9 Best Kayak Hoists: Compare & Save

Several max weight capacities available from 60 to 200 pounds

Higher weight capacity options offer awesome versatility for hoisting all sorts of boats and equipment

Self-locking cleat grips instantly if accidentally released

Boat fits between ceiling and top of open garage door, or at 90-degree angle in front of the garage

The Suspenz Ceiling Hoister is likely our top pick within this list for its ease of set up and operation, high-quality hardware, and versatile orientation ability.

You can purchase this kayak hoist in a range of maximum weight capacities ranging from 60 to 200 pounds, allowing you to personalize this option to your specific needs. The higher weight-bearing options could also of course be used to lift different style boats other than kayaks, or other equipment entirely.

Suspenz has furthermore integrated a self-locking cleat that grips instantly if accidentally released as an added safety measure.

With this option, you can orient your kayak or kayaks to fit between the ceiling and the top of an open garage door, or at a 90-degree angle against any wall. The hardware is easy and intuitive to install and will outlast the vast majority of the competition.

While the price point is certainly a bit higher with this option, its quality of craftsmanship, versatile capabilities, and expected lifespan make it none the less an excellent value buy!