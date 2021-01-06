11 Best Pedal Kayaks: Your Easy Buying Guide

Both anglers and pleasure boaters will love the Predator PDL Pedal Fishing Kayak. This is a fishing specialized unit that’s equally as awesome for those looking for a luxurious ride.

Old Town recently sent me out a Predator to sample and I’ve been quite impressed with how the boat performs. I’ve been out both fishing and just enjoying the day and the performance of the watercraft as well as it’s righteous features are a ton of fun to get behind the wheel of… I mean pedals.

The PDL drive used in this boat is the same propulsion system employed in the previous boat (the Malibu Pedal Kayak by Ocean Kayak). It’s both a forward and reverse drive that is super responsive and produces some breakneck speeds. The PDL drive really moves this boat despite it’s weight (117 pounds) and length (13 feet).

As with the Malibu, when you’re casting off or coming over some shallower depth the PDL drive lifts all the way out of the water. Furthermore, this boat paddles just fine when you have the pedal drive up — it’s a fairly hydrodynamic hull that responds well to both pedal and paddle powered propulsion.

The rudder can be dropped with a hand lever and steered with a separate hand control — all from the comfort of your seat. The boat doesn’t turn terribly well in reverse due to the rudder design, but maneuvers on a dime when moving forward.

The Element seating system is also equipped with this unit. It’s a ridiculously spacious and highly adjustable seat design that leaves me with a TON of room to shift around and lean back and furthermore is positioned nice and high above the water for enhanced visibility. The Element seat also slides backward and forwards super easily which allows you to maximize your deck space when fishing or relaxing and then adjust to the best position for pedaling the boat when it’s time to move.

This is without a doubt a comfortable boat for kayakers of all shapes and sizes.

If you are a fisherman looking for a Cadillac-kayak capable of some righteous angling expeditions, this could be it. The hull design is quite seaworthy and the pedal system does not require much effort to quickly move the boat. This is a pedal kayak you can go miles offshore with to pursue big fish if you’re feeling up for it.

Standing up and casting is also a breeze in this boat — it has great stability that won’t take your mind off the fishing when you’re focusing on your quarry. Fly fishermen beware however, the pedals do take some getting used to having in front of you and will no doubt tangle your fly line while casting until you get the hang of it.

An awesome array of storage, rod holders and mounting plates also allows you to really customize this boat. There’s even a hidden storage bag for placing a battery up underneath the bow hatch so you can equip the Predator with a GPS or fish finder. The possibilities are endless with a boat of this size and design.

Consider pairing this pedal kayak with a kayak carrier, it’s nearly impossible to lug around on your own.