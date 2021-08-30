9 Best Snowboard Bindings For the 2021-22 Season

Looking for some new snowboard bindings for the upcoming 2021-22 season? Look no further than our list of the best snowboarding bindings available right now, including Burton, Union, Arbor, and more of the top snowboarding brands.
1. Burton Mission Snowboard Bindings 2021Price: $219.95Pros:
Cons:
- Simple to install
- Highly adjustableHighly adjustable
- Great durability
- Not intended for beginner use
- Fewer color options
- Less stiff than other brands
Burton is another trusted brand for snowboard bindings – and while these bindings were made for the 2020-21 season, they’ll be just as effective this year. The Burton Mission Snowboard Bindings 2021 are a versatile, durable binding option that will leave most snowboarders highly satisfied. If you’re looking for easy-to-use bindings with a reasonable amount of flex, look no further!
The baseplate of these bindings incorporates what’s known as the Re:Flex Binding System. Because of that, they’ll work with any mounting system out there. To make sure you’re getting the fit that’s right for you, the Burton Mission Snowboard Bindings 2021 allow for in-depth fine-tuning. These bindings are also well-cushioned, allowing for comfort no matter where you’re riding. Though Burton doesn’t offer them in as many colorways as some other brands, the four variations available allow for some level of self-expression.
Burton describes the level of flex provided by these bindings as a “happy medium,” but that doesn’t mean they’re perfect for everyone. If you’re a seasoned free-rider looking for the highest possible level of responsiveness, you won’t find it here. On the other hand, people interested in snowboarding but who haven’t had experience with this sport might want to consider bindings that are slightly less stiff. For most other snowboarding fans – particularly all-mountain riders and freestyle riders interested in bigger jumps – these bindings should meet your needs. On Evo, customers have given them a near-perfect rating after 25 reviews.
Find more Burton Mission Snowboard Bindings 2021 information and reviews here.
-
2. Union Strata Snowboard Bindings 2022Price: $319.95Pros:
Cons:
- Baseplate offers high precision
- Fantastic materials and workmanship
- Extremely positive customer feedback
- Relatively soft flex
- Expensive for intermediate/advanced bindings
- Need care to prevent rusting
Finally, let’s look at one of Evo’s most beloved snowboard bindings. With 12 reviews, the Union Strata bindings have managed to maintain a perfect five-star rating. Unless you’re on a tight budget for snowboarding equipment or need expert-level bindings, these are a great all-rounder for most snowboarding fans.
Strata bindings offer a medium level of flex, but that only tells half the story on its own. Their baseplates’ Vaporlite bushings offer total precision, even in terrain that’s less than ideal. While other bindings may be designed specifically for these environments, these bindings can perform well both there and in less demanding settings. The more time you save by not switching bindings, the more time you’ll be able to enjoy riding in your terrain of choice.
Like in its other products, Union has used grade 8.8 steel and other premium materials while manufacturing these bindings. That makes them highly durable, though you’ll want to make sure to wipe your bindings off when you’re done with a snowboarding session. That way, you can lower the risk of this steel rusting over time.
Though they’re relatively expensive compared to other bindings made with intermediate and advanced users in mind, the Strata bindings are a clear highlight in Union’s product line. For any snowboarding enthusiast who isn’t a total newbie or a pro in search of the stiffest flex out there, these are a great choice!
Find more Union Strata Snowboard Bindings 2022 information and reviews here.
-
3. Union Force Snowboard Bindings 2022Price: $279.95Pros:
Cons:
- Comfortable to wear
- Lightweight build
- Adjustable for the perfect fit
- On the expensive side
- Not designed for beginners
- May be difficult to find
Union bindings have a strong reputation among snowboarding fans. Fortunately, their Force bindings for the 2021-22 season should continue this legacy. These bindings have been made with intermediate and advanced snowboarders in mind. They’re available in three sizes and half a dozen colors. Thanks to their high level of adjustability, they can offer the exact fit you’re looking for – no tools required. Union’s Force bindings are also suited to all sorts of conditions, from casual use to navigating challenging terrain.
For these bindings, Union has put only the best materials on the market to use. That includes Duraflex ST, multi-density thermoformed EVA, and grade 8.8 steel. All of these materials will help your new bindings withstand even the most demanding conditions – this year and for many snowboarding seasons to come! Furthermore, Union Force bindings are relatively stiff, scoring a seven on a scale of 1 (extremely soft) to 10 (extremely rigid). As a result, you’ll get a highly responsive ride out of these bindings. And this dedication to quality doesn’t come at the expense of comfort since they feel great to wear.
Due to the perks described above and other positive traits, reviewers love this year’s Union Force Snowboard Bindings. As of Aug. 24, 2021, these bindings had 14 reviews on Evo and a perfect five-star average rating. Aside from some minor issues, they’ve proven to be precisely what these snowboarders were looking for. Or, as “Silas” put it: “Ever since I put these babies on my snowboard the world has just been a better place.”
Find more Union Force Snowboard Bindings 2022Union Force Snowboard Bindings 2022 information and reviews here.
-
4. Arbor Cypress Snowboard BindingsPrice: $264.99Pros:
Cons:
- Stiff flex for expert use
- Baseplate evenly distributes rider’s energy
- Dual-density footbeds
- Relatively heavy
- Potential adjustment issues
- Somewhat pricey
If you’ve been snowboarding for a while, it may be time to replace the bindings that served you well when you were getting your start. Chances are, these bindings offer relatively low flex, making them great for people learning to snowboard but less ideal for more advanced users. For snowboarders who are looking for a meaningful upgrade to stiffer bindings without an exorbitant price tag, Arbor’s Cypress bindings could just fit the bill.
One of the signature features of these bindings is what Arbor calls “System X.” This term refers to the X-shaped design of these bindings’ baseplates. Thanks to their shape, the baseplates can evenly apply pressure to your board – no matter where this energy is applied. Arbor’s Cypress bindings also feature dual-density footbeds, which combine a lower layer of EVA pods and an upper layer of more firm material.
While the Cypress bindings aren’t as expensive as some bindings out there, they’re not exactly cheap, either. Some reviewers on Evo have commented that they’re relatively heavy, so keep that in mind if weight is a concern for your bindings. There’s also been talk of difficulties with the bindings’ adjustment system, but your mileage may vary in that regard.
For experienced snowboarders, there’s a good chance that the Arbor Cypress bindings are just what the doctor ordered. That’s thanks to their advanced design and focus on offering a high level of flex at a mid-range price. The 29 people who reviewed them on Evo gave these bindings an average rating of about 4.5/5.
Find more Arbor Cypress Snowboard Bindings information and reviews here.
-
5. Nitro Staxx Snowboard BindingsPrice: $237.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Good choice for new snowboarders
- Comfortable and easy to adjust
- Partially made with plastic
- Not the most incredible bindings
- Experts might prefer stiffer bindings
If you’re dipping a toe into the snowboarding world for the first time, you won’t want to break the bank on pricey equipment. That said, no one wants to spend money on a product that won’t deliver the results they’re looking for, either. Because of this, you’ll need to find a balance between value and quality – and the Nitro Staxx Snowboard Bindings do an admirable job in this regard.
Offering a medium level of flex, the Staxx are an ideal binding for snowboarders everywhere. These bindings, consisting of an A-Frame Base and a Hammer Highback, include Perfect Fit ankle straps and EVA Dampening for added comfort. Along with the bindings themselves, you’ll get all the required mounting hardware and discs along with your purchase.
Of course, any bindings sold at this price point will come with a few tradeoffs. According to Amazon customer reviews, the Staxx include several plastic components. That doesn’t make them a low-quality binding by any means, but it could reduce their overall durability. Meanwhile, their medium flex is suitable for relative newcomers to snowboarding and anyone interested in bindings for general use. Still, if you’re a pro-level snowboarder, there’s a good chance you’ll want something stiffer.
These points aside, the Staxx are a great way to take your budding interest in snowboarding to the next level. Because of that, they’ve been able to earn a score of 4.7/5 on Amazon with 28 customer reviews. That combination of a strong reception and a low cost make the Staxx the entry-level bindings to beat!
Find more Nitro Staxx Snowboard Bindings information and reviews here.
-
6. Union Explorer FC Splitboard Bindings 2022Price: $399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses lightweight titanium and carbon
- Offers tour and ride modes
- Excellent build quality
- Extremely high price point
- Not compatible with some boards
- For advanced/expert riders only
For some lucky snowboarding enthusiasts, money is no object. If that description applies to you, you might be interested in the Union Explorer FC Splitboard Bindings 2022. This is one of the most expensive binding options available on Evo, but it’s also available for less on Amazon. Still, these bindings offer a level of quality that makes them worthy of their price point.
The differences between the Union Explorer FC Splitboard Bindings 2022 and more affordable bindings start with their materials. Many snowboarding bindings use steel and aluminum, which isn’t necessarily bad since these materials are reliable. However, Union replaced them with titanium and carbon for its Explorer bindings, making them about 70 grams lighter than similar bindings made from different materials. This feat of engineering will make life easier for you in the long run, and it’s just one of the reasons why these bindings are on the high end of the market.
The Union Explorer FC Splitboard Bindings 2022 also use a spring-loaded pin system, allowing riders to switch between two different modes. In “Tour Mode,” these bindings slide into the climbing cradle. Then, you can shift your bindings into “Ride Mode” by sliding the pin through the baseplate’s middle section. No matter what you need, these bindings are ready to get the job done!
While they’re an exceptional product, the Union Explorer FC Splitboard Bindings 2022 aren’t what everyone’s looking for in their bindings. The most obvious hurdle is their price point, but they’re also meant for use by advanced and expert snowboarders. Have you just started dabbling in this sport? In that case, you’ll likely get better results by choosing a more beginner-friendly binding option – no matter how much money you’re ready to blow. They’re also not compatible with all boards, so make sure to do your research before adding them to your cart!
Find more Union Explorer FC Splitboard Bindings 2022 information and reviews here.
-
7. Salomon Rhythm Snowboard Bindings 2021Price: $149.95Pros:
Cons:
- Well-padded for maximum comfort
- Easy to mountEasy to mount
- Great for beginners
- Experts will want higher flex
- May need to buy plates
- Materials could break
There’s no getting around it: when you go snowboarding, you’ll be on your feet a lot. While comfort might not be your highest priority when buying bindings, it’s not something you can afford to ignore, either. Because of this, Salomon’s Rhythm bindings have a simple goal: to feel as good as they perform.
One of the very first things snowboarders will notice when they step into a new set of Rhythm bindings is how cushy they are. That’s possible because they include Full EVA footbeds. These bindings also feature other technologies to maximize your comfort, such as their 3D Supreme ankle straps. And with their Integrated Mounting System, you won’t need to move your disc screws to change boards or adjust your fit.
The ease of use that comes with these bindings makes them a perfect choice for newcomers to snowboarding. These bindings offer the type of soft flex that’s great for people learning to snowboard. Still, they don’t provide the level of control needed to conquer more challenging terrain. There have also been reports of components included in these bindings snapping – you’ll want to treat them with care to be safe. Finally, you might need to buy channel plates to mount these bindings on a channel board.
For most users, though, the Rhythm bindings are an excellent binding option at a great price. On Amazon, they’ve scored 4.7/5 with 54 ratings. If their strengths sound like a good fit for your needs and their weaknesses aren’t deal-breakers, we’d highly recommend these bindings!
Find more Salomon Rhythm Snowboard Bindings 2021 information and reviews here.
-
8. Jones Snowboards Mercury Snowboard BindingPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers two riding styles
- Made with quality materials
- Baseplate emulates skateboard trucks
- Expensive
- Not everyone needs multiple modes
- Might be imposing to beginners
It’s common wisdom among snowboarders: bindings with stiff flex are great for experts riding in challenging locations. In contrast, bindings with soft flex are better for beginners. That said, even the most skilled snowboarders can enjoy the occasional ride with relaxation instead of thrills in mind. However, they’ll need to swap bindings to get the most out of this change of pace – unless they own Jones Mercury bindings.
Perhaps the most notable feature of these bindings is their ability to switch between two different modes. Surf Mode is ideal for playful rides, while Freeride Mode will let you navigate any powder with ease. In both modes, you’ll benefit from these bindings’ high build quality and use of “NOW Skate Tech,” which brings the functionality of skateboard trucks to your snowboard.
This level of customization comes with a price, and there’s no denying that Jones Mercury bindings are at the higher end of the binding market. Furthermore, we’d encourage you to think carefully about what you’re looking for out of your bindings before clicking “Add to Cart.” Of course, these bindings are a fantastic product. But suppose you’re a beginner, or you primarily focus on riding in one terrain type. In that case, another option on this list might be a better fit for you.
These bindings have only received two ratings on Amazon so far, but their feedback is highly positive. They have a flawless five-star rating, while their sole customer review described them as “perfect in every way.” For maximum flexibility and uncompromising quality, it’s hard to top Jones Mercury!
Find more Jones Snowboards Mercury Snowboard Binding information and reviews here.
-
9. Burton Grom Snowboard Bindings (for Kids)Price: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great bindings for young riders
- Single-component baseplate/hi-back
- Easy to mount and adjust
- Uses some cheap materials
- Lean not adjustable
- May need replacement bindings quickly
Most “entry-level” snowboard bindings are for adults who are just getting into the sport. Burton’s Grom bindings are different – they’ve been made with the youngest of riders in mind. Snowboarding enthusiasts with children who want to follow in their footsteps (or trail, as the case may be) should give these bindings some serious consideration.
As you might expect, these bindings are ideal for beginner and intermediate use. They offer a soft flex, which is perfect considering the users they’re made for. Unless your elementary-school student is a snowboarding prodigy, they probably won’t be tearing up the rugged terrain where stiffer bindings shine any time soon. Mounting and adjusting these bindings is easy, allowing your child to learn the binding basics with minimal frustration.
The Grom bindings include a lightweight polycarbonate base and a single-component backstrap. Unfortunately, their strap hinges are simple plastic. Since this material is relatively fragile, you’ll need to take extra care to make sure your child doesn’t accidentally break it. You also can’t adjust the lean on these bindings’ highbacks – if that’s a concern, consider looking elsewhere.
Overall, the Burton Grom bindings are a fantastic choice for youngsters interested in snowboarding. With 31 customer reviews on Evo, their score is still almost perfect. Just don’t expect your child to stick with these bindings for too long – after all, they grow up quicker than you’d expect!
Find more Burton Grom Snowboard Bindings (for Kids) information and reviews here.
How can I find the best snowboard bindings for beginners?
If you’re just getting started with snowboarding, you’ll want to focus on bindings with soft flex ratings. These bindings are easier to use when you’re learning how to snowboard. Along with that, try to find bindings that aren’t too expensive - you can always upgrade to more advanced gear later.
What are the best snowboard bindings for park usage?
The answer depends on what you plan to focus on in your park/freestyle snowboarding. For fans of “jibbing,” we recommend more forgiving bindings with softer flex ratings. Meanwhile, slightly stiffer bindings (and bindings with shock absorption capabilities) are ideal for jumps.
