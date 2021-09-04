11 Best Snowboard Goggles For The 2021-22 Season

OutdoorMaster is a newer brand in the world of snowboarding gear, but they’ve already made a name for themselves. Their Ski Goggles PRO is a highly functional set of goggles for snowboarders. They’re offered at an excellent price point, as well. Because of that, this set of goggles is our best budget option for snowboarders looking to save some cash.

The OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PRO comes with a surprisingly robust set of features, considering how much they cost. These goggles’ polycarbonate lenses have a special coating giving them UV and fog resistance. Meanwhile, a lengthy elastic strap allows for compatibility with virtually any helmet out there.

You won’t need to sacrifice style for affordability, either. OutdoorMaster offers Ski Goggles PRO frames and lenses in a wide range of colors and VLT percentages. You can’t purchase every lens with every frame, but additional lenses are sold separately. It won’t be hard to swap your old lenses for new ones, either. These goggles include a magnet-based system allowing you to change out lenses quickly and easily.

Of course, no set of goggles are perfect, and Amazon customers have encountered a few issues with the Ski Goggles PRO. Notably, the magnetic lens system can fail during lens adjustment or in the event of a major crash. There’s also some risk of scratching the lenses, so it’s best to treat them with care. Finally, while OutdoorMaster promotes these goggles as OTG, at least one reviewer has run into issues wearing glasses under them. Your goggles might need a few modifications as a result.

Even with these drawbacks taken into account, the Ski Goggles PRO has built quite a reputation for itself. As of August 2021, they’ve maintained a 4.7/5 score on Amazon – even after receiving a whopping 6,130 ratings! We’re comfortable recommending this set of goggles to anyone who wants to save money on gear without skimping on quality.