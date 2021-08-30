9 Best Snowboard Bindings For the 2021-22 Season

Burton is another trusted brand for snowboard bindings – and while these bindings were made for the 2020-21 season, they’ll be just as effective this year. The Burton Mission Snowboard Bindings 2021 are a versatile, durable binding option that will leave most snowboarders highly satisfied. If you’re looking for easy-to-use bindings with a reasonable amount of flex, look no further!

The baseplate of these bindings incorporates what’s known as the Re:Flex Binding System. Because of that, they’ll work with any mounting system out there. To make sure you’re getting the fit that’s right for you, the Burton Mission Snowboard Bindings 2021 allow for in-depth fine-tuning. These bindings are also well-cushioned, allowing for comfort no matter where you’re riding. Though Burton doesn’t offer them in as many colorways as some other brands, the four variations available allow for some level of self-expression.

Burton describes the level of flex provided by these bindings as a “happy medium,” but that doesn’t mean they’re perfect for everyone. If you’re a seasoned free-rider looking for the highest possible level of responsiveness, you won’t find it here. On the other hand, people interested in snowboarding but who haven’t had experience with this sport might want to consider bindings that are slightly less stiff. For most other snowboarding fans – particularly all-mountain riders and freestyle riders interested in bigger jumps – these bindings should meet your needs. On Evo, customers have given them a near-perfect rating after 25 reviews.