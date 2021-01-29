9 Best Kayak Hoists: Compare & Save

Storing a kayak or kayaks can be a challenge in tight or already cluttered storage spaces. A kayak hoist enables you to lift your boats up and off the ground and reclaim your garage, boathouse, shed, or barn for more organized and efficient utilization.
Our top list has tracked down the best kayak hoists for all vessels and storage spaces, so there’s something here for every style paddler!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Several max weight capacities available from 60 to 200 pounds
- Higher weight capacity options offer awesome versatility for hoisting all sorts of boats and equipment
- Self-locking cleat grips instantly if accidentally released
- Boat fits between ceiling and top of open garage door, or at 90-degree angle in front of the garage
The Suspenz Ceiling Hoister is likely our top pick within this list for its ease of set up and operation, high-quality hardware, and versatile orientation ability.
You can purchase this kayak hoist in a range of maximum weight capacities ranging from 60 to 200 pounds, allowing you to personalize this option to your specific needs. The higher weight-bearing options could also of course be used to lift different style boats other than kayaks, or other equipment entirely.
Suspenz has furthermore integrated a self-locking cleat that grips instantly if accidentally released as an added safety measure.
With this option, you can orient your kayak or kayaks to fit between the ceiling and the top of an open garage door, or at a 90-degree angle against any wall. The hardware is easy and intuitive to install and will outlast the vast majority of the competition.
While the price point is certainly a bit higher with this option, its quality of craftsmanship, versatile capabilities, and expected lifespan make it none the less an excellent value buy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Offered in several max length/weight capacities from 45 to 145 pounds
- Patented system lifts evenly regardless of weight distribution, reducing weight by two times for a 2:1 mechanical advantage
- Self-locking cleat grips instantly to prevent accidental release in the event the rope is dropped
- Ball bearing pulleys keep the system running smoothly over time
- High-quality stainless steel hardware and double braided rope ensure long-term durability
The HARKEN Kayak Hoist is another stellar, easy to install and operate option for paddlers who would prefer to customize their hoist to the specific weight and length of their kayak or kayaks.
This patented system lifts evenly regardless of weight distribution, effectively reducing weight by two times for a 2:1 mechanical advantage. This is pretty standard in the world of kayak hoists, but the ball bearing pulleys, high-quality stainless steel hardware, and double braided rope ensures consistently smooth operation and long-term durability superior to the comparably priced alternative options.
HARKEN offers a wide selection of weight and length specific hoist options that can be precisely matched to your kayak’s specs which boosts smoothness and even weight distribution stats even further. Have a particularly long, but lightweight boat? No problem, there’s a hoist for that. Do you paddle a stouter, heavier kayak that’s outfitted with all sorts of cumbersome accessories? There’s a HARKEN hoist for that too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Electric motor and remote panel can lift up to 440-pound loads with no manual effort
- Constructed from a sturdy steel shell and heavy-duty mounting clamps and equipped with a high-strength, anti-twist braided steel cable
- Designed with a sheaved pulley lift hook for single or dual-line operation
- Designed with a built-in safety breaking structure and overheating protection as added safety measures
- Impressively compact and lightweight design considering the capabilities here
- Easily installed and operated
- Versatile tool for assisting with all sorts of heavy lifting applications
The VIVOHOME 110V Overhead Electric Lifting Hoist is a brilliantly powerful, motorized hoist option that’s perfect for lifting particularly heavy kayaks or canoes, or for paddlers requiring full-assistance when it comes to lifting their vessel.
If you have low upper body strength or an injury or condition that makes loading and unloading your kayak or personal watercraft on your own difficult, a motorized winch like this will entirely eliminate the strain involved with transporting and storing your boats. This electric motor and remote panel can lift up to 440-pound loads with zero manual effort – so go ahead and utilize this hoist for full-on rowboats, paddleboats, dinghies, pontoons, or anything else with a big footprint that oughta be stored up and out of the way!
The hoist is designed with a sheaved pulley lift hook for single or dual-line operation, so you can really get creative with how you utilize this tool. It’s furthermore designed with a built-in safety breaking structure and overheating protection to ensure accident-free operation.
While this is certainly a more involved option than traditional manual hoists, this unit is still quite easily installed and operated, and impressively compact and lightweight considering its capabilities. For those seeking a no-nonsense, ultra-powerful, and versatile lift system for kayak storage applications and beyond, the VIVOHOME 110V Overhead Electric Lifting Hoist is absolutely worth checking out!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max weight capacity of 120 pounds
- Orients the boat on its side, rather than right side up for close to flush wall mounting
- Versatile option featuring padded hooks for bike storage and lift straps for kayaks and canoes
- Corrosion-resistant construction
- Particularly easy mounting and operation
The Kayak Hammock Deluxe Hoist System from Malone Auto Racks is a unique and innovative option that orients your boat on its side, rather than right side up enabling you to stash your kayak almost flush to the wall.
Featuring a maximum weight capacity of 120 pounds, this hoist option can lift most kayaks and canoes without being overstrained. The brand also includes padded hooks for bicycle storage in addition to the kayak lift straps, so you can utilize this model for lifting all sorts of gear and equipment up and out of the way.
If your ceilings are too low in your garage, shed, or boathouse but you still want to get your kayak or kayaks off the ground, this could be the perfect solution that clears your floor space without forcing you to hang your boats in tight overhead spaces. Alternatively, you can absolutely still utilize this hoist to pull your vessel(s) all the way up to the ceiling – it’s brilliantly versatile for stashing your boats however makes the most sense within your gear locker!
Offering simple, no-hassle mounting and corrosion-resistant hardware, this is another reliable option from a trusted brand you can feel confident about purchasing!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max weight capacity of 125 pounds
- For ceilings up to 12 feet tall
- Versatile, rubber-coated hooks can be utilized for hoisting all sorts of gear and equipment and will not scratch or scuff
- Particularly easy installation requiring minimal hardware compared to most of the competition
The Fabater Kayak Hoist is a particularly easy to set up and operate, as well as highly versatile hoist option that can support up to an impressive 125 pounds!
Compatible with ceilings up to 12 feet tall, this model is a stellar choice for the kayaker seeking a simple, but reliable hoist option that’s brainless to install and implement, as well as built to last. Versatile, rubber-coated hooks can be utilized with the included kayak lift straps or on their own for hoisting all sorts of equipment, and are furthermore designed not to scratch or scuff your gear.
Fabater has engineered this option with minimal hardware, making set up a piece of cake, so if you’re intimidated by DIY projects and unsure of your handyman ability, this is a great go-to option!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max weight capacity of 125 pounds
- Compatible with ceilings up to 12 feet
- Safe locking mechanism prevents accidental release
- Nylon straps have integrated attachment points down their entire length in order to accommodate your precise hanging needs
- Rubber-coated hanging hooks can be utilized for hanging all sorts of gear and equipment and protect from scratches and scuffs
- Minimal hardware and intuitive design makes for a particularly easy installation
The RAD Sportz 1003 Kayak & Canoe Lift Hoist is another simple and straightforward option that’s offered at a particularly reasonable price point considering the quality of craftsmanship here.
If you’re interested in a budget kayak hoist option but don’t want to shoot yourself in the foot with a poor quality unit that won’t perform smoothly or last in the long run, this is a stellar middle of the road choice. The plastic pulleys won’t provide quite the same strength and consistent smoothness of metal hardware, but customer reviews insist this is none the less a quality unit.
Featuring a maximum weight capacity of 125 pounds and compatibility with ceilings up to 12 feet, this is a highly capable lift system that can handle most model kayaks even when fully geared-up. The nylon straps furthermore have integrated attachment points down their entire length in order to accommodate precise hanging orientations and ceiling spacing.
Included rubber-coated hanging hooks can be utilized for securing all sorts of gear and equipment while also protecting from scratches and scuffs – so RAD Sportz has ensured this lift system is versatile in terms of what you can hang with it.
If you like this hoist option but have more than one boat to hoist, then be sure to check out the brand’s two, three, and four-pack purchase options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Includes two kayak hoists featuring a 125 pound max weight capacity
- Compatible with up to 12-foot ceiling heights
- Equipped with a safe locking mechanism that prevents accidental release
- Versatile rubber-coated hooks can be utilized to hoist all sorts of gear and equipment
- Minimal hardware for particularly easy installation and operation
- Excellent value
If you have more than one boat to hoist, then this two-pack of VIVOHOME Heavy Duty Ceiling Mount Kayak Canoe Garage Hoists should absolutely be on your radar. Here’s your chance to score two quality lift systems for the price of one.
Compatible with up to 12-foot ceiling heights and featuring a 125-pound max weight capacity, this is an impressively capable hoist system for the cost. Equipped with a safe locking mechanism that prevents accidental release and versatile rubber-coated hooks that can be utilized to hoist all sorts of gear and equipment, this is truly a killer value buy.
VIVOHOME furthermore has engineered this option with minimal hardware, enabling particularly easy installation and operation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max weight capacity of just 60 pounds
- Fits all kayak lengths and widths
- Adjustable center strap allows for perfect positioning
- Particularly easy installation and operation
The StoreYourBoard Kayak Ceiling Storage Hoist is likely the best budget option worth buying. Offering particularly easy installation and compatibility with all kayak lengths and widths, this is a solid go-to for many different style paddlers and storage spaces.
The one downfall here is that this hoist can only support 60 pounds, so it’s not suitable for heavier boats or for kayaks that are outfitted with an assortment of accessories that add weight. The adjustable center strap, however, allows for perfect positioning of your vessel, so even awkwardly shaped and particularly long boats will lift nice and evenly as long as they’re under the weight limit.
If you paddle a standard hard-bodied kayak or are seeking a hoist system that can be utilized for SUPs, inflatable vessels, and other lighter-weight equipment, this is an excellent value option that offers better than adequate performance for its price point.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Includes two SUP hoists featuring a max weight capacity of 60 pounds
- Accommodates SUPS of all shapes and sizes
- Adjustable center strap enables perfectly even positioning
- Auto-locking brake system ensures there are no accidental releases
- Large nylon straps fit around any size SUP and can also be utilized to stack several surfboards
- Hanging hooks can be utilized for hoisting bicycles and other gear/equipment
- Excellent value
If you own a fleet of personal watercraft that includes a few SUPs, The StoreYourBoard Paddleboard Ceiling Storage Hoist is an innovative tool for convenient and efficient storage you ought to have on your radar.
This purchase option includes two hoists at an excellent price point, so budget buyers should perk their ears to this one!
Supporting up to 60 pounds, this lift system features an adjustable center strap enabling perfectly even positioning and can accommodate SUPS of all shapes and sizes. The design is also a suitable hoist for stacking surfboards, and other comparably shaped gear and equipment. Hanging hooks are also included, so this is a suitable option for lifting bikes, tools, and more!
An integrated auto-locking brake system furthermore ensures there are no accidental releases for an added safety measure, so the brand hasn’t cut any corners here despite the more than reasonable price tag!