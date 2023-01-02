13 Best Fishing Shirts for Fly Fishermen: Which Is Right For You?

Here’s another great fishing shirt from Orvis’s Drirelease line. I own several Drirelease Pullovers and absolutely love the way they perform. These shirts dry super quickly, provide excellent UV protection and allow you to cast without any motion restrictions.

The Drirelease line also stays remarkably clean and does not require washing after light to moderate use. If you like to fish hard for a few days at a time in the same shirt (on camping or boating trips for example) then this is a fishing shirt that should be on your radar. It won’t pick up odor, not will the shirt lose its soft to the touch feel.

Orvis has built their entire Drirelease line to be minimalist so there are no pockets, zips or clips included. These are fishing shirts built for fly fishermen so the focus is on freedom of movement and also avoiding line snags.

The included hood is a seriously awesome touch for flats and boat fishermen who spend a lot of time in the open under the sun. The shade protection of a hood not only keeps you safe from harmful UV rays, but also keeps you cooler than you would expect. It’s all in the material – you’ll be impressed with how a hooded shirt like this can keep you so cooled off.

The moisture wicking ability of the Drirelease line is likely why it’s so popular amongst fishermen.

Not to be overlooked, this shirt looks dam sharp on top of being one of the ultimate casting garments on the market. I wear my hoodies to the beach, the bar and even to work when I’m not wearing them on the water. Definitely a versatile choice for the high-speed/low-drag angler.