on an ultra-durable aircraft cable. This provides excellent traction and also keeps any snow or ice from building up on the cleats. This makes this pair particularly great for transitioning between icy and snowy conditions onto pavement, stone, and virtually any other terrain.

The natural rubber body of the cleats is super durable and retains great elasticity in the extreme cold, but it doesn’t come quite as far over the top of the foot as some other, more snug models.

All in all, this is a unique and effective option of ice cleat that’s an ideal choice for a wide array of traction applications extending far beyond just winter wear.