11 Best Ice Cleats: Which Is Right for You?

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, unintentional falls are the #1 cause of nonfatal injury in the US – and by a large margin!
A pair of good quality ice cleats that attach to your regular boots or shoes can make a HUGE difference when it comes to traction walking during icy and snowy conditions. Most of the best ice cleats listed below are highly affordable and easy to use, so go ahead and add some safety and stability to your winter outdoor fun or daily commute.
1. Yatta Life Heavy Duty Trail SpikesPrice: $64.95Pros:
Cons:
- Snug fit makes for an excellent trail running option
- Rubber elastomer body has great tension and density, even in the extreme cold
- Stainless steel spikes provide aggressive traction
- Washable
- Expensive option
- Can be difficult to stretch onto your footwear if you have weak hands
- Chains have potential to get snagged or hung up on roots or vegetation depending on the terrain
Here’s our top pick for the best ice cleats for winter trail running and hiking. These spikes from Yatta Life are built for seriously aggressive traction over any frozen urban or wilderness terrain.
The fit on these spikes is truly high performance. These are designed to effectively hug your feet in active footwear so they stay properly form fitted even while running and trekking over uneven ground.
The body of these ice cleats is made from a tough as nails rubber elastomer that retains tight tension even in the extreme cold while the traction comes from the stainless steel spikes and chains. These ice cleats are no joke – if you’re an active outdoorsman or woman looking for a long lasting, high-quality pair of form-fitting ice cleats, these are them.
Find more Yatta Life Heavy Duty Trail Spikes information and reviews here.
2. Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction CleatsPrice: $54.99Pros:
Cons:
- Patented Diamond Beads are case-hardened steel alloy strung on steel aircraft cable
- Beads swivel independently avoiding ice and snow buildup
- Transition well over various terrain
- Easy on and off
- Low profile
- The cable holding the beads is not stainless steel - be sure to clean and dry after use to avoid rusting
- No traction on the foot arch
- Fairly expensive
Here’s a unique and highly effective pair of ice cleats from Yaktrax. The Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats are a brilliant innovation in the industry that is no doubt one of the best ice cleats on the market for hiking and more active winter wear.
For another killer pair of ice cleats by Yaktrax that’s specifically designed for running, check out this pair with performance straps!
The patented Diamond Bead design allows all the case-hardened steel alloy beads to swivel independently of each other while strung on an ultra-durable aircraft cable. This provides excellent traction and also keeps any snow or ice from building up on the cleats. This makes this pair particularly great for transitioning between icy and snowy conditions onto pavement, stone, and virtually any other terrain.
The natural rubber body of the cleats is super durable and retains great elasticity in the extreme cold, but it doesn’t come quite as far over the top of the foot as some other, more snug models.
All in all, this is a unique and effective option of ice cleat that’s an ideal choice for a wide array of traction applications extending far beyond just winter wear.
Find more Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats information and reviews here.
3. Weanas Unisex Multi-Function Anti-Slip Ice CleatPrice: $11.99Pros:
Cons:
- Heavy duty construction
- Good fit and traction for hiking
- 8, 12 and 18 spiked options
- Carry bag included
- Rubber body is heavier than some lighter alternatives but built tough
- Complaints about the fit with smaller sized footwear
- You may have difficulty stretching these over your feet if you have weak hands
Here’s another great value pair of ice cleats that utilizes robust stainless steel spikes. Weanas is a trusted brand in the outdoor world when it comes to affordable gear that’s worth buying, and these cleats are no exception
The cleat body is heavy duty rubber making them a bit heavier than some other options, but they’re truly built to last. The stainless steel spikes are also built for longer-term durability than a lot of the competition and at about the same cost.
Based on the inherent design of these ice cleats and their durable construction, they make a good reliable option for hiking. They even come in a handy carry bag so you can pack them on questionable hikes and deploy them as needed.
There are 8, 12 and 18 spiked options all through this link so you can choose what’s best for your needs. The more spikes, the higher the traction (and weight) so choose wisely!
Find more Weanas Unisex Multi-Function Anti-Slip Ice Cleat information and reviews here.
4. Wirezoll Stainless Steel Traction CleatsPrice: $24.99Pros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel cleats won't corrode
- Silicone body is flexible and strong
- Fit a wide array of shoes and boots effectively - just pull them on!
- Carry bag included
- Great ice fishing option
- You won't want to walk inside on nice floors with this spikes
- Chains could potentially get hung up or snagged on roots or vegetation (although not likely)
- Might be difficult to pull on and off for people with weaker hands
Here’s a highly affordable pair of stainless steel ice cleats that are built fairly heavy duty, although their weight is not too heavy! The Wirezoll Traction Cleats are a great option for those who need some serious traction on particularly hard, icy surfaces. These are perfect for no-slip traction while walking on actual ice, making them a great ice fishing option.
19 stainless steel spikes really dig into the terrain you’re walking on, so don’t wear these inside on your hardwood floors!
The body of the ice cleats is a high-quality silicone so it stretches easily but is also super durable. Putting these cleats on takes just seconds – simply stretch them over your shoes or boots. There are a few different sizing options and the inherent design is compatible with just about any type of footwear you would wear during the winter.
The design of the chains could possibly get hung up on roots or in vegetation if you hike in these ice cleats, but they’re quite lightweight so don’t rule them out as a trekking option – it all depends where you’re walking.
Find more Wirezoll Stainless Steel Traction Cleats information and reviews here.
5. OuterStar Traction CleatsPrice: $32.99Pros:
Cons:
- Over the foot strapping for a secure fit
- 12, 13 and 18 steel spike options
- Carry case included
- Some complaints about the integrity of the chain to spike connections (could be a quality control issue)
- Take on snow and ice in sloppy conditions and become heavy
- TPR rubber is durable, but has potential to snap if overstretched in the extreme cold
Here’s a fairly robust ice cleat option from OuterStar. The body of this pair is built from TPR rubber while the spikes are made of high strength Manganese Steel. These provide the aggressive traction that active winter outdoorsmen are looking for, and are crafted from materials that are built to last.
The over the foot strapping of the highly elastic TPR rubber ensures these ice cleats stay on your feet, and the orientation of the spikes is well distributed for maximum stability on any surface. There are some complaints about ice and snow getting packed between the chains and the attached footwear, but it seems this is only an issue in wet, sloppy snow conditions. Fortunately, these ice cleats come on and off quite easily to be cleared.
There are 12, 13 and 18 spike options available through this link and all sorts of sizing to properly fit your sizing and footwear. OuterStar even includes a convenient carry bag with this option making them an overall great value!
Find more OuterStar Traction Cleats information and reviews here.
6. STABILicers Maxx Original Heavy Duty Ice Traction CleatPrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Heavy duty, durable construction
- SureFit polyester hook-and-loop bindings provide a great snug fit
- Replaceable steel studs
- 15 stud schematic combines with the tread of the cleat sole for excellent, aggressive traction on any terrain
- Complaints about certain snow types getting between the cleat sole and the atached footwear
- Somewhat heavy design
- Expensive option
Here’s a longtime crowd favorite when it comes to the best ice cleats. The Maxx Original Heavy Duty Ice Traction Cleat by Stabilicers is a super robust, tough as nails option that will last through many winter seasons. Both the fit and the traction of these ice cleats are nearly unparalleled, making them more than worth the higher price tag.
What I love most about these ice cleats is the hook and loop polyester strapping. The Stabilicer Maxx’s secure over your toes, ankle and behind the heel for a truly snug fit – these bad boys aren’t going anywhere! The available sizing charts are furthermore super helpful when it comes to choosing the right fit for your shoe size.
The 15 steel studs in the sole are replaceable and screw in and out of the threaded housing with ease. The unstudded portion of the sole is in itself great at stopping slippage even in the most slippery conditions.
The only real complaint with this option is that sometimes snow can get packed between your shoe sole and the sole of the cleats. This likely depends on the snow conditions more than anything.
This heavy-duty design might not be for everyone, but it’s an excellent option for those who have a need for super tough winter traction.
Find more STABILicers Maxx Original Heavy Duty Ice Traction Cleat information and reviews here.
7. ODIER 10-Toothed Shoe Ice CleatsPrice: $9.50Pros:
Cons:
- Super easy getting on and off
- Highly affordable
- Pegs rather than spikes are not too hard on floors
- Effectively fits virtually any shoe/boot type if sized correctly
- No over the top strapping means these cleats may come off in deeper snow
- The pegs do not have as aggressive of traction as stainless steel spikes
- No pegs in the arch of the foot
Here’s another elastic silicone pair of ice cleats that’s super easy on and off. I like this pair for more casual applications rather than more intense winter activities. There is no over the top strapping with this pair so they may have a tendency to fall off in deeper snow depending on how they fit your foot.
These are however one of the best ice cleats for fitting a wide variety of shoes. These will snap right onto boots, sneakers and even dress shoes with ease! I also like how these cleats utilize pegs rather than spikes – it doesn’t provide the same level of aggressive traction but it’s still quite effective on solid ice and won’t be so hard on your floors if you wear them inside.
They’re ultralight, easy to use and super affordable. All in all, these are a great budget pair of ice cleats for less intense winter use, just be careful not to lose them in the deep snow!
Find more ODIER 10-Toothed Shoe Ice Cleats information and reviews here.
8. Power Ice CleatsPrice: $9.90Pros:
Cons:
- Heel tab for easy pulling on and off
- Studs are decent for use on slippery rocks
- Highly affordable
- These run a bit small
- There is no material that comes over your foot making these prone to falling off your feet
- Not easily repaired if damaged
Here’s an ultralight option that’s great for more casual use. There is no over the foot strapping with these ice cleats so you won’t want to run or hike in them, but the super lightweight design and spike schematic is perfect for more leisurely walks or commutes. This is one of the simplest, no-frills pair of ice cleats we’ve included on this list, and that’s just the reason why people seem to love them!
If you’re a dog walker or have a slippery walk down the driveway to your vehicle this is a great go-to pair. There’s traction under the balls of the feet and on the heel, but not in the arch of the foot. The spikes are also not nearly as aggressive as some of the stainless steel, chain-linked options listed here. These will add some solid traction for shoveling snow and walking the dogs but don’t expect to feel like spiderman in these ice cleats if you have more serious mountaineering plans.
There are mixed reviews for how they fit, so it likely depends on your style of shoe or boot. Good news is, the heel tab allows them to pull on and off with ease, just make sure to choose your sizing carefully. For the cost, it’s worth giving these ice cleats a shot!
9. Quik Solve No Slip Gripper SpikesPrice: $10.99Pros:
Cons:
- Strapping comes over the foot so you won't lose these ice cleats in the snow
- Can wear these cleats while driving
- Sizing charts make selecting the right pair easy
- Good option for use with regualr shoes
- Highly affordable
- Pegs rather than spikes don't provide the same level of aggressive traction
- May be a bit difficult to stetch over your shoes if you have weak hands
- No traction in the arch of the foot
Quik Solve has come up with a great value pair of ice cleats with this set. These are simple stretch-on silicone cleats that fit over essentially any shoe or boot type if properly sized. They’re highly affordable and have excellent customer reviews for ease of use and stability.
These are a great option for use with lower profile sneakers and shoes (pictured) if you’re looking for something for your daily commute rather than outdoor adventure use. They’re even well rated for being safely worn while driving – definitely a major bonus that keeps you from taking them on and off all day.
This pair of ice cleats utilizes pegs rather than spikes which doesn’t provide the same level of aggressive traction, but they do have strapping that comes over the top of the foot giving them a much more secure and stable feel than the options that simply snap to your heel and toe.
The pegs on these ice cleats are furthermore designed to stay put properly on your heel. Some strapless models have issues with the pegs or spikes drifting towards the center of the sole because the fit is not as snug. They may be a bit more difficult to snap onto your boots than some silicone options without the over the shoe fitting, but it’s well worth the effort for the fit you get in return.
Find more Quik Solve No Slip Gripper Spikes information and reviews here.
10. Wirezoll Stainless Steel & Silicone Ice CleatsPrice: $14.99Pros:
Cons:
- Silicone body retains stretch fit and elasticity in extreme cold
- Circular stainless steel spikes provide aggressive traction
- Velcro, over the top strap greatly enhances the fit and keeps the cleats from falling off in deep snow
- Provide solid traction on gravel, wet stone and concrete as well
- Carry bag included
- Might have difficulty pulling these on and off if you have weak hands
- Complaints about the spikes rusting
- Spikes are hard on tiles and wood floors
Here’s an ice cleat option from Wirezoll that’s the best of both worlds. This pair of ice cleats has over the foot velcro strapping, aggressive stainless steel circular spikes and an easy on and off silicone body. It’s a solid all-around ice cleat option that comes at a fair price.
I like the configuration and design of the spikes with this model. The circular, cookie-cutter type studs provide some killer traction. There are however some customer complaints that the metal components rust on these ice cleats, so be mindful of that and give them a quick clean after using.
Wirezoll has built these cleats with a snug fit due to the quality of the silicone used. It retains good tension and elasticity even in the extreme cold, so these are a great all weather option!
Find more Wirezoll Stainless Steel & Silicone Ice Cleats information and reviews here.
11. OuterStar Ice & Snow GripsPrice: $8.97Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with 10 extra replacement studs!
- Over the shoe strapping for secure fit
- Super lightweight
- Great price point
- Studs become slippery on the ice once worn down (make sure to replace them)
- Silicone body is ultralight, but built a bit flimsy
- Heel spikes should be farther back on the heel
Here’s a great value pair of ice cleats from OuterStar that has mixed reviews for function. These are ultralight, highly affordable and have a nice snug fit, but their traction in super icy conditions is not excellent. For more casual winter wear, these are a great option that will serve you well. For more ambitious winter explorations, look towards a more robust spiked option.
These employ studs rather than spikes, so the traction on ice is not quite as aggressive. The studs also become far less effective at gripping slippery surfaces as they wear down. Fortunately, OuterStar provides you with 10 replacement studs so you can get a longer effective lifespan out of these cleats.
The TPE thermoplastic elastomer body of the cleats go over the foot for a snug secure fit but are quite thin and flimsy. The material is ultralight and durable, but make sure you size them properly for your footwear so they remain nice and tight and don’t flop around on you.
Find more OuterStar Ice & Snow Grips information and reviews here.
Choosing The Right Ice Cleats
There are a few different style ice cleats - choosing the right pair depends on the shoes or boots you plan on using them with and the activity you plan on using them for.
We've included a few ultralight options to add a bit of grip to your shoes, as well as some more heavy-duty choices that will really plant you on the ground during more intense winter excursions.
Whether you're an ice fisherman who's tired of slipping around while checking flags or a commuter who's taken one too many winter spills on the way into, or at work, we've got you covered with our list of the best ice cleats!