10 Best Bluetooth Boat Speakers: The Ultimate List

If you’re seeking a truly LOUD speaker featuring excellent sound quality and profound battery life, the Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker should be on your radar. This is a serious speaker for boaters that want to own the best of the best, so if you struggle to hear your music over the drone of your diesel engine, or simply want to own a speaker with colossal sound for really jamming out, this is it.

The brand recently sent me a Turtlebox to field test, and its sound quality and volume output (up to 120dB of distortion-free sound) have really impressed me. This speaker is in my opinion, significantly louder than my DemerBox without sacrificing clarity and also offering richer bass tones. The brand’s applied sound curve was furthermore built for use outside in order to cut through wind and travel across longer distances, so this speaker won’t lose its “oomph” out in the open air. You can even pair multiple Turtleboxes together!

Equipped with a 6 by 9 inch polypropylene speaker cone with rubber surround and high-efficiency driver and a 1.25 inch tweeter, this go-anywhere speaker truly delivers crisp and full-bodied sound quality.

Built waterproof and rugged in order to handle the abuses of boating and the outdoors in general, the TurtleBox features a waterproof cap with a tether to protect the port openings from the elements, as well as stainless steel hardware for enhanced corrosion resistance. Large rubber feet prevent the speaker from sliding around on deck, while tie-down anchors on both sides of the speaker further enable easy attachment to your vessel.

Equipped with an 85-watt-hour built-in Lithium Ion battery pack featuring an integrated USB-C charging port for powering your other devices, this speaker is furthermore a reliable power station for on-the-water use. Able to play music for upwards of 50 hours at easy listening volume, or around 6 hours at full volume, this is a seriously impressive speaker in regards to battery life and charging capabilities. Not to be underrated, the LED control pad features a battery-life display so you can keep an eye on the remaining charge.

While the Turtlebox is certainly a bit cumbersome at about 10 pounds, its size is still quite manageable for use on kayaks, SUPs, and other smaller vessels. That being said, if you run a large and loud boat, you’ll be delighted by this speaker’s ability to cut through the cacophony and keep the party going!