41 Best Gifts For Commuters: The Ultimate List

Shopping for a hardworking individual who has to regularly conquer a commute before and after their workday?
Whether they take the bus, ride a bicycle, or navigate the subway, our list of the best gifts for commuters has tracked down some awesome ideas for enhancing the “to and from” part of anyone’s workweek!
Our Review
The ESPRO BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set is the perfect device for making a particularly rapid morning cup of coffee when you need to blast out the door in a hurry!
Built super durably with a thermal steel sleeve that ensures your coffee says piping hot as it brews, this innovative device makes one to two cups of evenly-extracted coffee in just two minutes! The patented 1502-hole microfilter and brew bed can be used on its own for a more full-bodied brew, or paired with a regular coffee filter for an even clearer, cleaner cup of joe.
A fast-acting pour-over device that won’t keep you waiting for your morning boost, the ESPRO Brewer will make for both a charming and highly practical gift that will see tons of use in its lifetime across countless contexts.
The heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock & Sleep Aid is a unique and innovative device that’s intended to re-program your internal clock in order to awaken with the rising sun.
This interesting alarm clock alternative gradually increases the light leading up to the set wake-up time until your room is fully flooded with bright, yellow light. Rather than suddenly blaring a jarring alarm that tears you from sleep, this device slowly but surely prepares your body to wake up in the morning.
There are seven different natural sounds to choose from for both alarm use, as well as for bedtime including bird song, stream sounds, and more! The brand has also integrated FM radio for those that enjoy owning a radio.
Featuring a full-spectrum color display, adjustable brightness, and Alexa voice command capabilities, the heimvision Sunrise Alarm Clock is furthermore an awesome tool for setting up some mood lighting and precisely controlling your ambiance. This makes it not only an awesome gift idea for morning wakeups, but also for dinner dates, movie nights, study sessions, and more!
The Muck Scrub Boots by the Original Muck Boot are a wonderful pair of unisex footwear for conquering rainy, muddy, and slushy commutes that would otherwise be sopping wet and slippery underfoot.
This is a crowd-favorite brand nationwide that builds high-quality, reliable, and surprisingly affordable boots for a wide range of applications. The Muck Scrub Boot is a mid-height, waterproof model that has been designed as an all-purpose piece of footwear for enduring messy conditions.
If the climate where the commuter you’re shopping for is often snotty, sleety, or covered in mud, the person you have in mind will love the invincibility to the elements these boots provide. A Rubber exterior paired with a comfort stretch nylon shaft ensures wetness and filth stay on the street, while a breathable AirMesh lining ensures your feet remain comfortably ventilated.
Featuring a ribbed, self-cleaning sole, the Scrub Muck Boot has been engineered to leave any slush or slop in your footprints rather than embedded on the bottom of your boot. With an added 1.25mm protective rubber reinforcement in the toe and extra Achilles support, these boots are furthermore built exceptionally tough in order to withstand years of nasty conditions and demanding wear.
The Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds will make for a knock-out gift for any commuter who loves to listen to their tunes on their way into and out of work.
While Apple AirPods are arguably the most popular wireless headphones on the market, this option from Soundcore offers truly excellent sound quality and impressive battery life at a far more reasonable price point.
Featuring a 40-hour playtime, BassUp technology for enhancing lower tones, and aptX audio for ensuring lossless transmission between your device and the earbuds, these are highly advanced headphones equipped with some seriously awesome value tech.
The brand goes on to claim, “Each earbud has two microphones with beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8.0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression”, so the Life P2 Earbuds will sound particularly awesome in bustling subway cars and cacophonous city streets compared to more standard headphones.
Designed with IPX7 water resistance, these earbuds furthermore won’t mind a little splash, so they’re not an exceptionally fragile gadget you need to be paranoid about babying.
Every commuter needs a handy-dandy travel mug for grab and go coffee! The YETI Rambler 14 Ounce Mug is a somewhat unique and aesthetically charming option that offers top-notch insulating ability and a guaranteed long lifespan.
If the commuter you’re shopping for drives themselves to work, then the integrated handle on this mug might not be a great fit for them due to its inability to fit into most standard cup holders. If they ride the subway or bus, or walk to work, then this will make for a seriously righteous coffee companion. The Triple Grip Handle is furthermore designed to accommodate for larger profile, gloved hands, so you can utilize the awesome grip even with a pair of mittens on!
Over-engineered with double-walled vacuum insulation and a no-sweat design, these mugs go above and beyond when it comes to temperature retention, ergonomics, and style! YETI’s Duracoat exterior finish is highly abrasion,-resistant, doesn’t fade or peel, and is available in a wide array of sharp and unique colors.
The Rambler Mugs are also dishwasher safe – so keeping them squeaky-clean and ready to go in the morning line-up is made easy!
The Mebak 5 Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun will make for a truly outstanding gift for any commuter who spends a lot of time on their feet that might appreciate a massage at the end of the day!
This incredibly innovative tool will change the life of the person you’re shopping for if they’ve never owned a percussion massager. These tools deliver a unique muscle treatment through ultra-rapid impacts, or percussions of the massage head to the targetted area. You can read more about the benefits of percussion massage therapy here within our list of the best options!
The Mebak 5 features some impressive stats and specs for the price point, so this is a great value unit to gift that offers close to top-level performance at a far lower cost. Featuring five different intensity levels from 1150 to 2800 RPMs, you can furthermore adjust the treatment of this device to perfectly match your needs.
This style of massage is fantastic for muscle activation, promoting lactic acid release, regular relaxation, and deep tissue massage depending on the selected setting, so encourage the commuter you’re shopping for to do a little research on the variable effects of each RPM setting.
With six different massage heads included with this purchase, you can furthermore super-effectively target specific muscle groups that need treatment. Sore calves from a long day of walking? Blast em! Stiff back from too many hours seated before, during, and after work? Bust it loose! The applications are endless when it comes to both casual and clinical use, so rest assured anyone you purchase this gift idea for will find a use for it!
With an integrated LED display on the head of the massager, the Mebak 5 is easy and intuitive to use, so it’s a fit for virtually anyone with aches or pains.
Affordable, innovative, portable, and able to deliver power beyond what you likely imagine a tool of this size could deliver, the Mebak 5 Percussion Massage Gun is bound to be the gift of the season no matter who you’re thinking of!
Let us introduce you to one of the most downright righteous devices for combatting cold hands during chilly winter commutes. Zippo’s Rechargeable Hand Warmers are an absolute game-changer when it comes to keeping your hands and fingers from freezing up in virtually any context.
These USB rechargeable warmers feature multiple temperature settings that allow you to either crank the heat, or more prudently conserve battery life, and are offered in various battery capacities that correspond to the max running time. They are compact enough to fit in a pocket, and can even be worn around your neck with the included lanyard.
All of the models feature an LED battery life indicator so you can keep an eye on the remaining charge, and can even be utilized as a portable power bank in order to charge your other USB-compatible devices.
Highly affordable, thoughtful, and super practical for a ton of potential applications outside of one’s daily commute, this is without a doubt a stellar gift for any style commuter who regularly faces the cold!
The RUFFWEAR Ridgeline Stretch Dog Leash For Running will make for a wonderful gift idea for any commuter who’s lucky enough to head into work with their canine companion!
If you’re shopping for someone who’s a member of a dog-approved workspace, they will love the functionality of this minimalist, exceptionally compact leash. The Ridgeline Leash is built with the brand’s Wavelength webbing which effectively stretches and absorbs shock, so it’s great for running, jogging, and other faster-paced dog-walk styles.
The inherent build of this leash is also remarkably compact and able to fit right into a pocket when not in use, so it will by no means occupy too much precious pack space. Equipped with a swiveling Crux Clip, the Ridgeline Leash is furthermore super easily attached/detached to a collar or harness with one hand!
Available in two neutral, yet attractive colorways, this is a versatile go-to gift idea that you just can’t go wrong with!
This gift idea speaks for itself. A Genuine Leather Briefcase Messenger Bag from Jack&Chris will make for a dashing addition to any man’s work essentials that’s just as functional as it is handsome.
Able to accommodate up to a 14-inch laptop and featuring an awesome array of integrated sleeves, pockets, and compartments, this is a super reliable organizer for getting all of one’s essential work materials to the office in style.
Built from genuine oil-tanned leather and offering a variety of different adjustable carry styles, this messenger bag is ideal for any style commuter whether it be by car, bicycle, or train. If you like this gift idea, make sure to check out our list of the best waterproof messenger bags for some awesome alternative options for both men and women!
The Matador Freerain24 2.0 Packable Backpack is a truly impressive innovation when it comes to deployable storage that will make for both a unique and highly practical gift for essentially any style commuter.
This 24-liter backpack collapses to fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 6.6 ounces, so the brand has really engineered this backpack to remain low profile, near-weightless, and out of the way when it’s not deployed. Simply pull the pack out of the included oversized carry bag and unfold it, and you’ve got yourself a highly capable daypack!
Built from waterproof 30D Cordura ripstop nylon with a siliconized waterproof coating as well as internally sealed seams, the Freeain24 2.0 is effectively waterproof despite its ultralight build and packability. The brand has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that whatever you stow in this pack remains bone dry, so anyone who regularly faces crummy weather on their commute will love the weather-proofing this bag provides!
Equipped with an awesome array of technical features including external pockets and gear attachment points, a water bottle sleeve, chest strap, and more, Matador has furthermore found a way to make the Freerain 2.0 a feature-rich pack even though you can fold it up and stuff it in your pocket!
Perfect as a commuter pack, or as a back-up bag in case the forecast turns wet, the versatility and potential applications of this innovative bag from Matador go on and on!
How about the gift of a high-quality, particularly portable power bank for ensuring the commuter you have in mind keeps all of their essential electronics charged up and ready for the day ahead! The myCharge 10050mAh Adventure Portable Power Bank is in our opinion, the perfect size and strength companion for adding some juice to your phone and other important gadgets while on the move!
Measuring just 4.4 by 2.9 by 1 inches and equipped with an integrated carabiner for super-easy external or internal attachment to your pack, purse, or person, the Adventure Power Bank is very easily brought along on virtually any outing. The brand sent me this model power bank a while back, and it’s accompanied me on international backpacking trips and days fishing on the water as well as on my day to day obligations to name just a few applications.
This device will fully charge an iPhone X four times and a Samsung Galaxy S9 three times – so it offers an impressive amount of juice for its size.
Built with a rubberized exterior that’s built to be drop, dirt, and splash-proof, the commuter you’re shopping for can furthermore journey-on without worrying about the fragility of this practical gadget.
The RAVPower 20000mAh Portable Power Bank is a highly capable power source featuring a powerful 80W AC output that can be used to charge laptops, as opposed to just smartphones and lower-powered electronics.
Able to fully charge a 13-inch Macbook with some juice to spare, this high-capacity power bank will make the perfect companion for a commuter who is always running their device batteries down.
Although the size of this tool is certainly a bit more cumbersome than thinner profile power banks, the device compatibility makes this gift idea well worth its weight knowing that it will come in handy for all sorts of applications!
The SNOW DEER Rechargeable Heated Socks will prove to be an invaluable tool for any commuter who struggles to keep their extremities warm during the colder parts of the year.
These 80% cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane socks feature three temperature settings and can deliver potent, direct heat to your feet for up to seven hours on the lowest powered setting. A low-profile rechargeable lithium polymer battery is located at the cuff, and will not abrade against your legs or create any discomfort.
The heating element within these socks is furthermore located on both the underside and the top of the foot, so these socks provide full heat-coverage unlike a lot of the competition.
If their regular winter wear just doesn’t cut it when it comes to early morning commutes or workdays spent outside, SNOW DEER has the commuter you’re shopping for covered when it comes to retaining toasty toes through the most bitter days of the season.
If the commuter you’re shopping for has never worn a pair of Swiftwick socks, they don’t know what they’re missing! The Swiftwick Pursuit Two Trail Running & Cycling Socks are a wonderful introduction to the brand that those who embark on more physically demanding morning or afternoon commutes will LOVE owning.
These are moisture-wicking, fast-drying, breathable socks built with contoured compression for gentle, but solid support, as well as reinforcement in the toe and heel for added abrasion-resistance and lifespan.
Built from high-quality Merino Wool, the Pursuit Socks feature half-density weave flex-zones in order to prevent bunching at the most dynamic points on the sock, as well as a seamless toe to prevent friction in the toebox.
Brilliantly engineered for active lifestyles, you’ll no doubt be hearing about how awesome these socks are as soon as the commuter you’re shopping for gets a chance to pull them on!
If the commuter you’re shopping for rides a bicycle to work, then they ought to own a simple tool and repair kit for maintenance of their bike on the go, and for dealing with any potential issues or breakdowns. Hommie’s Bike Repair Saddle Bag Tool Kits are awesomely affordable, as well as super-inclusive for the price point.
Including a 16-in-one bicycle repair tool, three tire spoons, six glue-free tire pads, and a frustrated tire piece, you can do a lot with this kit if you end up in a jam on the side of the road. All the kit components furthermore come within a super easily installed saddle bag featuring a high-vis reflective strip that sets up in seconds.
A perfect gift idea for diehard cyclists and occasional riders alike, Hommie has you covered with a solid go-to gift option with this one!
The Nite Ize HandleBand Universal Smartphone Handlebar Mount will make for a brilliantly practical gift for any commuter who regularly rides a bicycle that will add some safety and convenience to their daily rides.
The simple universal design fits essentially all bicycles by utilizing a stretchy silicone band to securely wrap around the handlebars. You can orient your phone either horizontally or vertically, mounting right at the center of your handlebars at the stem.
The split-strap design enables awesome visibility and accessibility to the screen, so your phone remains easy to view and access. If the commuter you’re shopping for ever takes their phone out to check maps, emails, or anything else while on the go, this hands-free phone mount will ensure they retain a safe posture, stance, and grip on their bicycle.
Perfect for cranking out some fresh morning OJ, almond milk, or a personal favorite concoction, Hurom’s HP Slow Juicer will make for an amazing gift for any commuter who strives to lead a healthy lifestyle and hit all their nutritional bases in the morning.
Designed to endure years of everyday use, the heavy-duty Ultem strainer and auger used in the design of this appliance are eight-times stronger than traditional plastics. Don’t let the attractive, almost retro-style aesthetic fool you into thinking this device is anything short of rock-solid when it comes to integrity.
Unlike a lot of inferior juicer models, the low-speed auger implemented here squeezes every drop of juice from fruits and veggies, resulting in bone-dry pulp. There are no blades anywhere in the design, and the chute is sized to keep small fingers out as a further added safety measure.
Hurom has also included a built-in cooling system here with integrated heat vents to prevent overheating – another feature indicative of long life span.
A wonderfully versatile kitchen appliance for serving all sorts of juices, extracts, and sorbets, the HP Slow Juicer is a super well-rounded gift idea that is bound to see a lot of use in its lifetime.
The Chefman Smart Electric Kettle With Temperature Control is a brilliant device for rapidly boiling water for coffee, tea, oatmeal, and more during frantic morning dashes out of the house!
This electric kettle does much more than simply boil water. The Chefman Kettle can be set to a number of different temperature settings that correspond to the ideal brewing temperature of various teas – so it’s a particularly awesome gift for tea drinkers too! There’s also a built-in, removable tea infuser that’s awesome for making big brews!
The boil setting of course heats the water the fastest, so if you like the idea of gifting a kettle that can super-rapidly provide your favorite commuter with hot water for their french press, pour-over, or bowl of oatmeal, this is a great go-to. The kettle can swivel 360-degrees on its base, and while likely not all that practical, it can also maintain the set temperature for up to 60 minutes.
Perhaps best of all, the Chefman Kettle features some aesthetically awesome integrated lighting that serves as a setting indicator – making this a cool and interesting appliance for any countertop. It should also be noted that you can set the kettle down without the bottom burning or overheating whatever it’s placed on because the heating component is through a small port at the center of the base rather than the entire kettle bottom becoming hot.
A super handy kitchen appliance that will simplify morning coffee and breakfast on the way out the door, as well as become an instant staple for tea time and a variety of other culinary endeavors.
These Extended Release Microencapsulated Caffeine Pills by Genius Caffeine could be a lifesaving tool for the commuter you have in mind for those particularly challenging morning starts.
These caffeine pills are not your average energy boost – according to the brand, “Regular caffeine is absorbed quickly and leads to energy fluctuations. Genius Caffeine provides true sustained energy through the controlled release and microencapsulation techniques in NEWCAFF.”. By controlling the release of the active ingredients, you don’t experience a sudden rush, followed by a debilitating crash with these pills.
The brand furthermore has not used any fillers, dyes, and unnecessary additives, so this is a friendly on your biology option of energy-supplement compared to the competition.
Perfect for adding some pep to your step on the way to a big meeting, or for making up for that missed cup of coffee on mornings where you’re running late, the power of these righteous caffeine pills is bound to drive all sorts of motivation and productivity!
How about the gift of a lumbar support for a commuter that struggles with their chiropractic health and also regularly endures long, sitting commutes on public transportation? The Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow is the perfect packable solution to adding some comfort to your seating, and is super easily deployed everywhere and anywhere!
Filled with comfy die-cut foam and designed with pressure mapping technology for maximum support, this little pillow simply self-inflates with the twist of the integrated air-valve. It’s a lot like a camping air mattress for those that are familiar.
The pillow is easily deflated and stuffed into an already full bag, so it can come along on virtually any commute or travel endeavor. Perfect for uncomfortable bus, train, and plane seats, this simple little back support might make a world of difference for the commuter you’re shopping for and is of course easily implemented in all sorts of other contexts!
Essential oil treatments and therapy might not be for everyone, but many people find that simple aromatherapy through the use of potent, distilled oils can be beneficial to their health and general wellness. Aromine’s Focus Roll-On Essential Oil is a pre-diluted blend of oils that are intended to induce instantaneous, long-lasting energy, focus, calm, and clarity.
Containing peppermint, orange, vetiver, geranium, lavender, sage, and spruce, this oil blend comes in a handy roll-on container that you simply swipe across your forehead and the back of the neck. Customer reviews insist they feel a boost of clean, controlled energy when using this product, so whether or not the effects are placebo is up to you to decide.
One thing is for sure, applying a bit of this oil blend on one’s morning commute will at the very least smell lovely and stimulate the senses – a nifty all-natural pick-me-up that anyone can get behind!
The Magic Back Support Back Stretching Device is a remarkable tool for reversing the debilitating effects of poor posture caused by long sit times. Just a few minutes laying out across this device in the morning and evening can have tremendous effects on one’s posture, flexibility, and most importantly, level of spinal discomfort.
If the commuter you’re shopping for has a long ride into work, and then sits at a desk for the majority of their day, they will LOVE owning this life-changing stretching tool. I recently purchased a Magic Back Support to counteract all of the hours I spend hunched over my desk writing, and I can say firsthand that this tool has greatly reduced my posture-associated back pain.
The Magic Back Support simply arches your spine in the opposite direction it’s typically residing throughout the day. First-time users usually have to start on the lower intensity setting (the least dramatic arch setting) and work their way up to the full stretch.
Always be gentle and don’t push your body’s limits when using a device such as this, but that being said, it’s not uncommon to feel a few deep pops when laying out and rhythmically breathing; so tell the commuter you’re shopping for not to be alarmed if they feel some shifting going on – it’s likely long overdue!
It’s warm, it’s a facemask, and it’s got a great look depending on your style. The Original Buff Unisex Multifunctional Headwear is a super versatile gift idea that can be used for all sorts of applications that is made even further applicable for daily commutes given the times.
Built from 97% polyester and 3% elastane, this thin-profile, stretch-fabric Buff will not provide you with a ton of insulating ability, but pulling it up over your ears and up to your eyes will absolutely reduce wind chill and cold-exposure – especially if worn underneath a hat.
Alternatively, these facemasks are super breathable and comfortable to wear, so if the commuter you’re shopping for wants to add a little respiratory protection to their open-air commute due to urban air pollution, or the ongoing pandemic, this will make for an awesome tool.
We don’t recommend wearing a Buff as an alternative to a higher-rated, CDC approved face mask when it comes to commuting through highly-trafficked spaces such as crowded subway cars or busses, but these Buffs could be a great preventive measure in lower-risk environments such as walks through the park.
Available in a wide array of colors and patterns, personalizing this gift idea for every commuter on your shopping list is made easy! Make sure to check out our list of the best winter face masks for some other awesome options for cold-weather commutes in particular!
The Ridge Minimalist Metal RFID Blocking Wallet is an innovative and aesthetically cool alternative to traditional wallets that will make an awesome gift for any commuter with an affinity for simplistic accessories intended to add organization and order to day to day life.
The Ridge Minimalist Wallet is able to hold one to twelve cards without stretching out, features a built-in money clip, and is inherently RFID blocking due to the 6061-T6 aluminum construction and integrated anodized gunmetal plates.
The brand backs this wallet for life, and it can be easily serviced and repaired in the unlikely event it needs maintenance.
With a few different color options to choose from within this series, as well as an array of equally innovative alternative wallet designs from the brand, selecting a Ridge wallet that’s personalized to the commuter you’re shopping for is made easy!
The Bertucci Men’s 12122 A-2T Original Classics Durable Titanium Field Watch is honestly a great go-to gift for any occasion, but we think it will make for a particularly charming gesture if given to an every-day commuter.
Bertucci Field Watches builds some seriously attractive watches for both men and women offered at a more than reasonable price point, so if you like the idea of gifting a nice watch to the person you have in mind but don’t want to shell out a fortune, this is an excellent brand to have on your radar.
This model is equipped with a US patented 40mm sand blasted matte finish solid titanium case, and a two-ply nylon Bertucci band. It’s super lightweight, ultra-durable, and waterproof down to 330 feet. The face is furthermore reinforced with scratch resistant hardened mineral glass crystal, so this watch is built to take a beating.
Dashing, durable, and subtly but surely making a bold aesthetic statement, the A-2T Titanium Field Watch is a stellar gift idea for virtually any sharp-dressed man!
Here’s a safe go-to gift if you’re really stumped on what to buy for the commuter you’re shopping for. Moleskine’s Classic Hard Cover Notebook will no doubt come in handy as a planner and organizer for anyone who leads a busy lifestyle.
There’s a reason this brand is renowned for the quality of their notebooks – both the exterior build and the paper quality here is more or less unmatched in the industry. The elastic closure and inner low-profile storage folders add some convenience to this notebook choice, while the ivory paper pages are perfect for writing with fountain pens.
There is a tremendous color selection to choose from, so it’s easy to personalize this gift idea to anyone’s preferred aesthetic. You can furthermore choose between dotted, plain, ruled, and squared style pages, so if the commuter you’re shopping for has a known affinity for a certain type of notetaking, it can be accommodated.
This gift idea speaks for itself. Mountain Hardwear’s Micro Dome Fleece Beanie will make for a welcome addition to any commuter’s wardrobe who endures the bitter winter-chill.
Built from 100% polyester-fleece, this beanie is super soft to the touch and offers some profound warmth for its weight considering it’s only one ounce! The ultralight build of the Micro Dome Beanie allows it to be comfortably worn underneath a helmet or hood, so bicycle commuters can use this slim-profile hat to fight the chill on their morning or evening rides.
The nature of the material is furthermore effectively breathable, so if you break a sweat while wearing this beanie, your head can still dump heat and avoid becoming uncomfortable.
Check out the Perginon Pro Beanie for a higher degree of warmth if you like this gift idea but want to be sure the commuter you’re shopping for isn’t falling short on insulation.
A Manta Sleep Mask could make for a silly, yet practical gift for a commuter with a long ride home on public transportation.
Featuring adjustable eyecups that mold perfectly to your face and block 100% of light, you can really forget about the world in these bad boys. The extra-deep eyecups are furthermore engineered to inflict zero pressure on the eyes, so you can even blink normally while wearing this mask despite the fact that it’s entirely dark under there!
Built with a cotton velour strap, snag-free micro fleece closures, and industrial-grade elastics, the brand has made comfort a priority here – because what’s the point of a sleep mask if it’s at all in the way or awkward to wear?
While knocking-out on public transportation is not something everyone’s comfortable doing, if the commuter you’re shopping for is not ashamed to nap in the public eye, they will LOVE sneaking in a quick snooze with this device when appropriate.
Commuting before sunrise or after dark calls for a reliable light source if you’re not driving yourself door to door. The KNOG Bilby 400 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp will make for the perfect commuter gift if the person you’re shopping for needs to shed some light on their trips to and from work.
This advanced headlamp features a ton of different working modes great for staying visible to motorists while cycling, reading in low light scenarios, and illuminating entire city streets to name just a few potential applications. Sporting 500 max lumens and a 5-hour runtime on full power, this is a seriously capable headlamp that will exceed virtually anyone’s expectations, no matter how they apply the Bilby.
Shockproof, fully waterproof (can even be submerged a meter underwater for up to 30 minutes!), lightweight, and able to rapidly recharge via USB, this is a truly awesome tool to own for supporting a variety of both work and play endeavors!
Perhaps best of all, the lightweight Silicone headband does not scrunch or bunch up your hair, so this is a comfortable headlamp to wear for everyone! With a few different sharp color selections to choose from, selecting a Bilby headlamp for the commuter you have in mind is a total breeze!
The Cycle Torch Shark 500 USB Rechargeable Bike Headlight & Taillight will make for a highly practical and no doubt an appreciated gift for any commuter who regularly cycles to and from work during low light hours.
Not only does this bike light provide the rider with a powerhouse 500-lumen headlight with multiple working modes, but it also features a rear taillight in order to stay maximally visible to motorists. The flat-beam shape of the light is specifically designed for cyclists riding in urban environments, so this headlight is particularly capable when it comes to city-riding.
The USB-rechargeable Cycle Torch Shark will run for two hours on high, and up to 30 hours on flash mode, so your favorite commuter will get a lot of use out of one charge with this bad boy. The device is furthermore easily installed onto any bicycle’s handlebars and seat stem, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility with this tool.
Built to be highly water-resistant, shockproof and including a one-year satisfaction guarantee, you can rest assured you’re getting an excellent value product built with high-integrity with this one!
The Hiboy MAX Electric Scooter is a super fun gift idea for any commuter who embarks on a relatively friendly, not too distant daily ride to work that would be nicely complemented by motorizing their means of transportation!
This sporty little scooter has a top speed just under 20MPH, so it can really move despite its unassuming look. The Hiboy scooter features a 17-mile range on one charge and can even conquer hills with ease (up to roughly 15-degree inclines). This makes it a totally capable transportation device for urban environments in particular, but this scooter will effectively shred anywhere there’s pavement!
The standing platform has been designed extra-wide to accommodate for larger sized adult feet, and there are even dual headlights and an LED display integrated for safe night riding.
Best of all, the Hiboy Scooter can be folded in half just like standard scooters – so when the commuter you’re shopping for reaches their destination, there’s nothing stopping them from simply tucking it under an arm and bringing it along inside!
Highly practical for zipping into work, environmentally friendly, and super fun to ride, the gift of a safe and affordable motorized scooter such as this is bound to light up the eyes and bring out the child in any commuter!
The Nite Ize Spokelit LED Bicycle Spoke Light is a fun and practical gift for any commuter who often rides a bicycle to and from work in the dark.
These lights press and slide into place on all common 3-spoke cross pattern wheels, regardless of the size or type of bicycle, so installation is easy! These striking disco-lights will cycle through all of the bright colors and create a dazzling effect that’s both fun to look at it, and highly visible on the road to motorists.
Two lithium batteries are included and provide about 25 hours of runtime, and can furthermore be easily switched out. They are also of course designed to be weather and shockproof, so the commuter you’re shopping for won’t have to worry about these lights taking any damage on regular rides!
A charming gift idea that’s both aesthetically awesome to see in action, as well as great for adding safety to low-light bike rides anywhere, the Nite Ize Spoke Lights will make for a brilliant affordable gift for any cyclist on your shopping list!
The NutriBullet Pro Plus is a brilliant gift idea for any commuter who’s known to be in a rush in the morning that will help them to be sure to make a proper breakfast before blasting out the door.
A NutriBullet is without a doubt one of the best rapid-breakfast tools in the trade! Simply toss some greens, fruit, and juice in there and let it rip, and wha-lah – you’ve got yourself a pretty calorie-rich, balanced breakfast! The high torque power base is designed to effectively pulverize whatever you put in there, so this is a wonderful tool for making quick smoothies, milkshakes, protein drinks, juices, and more on the go!
You can even pop the blender container right off of the base, secure one of the included lids and take it with you out the door – a truly quick and easy method for dining and dashing in a hurry! This is not an ideal blender for preparing larger culinary endeavors intended for group consumption, but as a solo smoothie-maker or breakfast blaster for two, this machine will perform with flying colors.
Including two Comfort Lip Rings, two Flip-top lids, a recipe book, and one pocket nutritionist, this is an exceptional value gift idea for the price point you can rest assured your favorite commuter will rely on and love for many years to come.
How about the gift of an attractive and highly functional lunch box for effectively transporting and insulating your favorite commuter’s fuel for the day? The YETI Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag is a highly packable, yet impressively spacious and ergonomic lunch box option that offers unparalleled insulation and integrity for those who demand performance out of their gear.
Measuring 8.75 by 5.75 by 8.75 inches, this is a fairly large lunch bag that you can really fit quite a bit of snacks into. That being said, when you’re done munching, the foldable design of this innovative pack enables you to simply compress it and fold it nearly flat for impressively compact transport.
Designed with a water-resistant exterior and leakproof liner, the Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag is furthermore engineered to endure bumpy bike rides, boat days, and more, so tell the commuter you’re shopping for to go-ahead and beat up on this bad boy – it won’t mind!
Equipped with the brand’s coldcell flex insulation, YETI has not cut any corners when it comes to keeping your food and beverages properly hot or cold.
With a wide color selection to choose from including some aesthetically striking recently released colorways, this is one awesome gift idea that can be furthermore easily personalized to the preference of the person you’re shopping for.
Buying sunglasses for anyone other than yourself is certainly a challenge, as well as a risk when it comes to selecting a solid gift. That being said, the Hundo Sunglasses from SunCloud are a particularly safe go-to option that look good on virtually everyone while offering truly excellent lens performance for the price point.
While SunCloud carries an awesome array of polarized sunglasses geared towards consumers of all kinds, the Hundos are one of our favorite models for their particularly neutral, yet flattering frame style as well as capable lens selection. These sunglasses feature a medium profile and will fit most anyone’s head, so chances are they’re a fit with the commuter you have in mind.
As an avid outdoorsman myself, I’ve worn a ton of different sunglasses brands. I can say with confidence that SunCloud builds lenses that compete on par with astronomically higher-priced brands – so if you’re seeking an affordable pair of glasses that offers better than average performance, this is the brand to shop.
Go with a reflective lens coating if you want to buy something ideal for particularly bright light conditions, or an amber or grey lense for less blinding contexts. Whatever variant you go with, the commuter you have in mind will love having the Hundos in their sunglasses lineup for both their cool and casual aesthetic as well as their performance.
The Hestra Wakayama Winter Gloves are an aesthetically stunning option for keeping one’s hands effectively toasty during chilly commutes that are built with an exceptional insulating ability, comfort rating, and overall attention to detail.
The brand has engineered a glove here that’s intended to blend rustic style with modern performance, so the Wakayamas are just as suitable for skiing the slopes as they are for morning commutes. Built entirely of impregnated cowhide, insulated with PrimaLoft Gold filling, and reinforced with a neoprene cuff for eliminating cold drafts and wetness, these gloves go above and beyond when it comes to more casual applications such as commuting.
Other features such as the brand’s eagle grip design for improved ergonomics in the fit and an integrated paracord wrist adjustment are also present for bringing the value of these gloves from good to great. Hestra also offers this model glove in a totally cool array of two-tone colors, so you can easily find an option that suits the commuter you have in mind.
If the person you’re shopping for also enjoys any number of outdoor winter hobbies, then they will love the righteous versatility of the Wakayamas do-anything performance for their cold-weather commutes and beyond.
The OZERO Touch Screen Compatible Winter Thermal Gloves are an awesomely affordable and very highly-reviewed option for keeping one’s hands nice and toasty during commuters that otherwise expose them to the elements.
Whether the person you’re shopping for is riding a bicycle, waiting for the bus, or driving themselves to their workplace in the morning or home in the evening, cold hands is a total drag! The insulating ability and comfortability of these gloves will ensure the commuter you have in mind doesn’t have to blow into their fists and curse their frozen fingertips while getting from A to B during the chillier parts of the season.
Built from windproof Polyester, insulating Cotton, and waterproof TPU, these gloves are impressively equipped to endure the winter elements for their modest price point. These are very thin profile gloves that are designed to retain almost full-dexterity, so don’t expect them to be exceptionally warm – their purpose is more so to break the wind and wetness and provide a bit of insulation.
A raised silicone pattern on the palm and fingers provides you with a reliable grip for driving and riding a bicycle, and touchscreen compatible thumbs and index fingers even allow you to operate your smartphone without having to deglove!
All things considered, this is a pivotal tool to own for cold weather commuting that anyone who braves the winter elements ought to own! For a warmer, less dextrous pair of gloves that are perfect for conquering even the most profoundly freezing conditions, be sure to check out the Hestra Wakayama Winter Gloves.
This one speaks for itself – the Animal Designs Adult Coloring Book by Optimum Mind will make for an awesome gift idea for any artistically-minded adult who enjoys doodling.
If the person you’re shopping for has some downtime on their public transportation commute, then they’ll love flipping through this simple paperback coloring book and choosing a page to scribble in. Coloring can induce calm, promote creativity, and boost mood, so it’s the perfect thing to do before clocking into work!
Pair this gift idea with a set of colored pencils and you’ve really got yourself a sweet gift idea!
With a gift like this, you can encourage the commuter you have in mind to always carry with them an appetite for knowledge and discovery. National Geographic is a fantastic quality publication that has been captivating readers for well over a century.
If the commuter you’re shopping for loves to stay informed and up to speed with some of the most interesting and compelling stories breaking around the globe in regards to science, economics, politics, culture, technology, and more – then they’ll look forward to unwrapping their monthly issue!
This Nat Geo subscription is available as a regular print magazine or for Kindle, so you can determine which avenue makes the most sense for the person you’re shopping for. There are 12 issues per subscription, so this is furthermore the type of gift that keeps on giving!
If you’re shopping for a commuter who’s lucky enough to be a bike ride away from the beach that also loves to surf, the COR Surf Shortboard Bike Carrier Rack will make for a spectacular gift idea!
Appearing within our list of the best gifts for surfers, this handy surfboard rack is compatible with any and every model bicycle by simply attaching to the seat post with a 5mm Hex wrench (included). Built from lightweight aluminum and stainless steel, COR Surf has of course engineered this device to remain totally corrosion-free even after years of use commuting through the salty ocean air!
Bright green foam pads protect your board while also keeping you highly visible to motorists, so the brand has really hit all the bases here. The rack can support boards up to 16 pounds, so this device is compatible with essentially any surfboard you’d be comfortable cycling with!
No doubt a unique and thoughtful gift for an ambitious commuter with an appetite for after-work surf sessions!
The LumiCharge LED Smart Adjustable Desk Lamp and Universal Phone Charging Dock is a versatile and highly effective bedside tool for starting the day on the right foot!
This is much more than a simple bedside lamp – this device is an alarm clock, charging dock, thermometer, and more! Able to track the date, day of the week, and time, the LumiCharge Lamp is effectively used as a wake-up tool, and will also ensure the commuter you have in mind keeps a close pulse on what day of the week it is…because I think we can all agree they’re starting to blur these days!
Featuring three different light hues with 10 brightness levels each, the person you’re shopping for can furthermore select their favorite lighting option and adjust the brightness intensity from there. Perhaps best of all, a motion-sensor activated LED light is present on the face of the lamp that engages when you walk into a dark room so you can make your way to the lightswitch!
Integrated with iPhone and Andriod charging ports on the lamp base as well as a micro USB port, the commuter you’re shopping for can furthermore ensure their phone and another important devices are charged up for the day ahead! There is also a regular USB port on the back of the lamp, so you can charge multiple devices at once!
Providing stellar variable and adjustable lighting, able to wake you up on time, and capable of charging all of your essential electronics, the LumiCharge Smart Lamp is without a doubt an awesome tool to own for anyone who typically has a big to-do list!