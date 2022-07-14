10 Best Bluetooth Boat Speakers: The Ultimate List

A day of boating often calls for a proper speaker. Whether you’re solo paddling a kayak, working on a commercial fishing vessel, or tearing up a party boat with friends, our selection of the best Bluetooth boat speakers has tracked down the top options for high-quality, reliable on-the-water listening.
Tune into the game, put on some easy listening, or get the party started with a waterproof, go-anywhere speaker from our top list!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $374.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $94.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. DemerBox Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth SpeakersPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40+ hours of battery life
- Built from a crush-proof Pelican box platform featuring an internal dry storage space for stashing water sensitive items
- Includes a Port Plug that quickly installs to become fully waterproof
- Bluetooth pairing with a 100-foot wireless range, as well as an AUX port
- Can pair multiple DemerBox speakers
- Fully serviceable speaker that can be fixed by the brand in the unlikely event there's an issue - designed with sustainability in mind
- Internal USB charger can be used to power your other electronics
- Handbuilt in the USA
- Multiple color options available
- Expensive option
- Is not fully waterproof unless you remember to install the Port Plug
- Fairly cumbersome design is a trade-off in return for the dry storage
Built to be virtually indestructible, and featuring remarkable battery life and charging capabilities for your other electronics, DemerBox’s Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers are without a doubt one of the top options for pumping tunes on the water.
Built from a crush-proof Pelican box platform featuring an internal dry storage space for stashing water-sensitive items, these speakers are exceptionally tough. By inserting the included port plug, you can furthermore make the DemerBox fully waterproof, so no worries if it takes a spill overboard – it will float and be just fine, along with whatever you have stashed inside it!
Featuring 40+ hours of battery life, this is an incredibly long-lived speaker that you won’t have to charge for days at a time. The battery capacity here also makes the DemerBox an excellent power bank for your phone, and other electronics that won’t become completely drained after being utilized to power other devices.
In regards to sound quality, customer reviews affirm this speaker offers crisp highs and punchy bass superior to the portable speakers you’re used to hearing. I own both an original DemerBox and the slightly smaller DB1, and both units feature impressive sound output, clarity, and bass richness. You can furthermore pair multiple DemerBoxs together for even more sound.
Perhaps best of all, these are fully serviceable, USA-built speakers that can be fixed by the brand in the unlikely event there’s an issue – so the brand has made real efforts to ensure you’ll own this radical go-anywhere speaker forever.
With a few cool color choices to choose from, selecting a DemerBox that matches you or your boat’s aesthetic is made easy.
Find more DemerBox Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers information and reviews here.
-
2. DemerBox DB1Price: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and more compact than the original DemerBox
- Built from a crush-proof Pelican box platform featuring an internal dry storage space for stashing water sensitive items
- 40+ hours of battery life
- Features internal USB charging for your other devices
- Fully waterproof when the Port Plug is installed
- Can pair multiple DemerBoxs together for even more sound
- Bluetooth pairing with a 100-foot wireless range, as well as an AUX port
- Fully serviceable speaker that can be fixed in the unlikely event there's an issue
- Handbuilt in the USA
- Fairly expensive option
- Does not deliver as much sound output as the original, two-speaker DemerBox
- Must remember to insert the Port Plug for the speaker to be fully waterproof
Compared to the original DB2, the DB1 is a more portable and affordable speaker option from the brand offering the same exceptional battery life and sound quality but only slightly less powerhouse sound output.
Featuring just one, as opposed to two 3-inch, 8ohm, aluminum cone speakers with rubber surround drivers, the sound quality here is quite crisp and clear, as well as surprisingly full-bodied. If you’re seeking a speaker that can entertain larger groups of boaters, this is a great go-to that won’t disappoint. You can furthermore pair up to six DemerBox’s together, so you can always add more sound if you really need to.
Like the original DemerBox, the DB1 features a dry storage space within the Pelican case platform the speaker is built with. It’s a fully waterproof, floatable design once the port plug is installed, so there’s no reason to worry about splash or even overboard mishaps with this option.
Not to be ignored, the Bluetooth pairing equipped here features a 100-foot wireless range (as well as an AUX port), so you can be quite a ways away from the speaker without losing connectivity. This makes the DB1 and DB2 stellar options when it comes to big boats that are prone to losing Bluetooth connection when you’re moving around, and going below/above deck.
Offering upwards of 40 hours of battery life and able to charge your other electronics via the USB-output, this is truly a versatile boat speaker that will keep the party going on all fronts!
-
3. Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 SpeakerPrice: $374.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exceptionally loud speaker featuring up to 120dB of distortion-free sound
- Built waterproof and rugged in order to handle the abuses of boating and the outdoors in general
- 50+ hours of music at easy-listening volume and 6+ hours at max volume
- Sound curve was built for use outside in order to cut through wind and travel across longer distances
- 6x9 inch Polypropylene speaker cone with rubber surround and high-efficiency driver and a 1.25 inch tweeter deliver very crisp sound quality
- LED control pad features a battery-life display so you can keep an eye on remaining charge
- Can be paired with other Turtlebox speakers
- Features a waterproof cap with tether to protect port openings from the elements, as well as stainless steel hardware for enhanced corrosion resistance
- Large rubber feet prevent the speaker from sliding around on deck
- Features tie-down anchors on both sides of the speaker for easy attachment to your vessel
- 85 watt-hour built-in Lithium Ion battery pack features an integrated USB-C charging port can be used to chare your other devices
- Also features an AUX port for connecting to all your devices
- Expensive option
- Fairly cumbersome speaker at about 10 pounds that may be a bit too buly for use on personal vessels such as kayaks
- Limited color selection
If you’re seeking a truly LOUD speaker featuring excellent sound quality and profound battery life, the Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker should be on your radar. This is a serious speaker for boaters that want to own the best of the best, so if you struggle to hear your music over the drone of your diesel engine, or simply want to own a speaker with colossal sound for really jamming out, this is it.
The brand recently sent me a Turtlebox to field test, and its sound quality and volume output (up to 120dB of distortion-free sound) have really impressed me. This speaker is in my opinion, significantly louder than my DemerBox without sacrificing clarity and also offering richer bass tones. The brand’s applied sound curve was furthermore built for use outside in order to cut through wind and travel across longer distances, so this speaker won’t lose its “oomph” out in the open air. You can even pair multiple Turtleboxes together!
Equipped with a 6 by 9 inch polypropylene speaker cone with rubber surround and high-efficiency driver and a 1.25 inch tweeter, this go-anywhere speaker truly delivers crisp and full-bodied sound quality.
Built waterproof and rugged in order to handle the abuses of boating and the outdoors in general, the TurtleBox features a waterproof cap with a tether to protect the port openings from the elements, as well as stainless steel hardware for enhanced corrosion resistance. Large rubber feet prevent the speaker from sliding around on deck, while tie-down anchors on both sides of the speaker further enable easy attachment to your vessel.
Equipped with an 85-watt-hour built-in Lithium Ion battery pack featuring an integrated USB-C charging port for powering your other devices, this speaker is furthermore a reliable power station for on-the-water use. Able to play music for upwards of 50 hours at easy listening volume, or around 6 hours at full volume, this is a seriously impressive speaker in regards to battery life and charging capabilities. Not to be underrated, the LED control pad features a battery-life display so you can keep an eye on the remaining charge.
While the Turtlebox is certainly a bit cumbersome at about 10 pounds, its size is still quite manageable for use on kayaks, SUPs, and other smaller vessels. That being said, if you run a large and loud boat, you’ll be delighted by this speaker’s ability to cut through the cacophony and keep the party going!
Find more Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker information and reviews here.
-
4. JAHAYAU 40W Waterproof SpeakerPrice: $79.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 2 tweeters and 2 full-range drivers, as well as 2 additional passive radiators in the front and back help to improve bass performance
- Up to 32 hours of battery life
- Fully waterproof, floating design
- Built-in microphone allows you to take phone calls directly from the speaker
- Doubles as a portable power bank that can be used to charge your other devices
- AUX input enables you to connect to non-Bluetooth equipped devices
- Affordable price point
- Decent color selection to choose from
- Sound quality is impressive, but not on par with higher end options from the industry leading brands
- Cannot be paired with other JAHAYAU speakers
- Design is not ideal for standing upright on a moving boat, so you'll need to secure it somehow
The JAHAYAU 40W Waterproof Speaker is a stellar affordable option for those seeking a loud and fully waterproof speaker. While the overall sound quality will not be on par with the higher-end brands such as DemerBox, Turtlebox, and Bose, this unit features two tweeters and two full-range drivers, as well as two additional passive radiators in the front and back help to improve bass performance, so for the price point, this bad boy sounds awesome!
Offering up to 32 hours of battery life and a fully waterproof, floating design that can even be fully submerged in 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, you get more than your money’s worth with this one.
Doubling as a portable power bank that can be used to charge your other devices and even featuring a built-in microphone that allows you to take phone calls directly from the speaker, this is a versatile device that will make itself right at home on board any vessel.
This speaker design is not really designed to remain upright on a moving or bobbing boat, so keep this in mind before hitting the water and make sure you either have a safe place to stash it, or a way of tying it down.
All things considered, we find this unit to be one of the top options for those seeking a loud and affordable boat speaker.
Find more JAHAYAU 40W Waterproof Speaker information and reviews here.
-
5. Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High Fidelity 360° audio equipped with dual-passive radiators and a 3-inch subwoofer for heavy-hitting low notes
- Up to 24 hours of listening time
- Fully waterproof design
- Bluetooth 5.0 with a Qualcomm Bluetooth chip and AptX decoding for excellent, uninterrupted connectivity to your devices
- 10000mAh battery can be used to charge your other USB-compatible devices
- Multi-point functionality enables you to connect two devices simultaneously
- Compact size and integrated carry handle for true go-anywhere portability
- Fairly expensive, but well worth the price point considering the technology in play here
- Upright design will need to be somehow secured on board your vessel in order to avoid tipping over
- No color options
Featuring high fidelity 360° audio equipped with dual passive radiators and a three-inch subwoofer for heavy-hitting low notes, the Tribit StormBox Pro is a killer choice for a Bluetooth boat speaker and outdoor listening applications in general.
Built with a fully waterproof design and a 10000mAh battery offering up to 24 hours of playtime, this compact yet powerhouse speaker means business. The StormBox Pro sounds awesome in both confined spaces and open-air environments and is easily brought along on any adventure due to its integrated carry handle and modest size for its sound output.
Able to be utilized as power bank for your other USB-compatible devices, the brand has furthermore ensured this speaker offers versatility beyond solely pumping tunes.
Bluetooth 5.0 with a Qualcomm Bluetooth chip and AptX decoding provides excellent, uninterrupted connectivity to your devices, so if you’ve previously struggled with staying connected to your speaker, this will be a welcome upgrade. Multi-point functionality goes on to enable you to connect two devices simultaneously, so you can really turn up the volume when you need to.
While we love the compact and highly portable profile of the StormBox Pro, its upright design will need to be somehow secured on board your vessel in order to avoid tipping over.
Offering excellent battery life, sound quality, and durability all within an impressively compact package, Tribit has engineered a truly awesome Bluetooth speaker option with this one that you’ll likely utilize on all of your outdoor endeavors and beyond!
Find more Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker information and reviews here.
-
6. Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable SpeakerPros:
Cons:
- Fully waterproof, floating design is also shock, dust, corrosion, and UV resistant
- Compact size and integrated carry loop make this a very portable speaker
- SoundLink Flex pairs with Bluetooth-enabled devices like phones and additional Bose speakers within a range of 30 feet
- Custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio
- Proprietary PositionIQ technology automatically detects the position of the speaker for optimal sound quality in any environment
- Built-in microphone enables you to make calls through the speaker
- Bose Connect app automatically updates the speaker with the latest software
- Multiple color options available
- Fairly expensive option
- 12 hour battery life is not terribly impressive - but not too shabby considering the speaker's compact size
- No USB-output present for charging your other electronics
Bose has been an industry-leading brand for many years at this point, and the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a perfect example of how they’ve earned this reputation.
Exclusive technologies, proprietary code, and Bose’s custom algorithm all combine to provide you with some of the best available sound on the market, so if you’re seeking a small and portable speaker for grab-and-go use but are not willing to sacrifice audio clarity, you should perk your ears here. A custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio will no doubt impress you considering the size and weight of this speaker.
The fully waterproof, floating design is also shock, dust, corrosion, and UV resistant, so the SoundLink Flex won’t mind the abuses of boating and saltwater environments. The powder-coated steel grill and silicone exterior ensure the speaker can take a beating, so you can plan on owning this unit for many years to come.
SoundLink Flex pairs with Bluetooth-enabled devices like phones and additional Bose speakers within a range of 30 feet while proprietary PositionIQ technology automatically detects the position of the speaker for optimal sound quality in any environment. The Bose Connect app furthermore automatically updates the speaker with the latest software, so you don’t have to!
The only real downfall here is the speaker’s modest battery life and lack of USB-output for charging other devices, offering only about 12 hours of playtime on one charge. This should keep the party going even on full boat days, but don’t forget to charge this bad boy before the next outing!
Find more Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
-
7. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent quality, well-rounded sound in a super portable package
- Built to be waterproof and exceptionally durable featuring a rubberized silicone exterior
- Custom-designed transducer and passive radiators for crisp, balanced sound
- Can be paired with additional Bose speakers for even more sound
- Tear-resistant silicone strap enables easy attachment anywhere!
- Integrated microphone allows you to take phone calls directly from the speaker
- Bose Connect App automatically updates the speaker with the latest software
- Several color options to choose from
- Fairly expensive option - but well worth the price point considering the sound quality here
- Only offers 6 hours of battery life
- No integrated USB-output for charging your other devices
Those boaters seeking an especially tiny and easy to tote speaker option should most definitely consider the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker. This powerhouse little unit offers excellent quality, well-rounded sound in a super portable package, making it particularly awesome for grab-and-go-anywhere use.
Kayakers, canoers, paddle boarders, and other boaters captaining small, tight on space vessels will love the sound output the SoundLink Micro offers for its size – taking up virtually no deck space, while still being able to pump tunes! Engineered with a custom-designed transducer and passive radiators for crisp, balanced sound, Bose has stayed true to its commitment to top-notch sound quality here.
If you find yourself in a noisy environment or just want to turn up the volume, even more, the SoundLink series can be paired with additional Bose speakers.
Built to be waterproof and exceptionally durable featuring a rubberized silicone exterior, good luck damaging this tough little boom box! A tear-resistant silicone strap goes on to enable easy attachment anywhere, so whether you’re setting this speaker up below deck on your sailboat, or clipping it to a dry bag strap on your kayak, it’s up for anything! You’ll likely find yourself employing this speaker in every context imaginable both on and off the water due to its killer portability.
Unfortunately, this smaller sized speaker only offers about six hours of battery life, so keep this in mind if you’re the type who spends a full day on the water. There is also no USB-output for charging your other devices, so you cannot use this speaker as a power bank.
All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more compact, versatile speaker option for boating applications and beyond that offers this level of sound – so don’t sleep on Bose’s SoundLink series if audio quality is important to you.
Find more Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker information and reviews here.
-
8. JBL Charge 5Pros:
Cons:
- Optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators provide excellent, well-rounded sound
- Up to 20 hours of playtime
- Fully waterproof and dustproof
- PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together
- Integrated power bank enables you to charge your other devices
- Compact, portable size can be taken virtually anywhere
- Several color options to choose from
- Fairly expensive option
- Lacks a clip or lanyard
- Shape of the speaker will likely tumble around on boats unless properly secured
The JBL Charge 5 is one of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers on the market for a reason – its sound quality, battery life, and durable design go above and beyond most folks’ expectations.
Equipped with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators, this compact unit provides truly excellent, well-rounded sound for its size – or for a speaker of any size for that matter. Combine the audio quality with the Charge 5’s fully waterproof and dustproof build in addition to its 20 hour playtime, and you’ve got yourself an ideal boat speaker for dinghies, yachts, and everything in between.
If you find that you need even more sound output, the PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together.
Despite this speaker’s modest size, it nonetheless features an integrated power bank enabling you to charge your other devices. It’s in our opinion the best of both worlds – highly portable and easy to tote, yet still able to charge your other electronics and PUMP music.
The only real downfall here is that the cylindrical design may roll around on deck if it’s not properly secured – so be sure to rig something up in order not to lose this speaker overboard.
-
9. JBL Clip 4Price: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass for this speaker's compact size
- Waterproof and dustproof design
- Integrated carabiner makes clipping/securing this speaker totally easy
- Super portable size/design
- Can be paird to other JBL devices for even more sound
- Multiple color options to choose from
- Fairly exensive considering this speaker's size - but quite an excellent value in our opinion consideringthe sound quality
- Lacks a battery life display to keep an eye on charge
- No integrated USB-output for charging your other devices
You’ve very likely seen this speaker out and about in the world due to its renowned popularity. The JBL Clip 4 is the latest and greatest speaker in the brand’s fan-favorite, long-running line – and it’s a killer option for on-the-water contexts.
Featuring an exceptionally portable waterproof and dustproof design, up to 10 hours of battery life, and surprisingly rich audio and full-bodied bass for its size, the JBL Clip is a winner on all fronts. An integrated carabiner furthermore makes clipping/securing this speaker on your person or virtually any place totally easy, so this is truly a do-anything, go-anywhere speaker.
You can even pair multiple JBL Clips together to bring even more sound onboard your vessel, and chances are your buddies are going to own this speaker too once they see you put it into action. With multiple colors to choose from, you can even match the aesthetic of this speaker to your preference!
Consider pairing the Clip 4 with this handy carry case in order to further protect it while in transit, and to prevent your charging cable from becoming lost.
-
10. Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0 Floatable Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully waterproof and floating design can be fully submerged for continuous underwater play up to 6 feet
- 7 Watts of audio output delivers loud and robust sound for the speaker's size with deep and dynamic bas
- Up to 8 hours of battery life
- Speaker is also sand, dust, and shockproof
- Latest Bluetooth technology allows for up to 33 feet of connectivity
- Dual speaker pairing capability for even more sound
- 8GB of storage allows you to store up to 2000 songs
- Includes an integrated suction cup for attachment to smooth surfaces, as well as a carabiner clip and 1/4-inch thread mount
- Fairly expensive for its sound output
- Design of the integrated carabiner clip is tiny, and a bit difficult to handle
- Limited color selection
Engineered with a fully waterproof, floating design and equipped with a suction cup, integrated carabiner, and 1/4-inch thread mount for multiple ways to safely set this speaker up, the Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0 is no doubt one of the ultimate Bluetooth speaker options for on-the-water use.
Able to fit in the palm of your hand, this compact little speaker option nonetheless packs a punch when it comes to volume and sound quality, featuring 7 Watts of audio output delivering impressively robust bass and crisp highs for the speaker’s size.
The latest Bluetooth technology allows for up to 33 feet of connectivity, so pairing is made easy no matter where you are on the boat. You can also connect multiple Speaquas together. A unique and not to be overlooked feature, the Barnacle Vibe 2.0 features 8GB of memory, so you can store songs (about 200 to be precise) directly to the device, and therefore save your phone’s battery life while on the water!
Offering eight hours of battery life, this impressive little unit furthermore won’t let you down unless you forget to charge it the night before your outing.
Perfect for boating and paddling contexts where you don’t have the deck or cargo space for packing a larger boom box, Speaqua’s lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers offers a plethora of awesome quality and fairly priced options.
Find more Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0 Floatable Bluetooth Speaker information and reviews here.
Boat Speakers with BIG Sound
Noisy engines and environmental conditions, large groups of boaters, and big vessels call for high volume. If you're seeking a Bluetooth boat speaker that's truly LOUD, we've selected a few options to help you narrow your search:
- Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
- DemerBox DB2 Waterproof Outdoor Speaker
- JBL Boombox 2
- VG5 by Soundcast
- W-KING 50W Bluetooth Speaker
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker
Highly Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Searching for a particularly compact and portable speaker option that you can bring along with you virtually anywhere? While the top options are certainly not cheap, there are many speakers on the market that offer wildly impressive sound output and quality while remaining totally manageable for tight-on-space scenarios.
Kayakers, paddle boarders, and boaters who simply want to keep their deck space as clear as possible will find a friend in our top picks for highly portable speakers:
- Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0
- Speaqua Barnacle Pro
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2
- JBL Charge 5
- JBL Clip 4
- JBL Go 3
Floating Speakers
If you're running white water in a kayak or raft, paddling a SUP, or working on a busy fishing vessel where things can get hectic, you'll want to make sure your boat speaker can float in the event it goes overboard. While all of the above-listed options are designed to be waterproof, that doesn't necessarily mean they will float.
A few options that won't go straight to the bottom if and when they hit the drink include: