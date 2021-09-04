11 Best Snowboard Goggles For The 2021-22 Season

Heading out on the mountain? You’re going to want to make sure you have a reliable pair of snowboard goggles before you do. Below, you’ll find the eleven best snowboard goggles for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
1. Best Budget Option: OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PROPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely affordable choice
- Tons of lens color options
- Easy to change out lenses
- Lenses can fall when adjusted
- May not be truly OTG
- Can scratch in some situations
OutdoorMaster is a newer brand in the world of snowboarding gear, but they’ve already made a name for themselves. Their Ski Goggles PRO is a highly functional set of goggles for snowboarders. They’re offered at an excellent price point, as well. Because of that, this set of goggles is our best budget option for snowboarders looking to save some cash.
The OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PRO comes with a surprisingly robust set of features, considering how much they cost. These goggles’ polycarbonate lenses have a special coating giving them UV and fog resistance. Meanwhile, a lengthy elastic strap allows for compatibility with virtually any helmet out there.
You won’t need to sacrifice style for affordability, either. OutdoorMaster offers Ski Goggles PRO frames and lenses in a wide range of colors and VLT percentages. You can’t purchase every lens with every frame, but additional lenses are sold separately. It won’t be hard to swap your old lenses for new ones, either. These goggles include a magnet-based system allowing you to change out lenses quickly and easily.
Of course, no set of goggles are perfect, and Amazon customers have encountered a few issues with the Ski Goggles PRO. Notably, the magnetic lens system can fail during lens adjustment or in the event of a major crash. There’s also some risk of scratching the lenses, so it’s best to treat them with care. Finally, while OutdoorMaster promotes these goggles as OTG, at least one reviewer has run into issues wearing glasses under them. Your goggles might need a few modifications as a result.
Even with these drawbacks taken into account, the Ski Goggles PRO has built quite a reputation for itself. As of August 2021, they’ve maintained a 4.7/5 score on Amazon – even after receiving a whopping 6,130 ratings! We’re comfortable recommending this set of goggles to anyone who wants to save money on gear without skimping on quality.
-
2. Smith 4D MAG GogglesPrice: $300.00Pros:
Cons:
- Increased field of vision
- Technologically-advanced lenses
- Mechanical lens change system
- High price point
- Possible fit issues
- FoV lets more bright light in
On the high-end of the goggle pricing spectrum, you’ll find this set of goggles. They come from Smith Optics, whose founder, Dr. Bob Smith, started making goggles in his garage in 1965. The 4D MAG Goggles are Smith’s most expensive set of snow goggles today, but that price comes with premium quality.
Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of these goggles is what Smith calls “Bird’sEye Vision.” Put simply, the goggles’ lens design allows them to increase a rider’s field of vision significantly. According to Smith, your FoV will be about 25 percent higher with the 4D MAG Goggles than it would be with their I/O MAG Goggles.
These aren’t the only advancements the lenses for the 4D MAG Goggles have to offer, either. A technology called “ChromaPop” filters light wavelengths that can cause color confusion for snowboarding enthusiasts, enhancing their ability to see clearly while out on the trail. At the same time, “Tapered Lens Technology” corrects the visual distortions commonly seen in curved lenses. Changing lenses is also simple, thanks to a combination of magnetic connections and mechanical locks.
Still, even these goggles come with a handful of caveats. According to reviewers on Evo, their fit may be less than ideal for people with larger faces/noses. And while the Bird’sEye Vision tech is helpful, it can also let in more bright light than you’re used to – so tread carefully if you’re particularly sensitive to light.
These are relatively minor complaints compared to everything the 4D MAG Goggles do right. On Evo, 13 reviewers have given them an average score of 4.8/5. If you can afford these goggles (and you live in an area where they can be shipped to), there’s a good chance that they’re the right choice for you.
-
3. Dragon NFX2 GogglesPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Total UV protection
- Visually appealing and highly customizable
- Lens swap system has issues
- Seal problems for some users
- May fog up quickly
While Dragon Alliance manufactures various goggles for skiers and snowboarders, their story didn’t begin in a cold climate. Instead, this company got its start on the shores of sunny Capistrano Beach, CA, in 1993. Still, they’ve earned the attention of winter sports fans over the years with quality products like their NFX2 Goggles.
These goggles are an updated version of Dragon’s NFX Goggles. They’re a bit smaller than their predecessors to fit people with different face sizes better. Along with this, a new technology called “Swiftlock” aims to make swapping lenses as simple as flicking a switch. The lenses used for the NFX2 Goggles block 100 percent of UV light, eliminate distortions, and resist scratching.
Snowboarding fans on Evo have found a lot to like about the NFX2 Goggles. One vital selling point is their lightweight, which makes them comfortable for many people to wear. They also deliver in the style department, with all sorts of lens and strap colors to choose from.
On the other hand, Evo reviewers have also pointed out a few design flaws in these goggles. That includes issues with the Swiftlock system, which can be overly sensitive – potentially resulting in anything from a minor inconvenience to a lost pair of lenses. The NFX2 Goggles might not be the best choice for powder fanatics since some buyers have complained about gaps between the lenses and the frame that can let in snow. Furthermore, there’s a risk of these goggles fogging up quickly, especially on cold days.
If these aren’t dealbreakers for you, the Dragon NFX2 Goggles are a quality set of goggles at a reasonable price. Evo shows that 156 reviewers have given this product an average score of 4.4 out of 5.
-
4. Smith I/O MAG GogglesPrice: $270.00Pros:
Cons:
- Slightly cheaper than 4D MAGs
- Includes lots of features
- Fog-resistant
- Narrower FoV than 4D MAGs
- Smaller than some competing brands
- Still quite expensive
Are you interested in the Smith 4D MAG Goggles but can’t quite justify their cost? If so, it might be a good idea to take a look at another Smith product – that is, their I/O MAG Goggles. These goggles include most of the features associated with the 4D MAGs, along with a (marginally) lower price tag. While they’re still far from cheap, you’ll get what you pay for with this set of goggles.
The I/O MAG Goggles’ most obvious omission is the lack of Bird’sEye Vision. Because of this, your FoV will be about 25 percent smaller with these goggles than they would be with the 4D MAG Goggles. (However, this might not be a drawback for everyone. If light sensitivity is a significant concern for you, you could find the I/O MAG Goggles easier to enjoy.)
The I/O MAG Goggles manage to pack in almost every other feature that sets the 4D MAGs apart from the crowd. You’ll still get lenses with fog resistance, ChromaPop, and Tapered Lens Technology. These lenses will also be easy to switch out, as the I/O MAG Goggles also have a magnetic/mechanical lens change system.
Evo reviewers have encountered a few minor setbacks with these goggles – including the fact that they’re smaller than competing products, including the Dragon PXV2 Goggles. Additionally, while they’re cheaper than the 4D MAG Goggles, it’s not by very much.
Despite this, if you’re looking for a fantastic set of goggles and don’t think you’ll miss the increased FoV on the 4D MAGs, it’s hard to go wrong with this item. On Evo, 23 reviewers have given the I/O MAG Goggles a rating of 4.8/5 on average.
-
5. Spy Legacy GogglesPrice: $209.95Pros:
Cons:
- Bold throwback design
- Lenses enhance colors, stop UVAs
- Lens changes are quick, reliable
- Relatively pricey
- Limited color options
- Aesthetic isn't for everyone
You don’t need to be James Bond to uncover the secrets to SPY’s staying power. Since it was founded in San Diego back in 1994, this brand has become an optics products powerhouse. Though they also sell eyeglasses and sunglasses, they’re also well-known for their history of producing snow goggles. The SPY Legacy Goggles pay tribute to the goggles of the past while including some crucial modern features.
The first thing you’ll notice about the Legacy Goggles is their design. If you’re looking for a set of big, chunky, old-school snow goggles for your next snowboarding trip, look no further. With their thick strap and massive spherical lens, these goggles have no time for subtlety. And those lenses aren’t just for show – they’ll stop any ultraviolet light from reaching your eyes. Meanwhile, SPY’s “Happy Lens” tech will give you increased color and contrast. A quick-change lens system will let you adjust to different environments on the fly, as well.
Even the downsides of these goggles are mostly just matters of personal preference. For example, people who want a more sleek, modern look from their snowboarding goggles need not apply. Along with this, don’t expect many color options, as Evo only has four colorways for sale. Finally, these goggles won’t break the bank, but they aren’t a rock-bottom bargain either.
For many people, these caveats aren’t enough to outweigh the experience the Legacy Goggles provide. Boasting a perfectly average score after six reviews, these are among the highest-rated snowboard goggles on Evo. If you appreciate their classic design, we encourage you to pull the trigger on these goggles well before the 2021-22 season kicks off.
-
6. Smith Squad Asian Fit GogglesPrice: $57.20Pros:
Cons:
- Fits smaller nose bridges perfectly
- Includes Smith's Tapered Lens Technology
- Extreme fog resistance
- No ChromaPop/Bird’sEye Vision
- Lens changes may be tricky
- Evo offers a single colorway
If you’ve spent time shopping for snowboarding goggles, you already know that not all faces have the same shape. To ensure a good fit, people with smaller nose bridges need goggles designed with faces like theirs in mind. Because of this, many goggle manufacturers sell “Asian Fit” goggles, and the Smith Squad Asian Fit Goggles are a solid product in this category.
Though their shape is slightly different to accommodate smaller nose bridges, the Squad Asian Fit Goggles look like most other Smith goggles. Their functionality is similar to other products from Smith, as well. These goggles still include Smith’s Tapered Lens Technology, which makes visual distortions a non-issue. Thanks to their ventilation, they’re also great at keeping fog out.
The Squad Asian Fit Goggles are less expensive than some Smith goggles, but this comes at a trade-off. The enhanced colors provided by ChromaPop and the broad field of view that Bird’sEye Vision gives riders aren’t present in this product. Along with these changes, Evo only sells these goggles in a single color scheme right now. (If you’d like to combine those features with this fit, Evo does offer an Asian Fit version of the 4D MAG Goggles – at a higher price point, of course.)
That said, if you need a reliable set of Asian Fit snow goggles, these are an excellent choice. You’ll also get the high quality associated with Smith’s goggles at a lower cost than some of their products. These factors have helped the Squad Asian Fit Goggles earn an average rating of 4.7/5 from 566 Evo reviewers.
-
7. Best For Big Kids: Oakley line Miner GogglesPrice: $100.00Pros:
Cons:
- Designed with comfort in mind
- Good fog resistance
- Also wearable by some adults
- Expensive for kids’ goggles
- May not fit for long
- Limited shipping options
Founded in 1975, Oakley has long been an important name in the world of eyewear. Though many people know them for their sunglasses, they also manufacture snow goggles for all ages. If your older child has been a snowboarding fan for a few years, the Oakley Line Miner Goggles for big kids are a perfect upgrade.
Oakley knew just how important comfort is for the youngest of snowboarders when developing these goggles. The design process for this product used 3D CAD/CAM technology to ensure a great fit and a strong seal, while the inner lens has F3 anti-fog coating. Meanwhile, they sit closer to the face than any other set of Oakley goggles, keeping your child’s peripheral vision unobstructed.
The Line Miner goggles are high-quality, but they come at a steeper price than many other children’s goggles. And since kids grow up more quickly than you might want, there’s a good chance you’ll need to buy another pair of snowboarding goggles for your youngster before long. (On the other hand, these goggles aren’t just for children – adults with small heads have also successfully worn them.)
The Oakley Line Miner Goggles are a popular choice, having earned a flawless 5/5 average rating after five reviews on Evo. Before ordering these goggles, note that Evo only ships them (and all Oakley products, along with products from some other brands) to the U.S. and Canada right now. That said, if you live in North America and your budding snowboarding enthusiast needs new goggles, these are a great choice.
-
8. Smith Project GogglesPrice: $19.99Pros:
Cons:
- Extremely Budget-friendly
- Good at preventing fog
- Excellent fit for many people
- Not at all feature-packed
- No lens change system
- Might not be helmet compatible
Some snowboarding goggles from Smith are among the most expensive sold by Evo. However, the company also produces goggles at the market’s other extreme. The Smith Project Goggles are one of the cheapest sets of adult goggles available today – and they’ll serve you surprisingly well, considering their price point.
As you might expect, the Project Goggles are a basic (but reliable) set of goggles. Their lenses aim to minimize fog with both micro-etchings on their surface and the presence of ventilation. They also include an adjustable strap and hypoallergenic face foam to allow for a comfortable fit for adult snowboarding enthusiasts.
Unsurprisingly, these goggles don’t come with any of the high-tech features included in Smith’s higher-end models. Do you want perks like Bird’sEye Vision, ChromaPop, Tapered Lens Technology, or even a lens-change system? If so, you’ll need to shell out for a pricier set of goggles. Along with this, one Evo reviewer expressed difficulties using these goggles with a helmet, but others had no such issues.
Though they’re not the flashiest option available, the Smith Project Goggles do a simple job effectively. Thanks to their ability to balance value with quality, these goggles have an average score of 4.4/5 from 51 Evo reviews. If saving money is your highest priority, but you don’t want to settle for subpar gear, strongly consider the Project Goggles.
-
9. Giro Ella GogglesPros:
Cons:
- Zeiss lens tech boosts contrast
- Magnetic lens swap system
- Ideal for OTG wear
- Finding extra lenses potentially difficult
- Fogging issues for some wearers
- Unisex goggles offer wider lenses
Since it began operations 30-plus ago, Giro has maintained its commitment to creating well-designed products for sports enthusiasts. As part of this, they offer a full line of snow goggles for men and women alike. In the latter category, the Giro Ella Goggles are visually striking goggles that excel in form and function.
One key feature of these goggles is their use of a technology called “VIVID Lens.” Designed in collaboration with Zeiss Optics, this provides enhanced definition and contrast for snowboarders, cutting down on eye strain while pushing reaction times to the max. If your current lenses aren’t meeting your needs, you’ll be able to swap them for another pair thanks to these goggles’ magnetic lens swap system. And all this functionality comes with comfort – even if you need to wear glasses under your goggles.
While Giro says the Ella Goggles come with an anti-fog coating, this may not be enough for all riders. Several reviewers on Evo have dealt with lens fog while wearing these goggles. And while they come with an extra pair of lenses, finding more lenses may not be particularly easy.
Unisex goggles can offer a wider lens, but the Giro Ella Goggles should meet your needs if you need women’s fit snowboarding goggles. Right now, they have 49 reviews on Evo and an average score of 4.7/5.
-
10. Dragon PXV2 GogglesPrice: $229.95Pros:
Cons:
- Optimized size
- Panotech Lenses boost peripheral vision
- Riders can swap lenses
- May fog with face coverings
- Slow lens swap system
- Not much Evo feedback currently
Dragon describes the PXV2 Goggles as their “Goldilocks goggs.” That’s because their size falls between the larger NFX2 and the smaller PXV. Even if you’ve had trouble finding a comfortable set of snowboarding goggles in the past, these goggles may be just right for you. Better yet, their benefits go well beyond the fit they provide.
As you’d expect from a higher-end set of snow goggles, the PXV2 Goggles come loaded with all kinds of lens technology. A lens-swap system will let you change out lenses when you need to and keep them safely locked in place at other times. These goggles’ “Panotech Lenses” increase wearers’ peripheral vision, while “LUMALENS” and ionization help optimizes colors and reduce glare. (However, the latter two features aren’t included in some color schemes. Before buying these goggles, be sure to do your research!)
Interestingly enough, one of the biggest problems with these goggles isn’t related to the product itself. As of late August 2021, they simply didn’t have much feedback on Evo. The input that does exist is mainly positive, as these goggles have an average 4.5/5 rating based on two reviews.
Reviewers have mentioned lens fog while wearing face coverings and relatively slow lens swapping as potential issues. Still, it’s a good idea to check around for more information on these goggles elsewhere. Putting this aside, the Dragon PXV2 Goggles seem to be a quality product from a respected manufacturer.
-
11. Oakley Flight Deck GogglesPrice: $200.00Pros:
Cons:
- Classic design
- Great peripheral vision
- Comfortable and lightweight
- Some complaints of lens fog
- No spare lenses included
- Possibly oversized for small faces
When it comes to retro snowboarding goggles, SPY isn’t the only game in town. The Oakley Flight Deck Goggles take a similarly nostalgic approach – as their name suggests, they look similar to classic flight goggles. But unlike those goggles, the Flight Deck Goggles are more than capable of standing up to harsh winter weather. They’ll also help you ride in comfort and style no matter what challenges you face.
These goggles’ lenses are made from Plutonite, an impact-resistant material that can block UV rays while letting you see clearly. Other lens technologies incorporated in the Flight Deck Goggles include HDO (a type of clarity-enhancement tech) and – in some colorways – Prizm (a technology meant to boost color contrast). In addition to these features, you’ll enjoy great peripheral vision thanks to these goggles’ rimless design.
One drawback of these goggles is the possibility of lens fog. On Evo, reviewers have dealt with everything from temporary fog to moisture getting in between lens layers. You may need spare lenses as a result – especially since the Flight Deck Goggles don’t come with extra lenses. And while these goggles should be comfy and lightweight for the average user, if you have a small face, you may find them unpleasant to wear.
While you should take these caveats seriously, don’t worry about them too much, either. After all, the Flight Deck Goggles are a well-reviewed product on Evo, receiving a 4.7/5 average score from 254 reviewers. If you’re looking for a comfortable, good-looking set of goggles, these may be just what you need!
