13 Best Fishing Shirts for Fly Fishermen: Which Is Right For You?

The long list of benefits of a good fly fishing shirt are massively underrated. If you’re a serious angler who spends a lot of hours on the water, you deserve some performance apparel specific to fishing.
Conditions on the stream, lake, or ocean often call for specialized apparel. Temperature, weather, and freedom of motion are major factors for us fly fishermen in almost every fishing context — why not dress for the part?
Modern fly fishing shirts have become exceptionally capable at retaining breathability, drying quickly, and providing UV protection, as well as insulation. They are also of course equipped with all sorts of angling-specific features that make life easier on the water with a rod in hand — not to mention they make you look the part!
No more wearing Christmas flannels from mom out on the water, check out our top picks of fly fishing shirts for a performance garment that best matches your fishing environment and up your game this season!
-
1. Orvis Drirelease Quarter-ZipPrice: $69.00Pros:
Cons:
- Quck drying
- Very soft to the touch
- Highly breathable and moisture wicking in order to keep you dry
- Provides excellent range of motion
- Effective sun protection
- 'Fresh Guard' for odor resistance
- Great selection of sharp looking colors
- Style and fit make this casting shirt totally appropriate for casual wear off the water
- Fairly expensive
- Won't provide you with much warmth without an outer layer in colder temps
- Low profile, minimalist design means no pockets
The Drirelease Quarter-Zip from Orvis is a super comfortable to wear, temperature and moisture-controlled garment that you stay comfortable in all day. This is a casual-looking long sleeve that’s sharp looking on and off the water, but don’t be fooled – this shirt means business.
The Drirelease line is my personal choice of casting shirt when fly fishing due to its excellent range of motion, breathability, and quick drying nature. It also offers great sun protection on roasting hot, shadeless days where you need UV coverage but also don’t want to pass out from heat exhaustion. I wear it while boating and wading the tidal flats as well as when I kayak-fish under full sun-exposure.
The quick-drying nature of the Drirelease line is perhaps my favorite feature of this garment. Nobody likes the feeling of being wet, but choppy days on the ocean, canoe paddle drips, and unpredictable weather means we often get soaked as fishermen. The material of this shirt doesn’t stay wet for long so you can get back to casting without any soggy spots. This also makes it a stellar choice for wet wading applications.
When the Drirelease is clean, it’s exceptionally soft. This shirt layers great but also feels really nice directly against your skin.
This is the kind of fishing shirt you can head straight off the water and right to a dinner party in (well maybe don’t do that). It’s got a casual, yet sharp look to it that’s appropriate for all sorts of contexts.
Find more Orvis Drirelease Long-sleeved Zipneck Casting Shirt information and reviews here.
-
2. Orvis Men’s Drirelease Pullover HoodiePrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- Hood enhances warmth and ability to stay cool via sun protection
- Quick drying and moisture wicking
- Provides total freedom of movement
- Will not take on odor - this is a shirt you can get a lot of days out of before washing
- Runs true to size
- Although this is a hooded shirt, it's not very warm because of how breathable it is
- Minamilist design means no pockets
- Fairly expensive
Here’s another great fishing shirt from Orvis’s Drirelease line. I own several Drirelease Pullovers and absolutely love the way they perform. These shirts dry super quickly, provide excellent UV protection and allow you to cast without any motion restrictions.
The Drirelease line also stays remarkably clean and does not require washing after light to moderate use. If you like to fish hard for a few days at a time in the same shirt (on camping or boating trips for example) then this is a fishing shirt that should be on your radar. It won’t pick up odor, not will the shirt lose its soft to the touch feel.
Orvis has built their entire Drirelease line to be minimalist so there are no pockets, zips or clips included. These are fishing shirts built for fly fishermen so the focus is on freedom of movement and also avoiding line snags.
The included hood is a seriously awesome touch for flats and boat fishermen who spend a lot of time in the open under the sun. The shade protection of a hood not only keeps you safe from harmful UV rays, but also keeps you cooler than you would expect. It’s all in the material – you’ll be impressed with how a hooded shirt like this can keep you so cooled off.
The moisture wicking ability of the Drirelease line is likely why it’s so popular amongst fishermen.
Not to be overlooked, this shirt looks dam sharp on top of being one of the ultimate casting garments on the market. I wear my hoodies to the beach, the bar and even to work when I’m not wearing them on the water. Definitely a versatile choice for the high-speed/low-drag angler.
Find more Orvis Men's Drirelease Pullover Hoodie information and reviews here.
-
3. Filson Twin Lakes Sport ShirtPrice: $145.00Pros:
Cons:
- Ultralight polyester/nylon blend dries quickly and is great for hot climates
- Button-flap and slotted-utility chest pockets
- Vented rear yoke with mesh underlayer
- Odor-fighting antimicrobial finish
- Pockets have drain holes
- UPF30+ sun protection
- Expensive option
- Lacks a hanging loop on the rear collar typical of Filson garments
- Limited color selection
The Filson Twin Lakes Sport Shirt is both a classy and highly capable top for warm-weather fishing applications.
Built with an ultralight polyester/nylon blend, this shirt breathes wonderfully, dries quickly, and excels in hot climates. This makes it a particularly excellent option for wet wading applications as well as high-exertion scenarios such as hiking into fishing destinations. Offering UPF30+ sun protection as well as a vented rear yoke with mesh underlayer, you can rest assured Filson has engineered a shirt here that won’t cook you alive when temps really spike.
Equipped with button-flap and slotted-utility chest pockets, the Twin Lakes Shirt provides you with some storage for your on-hand essentials without feeling too cluttered or busy. The pockets furthermore have drain holes, so they won’t mind going for a swim.
Not to be ignored, an odor-fighting antimicrobial finish has been applied here so you can get lots of wear between washes without feeling nasty. This makes the Twin Lakes Shirt a particularly great option for far-away fishing trips and backcountry excursions where laundromats are few and far between.
While the color selection is limited, all of the available styles offer a sharp, handsome aesthetic – true to the nature of Filson garments.
Find more Filson Twin Lakes Sport Shirt information and reviews here.
-
4. Simms Bugstopper HoodyPrice: $84.95Pros:
Cons:
- 100% Polyester build features quick-drying, wicking, and anti-odor properties
- Long-lasting insect protection through a skin-safe treatment and inherent nature of the fabric
- Arms and shoulders are cut for full range of motion as to not affect casting
- Articulated hood
- Flatlock seam construction for enhaced comfort
- UPF 30 protection
- Fabric is a bit thicker than a lot of sun shirt competitors, but nonetheless remains breathable
- Lacks pockets
- Limited color selection
If you often brave buggy conditions in search of fish, the Simms Bugstopper Hoody should most definitely be on your radar. Equipped with an Insect Shield® treatment for effectively repelling biting bugs, this shirt dramatically dampens your appeal to mosquitos, gnats, and more.
Perfect for enduring bug-ridden salt marshes, streams, lakes, and coastlines, this fishing shirt will make for a trusty companion in all sorts of environments where flying pests try and take your focus off the fishing.
The 100% Polyester build features quick-drying, wicking, and anti-odor properties, so this is a stellar option for wet wading, boat days, and beyond. The arms and shoulders are cut for a full range of motion so as to not affect casting, while an articulated hood cooperates with virtually any hat.
UPF 30 protection, this is a solid choice for sunny environments where sunburn is a risk. The addition of the hood also of course aids in sun defense.
One thing worth noting is that the fabric here is a bit thicker than a lot of sun shirt competitors, but it nonetheless remains effectively breathable. This shirt may roll up just a bit more cumbersome than other casting shirt alternatives, but unless pack space is really a factor, this should be a non-issue.
Find more Simms Bugstopper Hoody information and reviews here.
-
5. Salt Life Men’s Rod and Gun Club Long Sleeve Lightweight Nanotex Performance ShirtPrice: $41.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 90% polyester 10% spandex build offers awesome stretch and mobility
- Nanotex and UVapor technology for enhanced sun protection and cooling properties
- Fabric is inherently antimicrobial
- UV 30 sun protection
- Multiple colors available
- Lacks any fishing specific features aside from the choice of fabric
- Some anglers might not like the excessive brand logos throughout the shirt
- Complaints about sizing running a bit large - consider buying a size down if you want a slimmer, performance fit
The Salt Life Rod and Gun Club Long Sleeve Lightweight Nanotex Performance Shirt is a great affordable option offering reliable performance and a cool graphic that’s perfect for warm weather climates.
Built from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, this fishing shirt offers awesome stretch and mobility without compromising integrity. The brand’s Nanotex and UVapor technology are furthermore employed here for enhanced sun protection and cooling properties, so this is a great companion for hot days under the sun.
Salt Life has also engineered this fabric to be antimicrobial, so you can get a lot of wear out of it before it needs a wash, making it a great travel shirt in our opinion.
We love the “Rod and Gun Club” graphic pictured here, but be sure to check out some of Salt Life’s additional offerings if you want to browse some other cool designs and artwork!
Find more Salt Life Men's Rod and Gun Club Long Sleeve Lightweight Nanotex Performance Shirt information and reviews here.
-
6. Orvis Tech Chambray Work ShirtPrice: $89.00Pros:
Cons:
- Quick dry fabric
- UPF 30+ sun protection
- Pencil hole in the left pocket holds sunglasses
- Lightweight, stretchy and moisture wicking fabric
- Air holes in the underarms
- Looks great for any occasion on or off the water
- Great outer layer that would pair perfectly with a Drirelease shirt from Orvis
- This is a tough fabric that can take a beating
- Fairly expensive
- Will not pack as compact/tight as Orvis's Drirelease line
- Some complaints that the sleeves run a bit long - likely designed this way for greater casting freedom
Here’s a sweet outer layer from Orvis that would pair beautifully with a Drirelease Shirt on cooler days. The Chambray Work Shirt is a killer choice of fishing shirt that has you covered on all angling fronts. This is a versatile shirt that wears great on its own or when paired with an underlayer for use in virtually any climate or conditions.
The lightweight, stretchy MarinoWul+ fabric utilized here is quick drying and provides you with UPF 40+ sun protection. It’s an incredibly soft, moisture-wicking, breathable, temperature-regulating fiber made from recycled plastic bottles and reclaimed oyster shells – so you can feel good about the sustainability incentive here as well!
Trust us when we say this shirt feels great against your skin and also breathes very effectively. There are even air holes built into the underarms for giving you that breeze where you really need it most.
If you’re looking for a fully equipped fishing shirt, this is a garment you should be looking into. There are chest pockets present, a hidden pencil hole sunglasses holder, and a button-down collar to avoid flapping in the wind. Orvis has decked this shirt out with just about every feature you’ll need on the water aside from a built-in rod holder.
There’s a great array of professional-looking colors all of which are appropriate for just about any social context. This is a go-anywhere type of shirt that’s great for travel when you need to pack for the stream and for see,mi-formal get-togethers.
Awesome on its own in the heat, or with an insulating underlayer in the cold, the Chambray Work Shirt is another winner from Orvis.
Find more Orvis Tech Chambray Work Shirt information and reviews here.
-
7. Orvis Men’s Clearwater Seersucker ShirtPrice: $98.00Pros:
Cons:
- Seersucker fabric is great for keeping cool
- Sunglasses cleaner built into the hem
- Roll-up sleeve tabs for comfortably going short-sleeve
- Concealed button down collar
- Does not need to be ironed making it great for travel
- Looks great on and off the water
- Definiteltly a more expensive shirt
- Nature of the material will not pack as compact as some other Orvis fishing shirts
- Only one color option available
Here’s a somewhat unique material choice for a fishing shirt that you might wonder why you’ve never owned once you try it on. Seersucker is a cotton or synthetic fabric with a surface consisting of both flat and puckered sections. It’s a fabric meant for warmer climates and it’s been praised by anglers for its temperature control.
Although seersucker fabric is traditionally cotton-based, Orvis has built their Clearwater Shirt with a nylon/polyester blend. Some reviews claim they prefer the weight and feel of a cotton-based seersucker, but you can’t achieve the quick-dry and moisture-wicking properties this garment offers with cotton. Orvis has built this shirt to be high performance on all fronts so they spared the cotton construction.
This shirt has been based on Orvis’s crowd favorite Rainy Bridge Shirt if it looks familiar. It’s a tried and true design that’s angler approved.
Roll-up sleeve tabs, a hidden button-down collar, and a sunglasses cleaner tucked into the hem add some fishing functionality to the Clearwater Shirt. It’s just as equipped with practical features as Orvis’s other model fishing shirts but offers an alternative material for those who are interested in exploring seersucker or already know they prefer it.
Reviews insist that where this shirt really excels is in dry, hot climates. Perfect for hot, western summers or flats fishing in less humid southern latitudes.
The cut and shirt pattern are both attractive and suitable for any situation. You’ll be the best dressed on the stream and at the dinner table with this bad boy without looking like an elitist fly fisherman. No doubt a fantastically designed shirt for those who want to wear the best.
Find more Orvis Men's Clearwater Seersucker Shirt information and reviews here.
-
8. Orvis PRO Insulated Shirt JacketPrice: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Versatile mid or outer-layer perfect for cool or cold conditions
- Warm, even when wet, through PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation
- Fabric coating is tear, wind, and water resistant
- Enhanced arm/torso mobility from stretchy 20D mechanical ripstop nylon
- Cozy, fleece-lined, zippered pockets
- Durable, abrasion-resistant stretch-woven cuffs
- Internal zippered pocket that doubles as a stuff sack
- Weather-proof drop-hem
- Fairly expensive option
- While this shirt still effectively insulates when wet, it won't be terribly comfortable if you thoroughly soak the down insulation
- Limited color selection
The Orvis PRO Insulated Shirt Jacket is a brilliant layer to own for brisk days on the water that call for lightweight, reliable insulation. A stellar performance garment for on the water wear, this highly capable shirt not only excels in a plethora of fishing contexts but also dresses up nicely for virtually any semi-formal occasion.
Designed as a versatile garment for cool weather applications, Orvis describes this garment as a “highly technical option in casual disguise and a mid-layer you’ll reach for on typical fall and spring days when the wind chill sneaks up on you”. Built with PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation, the PRO Shirt Jacket very effectively holds your body heat for its weight, and will even insulate when wet. This makes it perfect for wear over a t-shirt or baselayer during cool conditions, or equally awesome for use as a mid-layer underneath a shell on those especially chilly or snotty days.
The inherent nature of this down garment furthermore makes it a highly compressible and therefore packable piece, even stuffing down into a specially designed interior zippered pocket.
While some down garments restrict motion, Orvis has engineered this layer for enhanced arm/torso mobility by applying stretchy 20D mechanical ripstop nylon into the design. Also unlike traditional down layers, the fabric here is treated with a coating for tear, wind, and water resistance. Durable, abrasion-resistant stretch-woven cuffs go on to heighten the overall integrity here, so you can plan on owning this jac-shirt for quite some time.
Certainly not to be ignored, cozy, fleece-lined, zippered pockets are located at the hip in order to provide your hands with a place to heat up and recharge after prolonged exposure.
All in all, this is a wonderful investment purchase from Orvis that you’ll end up wearing in countless cool weather contexts both on and off the water!
Find more Orvis PRO Insulated Shirt Jacket information and reviews here.
-
9. Filson Seattle Wool Jac-ShirtPrice: $395.00Pros:
Cons:
- Sewn in the USA with 18 oz 100% wool
- Built with high integrity for decades of service
- Can be worn as a heavy shirt, overshirt, or light jacket
- Fabric is both breathable and wind resistant
- Insulates wet or dry
- Flap-covered chest pockets with hidden buttons
- Very expensive options - this is an investment purchase
- Lacks fishing-specific features
- Only one color option
Sewn in the USA with 18 ounce, 100% wool, the Filson Seattle Wool Jac-Shirt is a truly high-quality, remarkably versatile layer that you can plan on wearing for decades! Albeit an expensive garment, the quality of craftsmanship, impressive adaptability, and handsome, timeless aesthetic here make this layer well worth the price point.
Built with high integrity for decades of service, Filson has built this piece to be worn as a heavy shirt, overshirt, or light jacket. While the wool material utilized here is a wonderful insulator (wet or dry), the fabric is also impressively breathable, so the Jac-Shirt is suitable for wear on warm days as well. We don’t suggest donning this layer during the peak of summer heat, but when spring/fall forecasts turn sunny and temps rise, you’ll remain perfectly comfortable with this option.
In the words of the brand, the Jac-Shirt is “crafted with a tight weave that delivers an optimum balance of breathability and wind resistance, while providing durability for decades of service.”.
Flap-covered chest pockets with hidden buttons go on to provide you with some essential storage, while buttoned cuffs enable easy rolling up of the sleeves – Filson has really hit all the bases here.
An undeniably cool shirt/jacket hybrid, the Seattle Wool Jac-Shirt will remain a wardrobe staple for fishing applications and beyond for many years to come!
Find more Filson Seattle Wool Jac-Shirt information and reviews here.
-
10. Ibex Men’s Journey Long Sleeve CrewPrice: $97.00Pros:
Cons:
- Designed as an all-season, do-everything top
- Ultra-thin merino fibers wrapped around a nylon filament for lightweight durability
- Highly breathable for optimal layering
- Merino wool build is naturally moisture wicking and odor-resistant
- Sharp aesthetic is suitable for wear in a variety of social contexts
- Nice color selection
- Fairly expensive option
- Minimalist layer offering no fishing-specific features
- Complaints about the longterm integrity of the collar
Designed as an all-season top for active pursuits, we find the Ibex Men’s Journey Long Sleeve Crew to be an excellent option of fishing shirt for a variety of contexts. Built by wrapping ultra-thin merino fibers around a nylon filament for lightweight durability, this garment offers the awesome natural properties of wool while also incorporating the integrity and light weight of synthetics.
Engineered to be highly breathable for optimal layering as well as naturally moisture-wicking and odor-resistant as a result of the merino wool build, you can hike, ski, hunt, and fish in this layer, to name just a few potential applications. The aesthetic is also totally suitable for hanging at the bar, days in the office, and even dinner parties – talk about a versatile garment!
While this is a bare-bones shirt with no fishing-specific features, the fabric utilized here means it will excel as a wonderful base or mid-layer for on the water use and beyond! It’s all about the wool!!
Find more Ibex Men's Journey Long Sleeve Crew information and reviews here.
-
11. Columbia Men’s Bonehead Short-Sleeve ShirtPrice: $21.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable option
- 4 hook and loop closure fly box pockets
- Built in rod holder
- Center back mesh-lined vent
- Constructed of soft cotton poplin that feels nice to the touch
- Less water resistance due to the cotton construction
- Despite being a short sleeved shirt, the Bonehead is not terribly lightweight
- Sizes run large
Here’s a very reasonably priced fishing shirt from Columbia that still contends with the best. If you prefer a cotton based shirt then you’ll love the style and awesome array of features of the Bonehead Short Sleeve.
This 100% cotton poplin shirt is a cool fabric that’s furthermore built with a center back mesh-lined vent. Pop open a few buttons and enjoy the breeze with this one. The back venting is an awesome feature that prevents you from getting too sticky on the water.
There’s a great array of features with the Bonehead, especially when you consider the cost. Four hook and loop closure fly box pockets on the chest and a built-in rod holder make this shirt quite the workstation. With this much storage capacity and organization potential, you might even leave your fly fishing vest or waist pack behind.
There’s a huge array of colors to choose from, so you can select what’s best for your style and fishing purposes. All the chest pockets give the Bonehead an expedition-type look, so it’s not ideal for casual wear. For the cost, however, this makes an excellent garment exclusive to fishing.
Find more Columbia Men's Bonehead Short-Sleeve Shirt information and reviews here.
-
12. Columbia Men’s PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Fishing ShirtPrice: $55.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Omni-Wick technology is highly breathable and pulls moisture away from your body
- Reasonably priced
- Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection
- Antimicrobial treatment prevents bacterial growth
- Center back has a mesh-lined vent
- Huge array of colors to choose from
- Columbia has included quite a few visible logos and labels
- Sizes run large
- Back tag can be frustrating (easily removed)
Here’s a tough as nails polyester ripstop fishing shirt from Columbia. The PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt is designed for cool comfort so you can stay sun protected and dry on the water even on the hottest days.
This fishing shirt is built ultralight and even includes a mesh-lined back for enhanced breathability. Columbia has designed this shirt with offshore endeavors in mind, but it will perform in any angling context. The Omni-Wick technology built into the fabric ensures sweat is pulled from your skin and also dries super fast when wet. This is a performance fabric that won’t fail even after years of use.
The regular fit of the Tamiami II is quite comfortable to wear and great for freedom of motion. Fly fishermen, in particular, will love the casting ability of this shirt.
An antimicrobial treatment prevents bacterial growth so this shirt won’t need a wash after just one or two days on the water. This is a great travel shirt for that reason – you can get a few hard days of fishing out of it before you need a laundromat.
A few chest pockets, roll-tab sleeves, and a button-down collar add further functionality to this fishing shirt making it an excellent value buy for the cost.
There’s a ton of color choices to choose from so you can own a Tamiami II for every occasion. No doubt a killer choice of fishing shirt you’ll beat on for years from Columbia
Find more Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt information and reviews here.
-
13. Columbia Men’s Low Drag Offshore Short Sleeve ShirtPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vented with Omni-Wick technology
- Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection
- Quick drying
- Antimicrobial treatment prevents bacterial growth
- Built in rod holder
- Material is a bit strectchy and doesn't wrinkle
- Wide selection of great colors
- Sizing runs large - be mindful of this when ordering
- Not great for casual wear, this is clearly a fishing shirt
- Some anglers might not like the orientation of the chest pockets - it's a matter of preference
The Low Drag Offshore Shirt is designed for hot, long days on the water where breathability, ventilation and sun protection are key.
This is a unique style shirt from Columbia with a regular fit that’s an excellent short sleeved option. Although the name of this shirt implies it’s for offshore fishing or boating in general, this is great inshore or freshwater fishing shirt as well. The 100% polyester ripstop design makes for a tough, long lasting garment, yet Columbia hasn’t sacrificed any breathability or comfort stats in the process.
The Low Drag Offshore Shirt is built with both Omni-Wick and Omni-Shade technology making it exceptionally breathable, moisture wicking and capable of providing you with UPF 40 sun protection. This is a shirt that dries quickly, pulls sweat from your body and keeps you safe from the sun. The material might not be as soft to the touch and pleasant against your skin as some of the softer fishing oriented fabrics like Orvis’s Drirelease line for example, but it’s still quite a comfortable and stretchy garment.
Columbia has furthermore applied an antimicrobial treatment to this fabric so bacterial growth is immensely reduced. They haven’t cut any corners with this one.
Perhaps the best feature of this fishing shirt is the built-in rod holder on the chest. It’s a super simple feature yet it makes a tremendous difference on the water in certain scenarios. You gotta love the little details – especially when you’re spending the money for quality apparel.
This is one of the best choices for HOT fishing conditions. It’s short sleeved, vented and can be unbuttoned for even greater air flow. For hot and humid summer days on the stream, wading the flats without shade and any other scenario where heat is your adversary the Low Drag Offshore Shirt will ensure you keep cool.
Find more Columbia Men's Low Drag Offshore Short Sleeve Shirt information and reviews here.