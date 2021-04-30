15 Best Wading Pants For Fishing: The Ultimate List

Wade fishing is a hobby that’s far more enjoyable when you’re comfortable. While many sportsmen overlook their wading apparel, wise fishermen and hunters know the value of a high-quality wading pant when it comes to comfort, temperature regulation, and mobility in the water.
Our top list has tracked down the best wading pants for cozy, insulating under-wader wear, as well as the best wet wading pants for those seeking a quick-drying, unrestrictive bottom for in-the-water wear. See the end of this list for our top wet wading picks.
If you found this list in search of a dry wading system, then be sure to check out our top lists of breathable waders, and hip waders!
1. Orvis Pro Underwader PantsPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polyester/spandex four-way fabric provides the durability of a woven with the comfort of a knit
- High pile fleece interior for enhanced warmth and comfort
- Athletic fit with tapered legs and stirrup straps prevent pant legs from riding up
- DWR (durable water repellent) finish resists wetness in the event your waders leak
- Full elastic waist band with belt loops
- Zip mesh side vents for increased ventilation when you need it
- Include hand pockets and a rear zippered security pocket
- Lightweight stretch panel on cuff hems reduces unnecessary bulk around the ankle
- Highly versatile wader pants that excel in both casual and performance contexts
- Fairly expensive option
- No color options
- Aesthetically look like performance apparel, so you likely won't want to wear these pants out
The Orvis Pro Underwader Pants are without a doubt one of the most inherently comfortable, and toasty options on the market for those seeking a truly high-performance layering option for under wader wear.
Featuring a polyester/spandex four-way fabric construction, these pants offer the durability of a woven with the comfort of a knit, and furthermore feature a high pile fleece interior for enhanced warmth and comfort. These pants are quite warm on their own and will likely be all you need for cold season wading contexts, but if it’s truly frigid out there, consider pairing them with a thin wool base layer.
What we like best about the Pro Underwader Pants is that they feature an athletic fit with tapered legs and stirrup straps for preventing the pant legs from riding or bunching up. Let’s be honest here – what good is a high-performance insulating layer if it doesn’t cooperate when worn with your waders? Lightweight stretch panels on the cuff hems go on to further reduce unnecessary bulk around the ankle – Orvis has ensured that this piece of apparel is high speed, low drag, without compromising comfort in the slightest.
A full elastic waistband with belt loops and zip mesh side vents for increased ventilation when you need it add further customization potential and inherent comfort, while hand pockets and a rear zippered security pocket provide ample storage for your essential on-hand gear.
The ability for these pants to vent is an underrated feature that will enable you to effectively dump heat when you work up a sweat on the water – because we all know how brutal it can be to over-exert yourself while wearing ultra-insulating garments.
Not to be overlooked, a DWR (durable water repellent) finish has been applied here in order to resist wetness in the event your waders leak, so these pants won’t wet out unless you really soak them. This also makes the pants a great option hanging around the campground and other casual outdoor wear. Another fine-tuned detail that Orvis has made sure not to neglect.
All things considered, this feature-rich pair of performance wading pants has been masterfully engineered to meet all the needs of essentially any style wade fisherman.
Find more Orvis Men's Pro Underwader Pants information and reviews here.
2. Simms Fjord PantsPrice: $249.95Pros:
Cons:
- Compression-resistant double-layer 300G fleece for maximum warmth in cold conditions
- Stretch-woven cuff and stirrups eliminate bunching and riding up of the pants
- Pull-cord waist adjustment for customizable comfort
- Flatlock seam construction adds integrity and lifespan
- Includes toasty hand pockets
- Expensive option
- No color options
- Lack of pockets - these pants are designed to remain as streamlined as possible
Those seeking an exceptionally warm and cozy pair of wading pants for cold water endeavors will find a friend in the Simms Fjord Pants. Although a bit on the pricey side, anglers who brave frigid temps for applications such as winter steelheading and early season saltwater outings will find that this option is well worth the price point.
Built with compression-resistant double-layer 300G fleece, these under-wader pants have been engineered for maximum warmth in cold conditions. The double-layer fleece is specially designed to hold its loft for enhanced insulation retention under inherent water pressure while wading, so you won’t feel the warmth squeezed out of you once you submerge.
Stretch-woven cuffs and stirrups furthermore eliminate bunching and riding up, so you can rest assured the Fjord Pants will stay put exactly where you want them to. A pull-cord waist adjustment for customizable comfort is also present for achieving just the right fit.
The flatlock seam construction implemented here goes on to add integrity and lifespan, so anglers who are intimidated by the price point of these pants should consider the fact that this is an investment purchase that will perform for countless years of fishing.
With hand-warming pockets built into the design, Simms had made sure you have a toasty place to stuff your frozen fingers when you need a break from the exposures of cold-weather fishing.
Equally wonderful for casual wear, anglers who spring for the Fjord Pants will no doubt find all sorts of alternative applications for them. Essentially a performance pair of sweatpants with some integrated features specific to under-wader wear, this is a killer option for insulation on campouts, ski trips, days out ice fishing, boating, and more!
3. Simms Midstream Insulated PantsPrice: $166.97Pros:
Cons:
- Built with lightweight and wind-resistant Pertex® fabric and PrimaLoft® Silver insulation for lightweight warmth
- Reinforced, articulated knees and seat with woven fabric enhance both mobility and durability
- Primaloft® Silver maintains 85% of its warmth when wet, so you'll still be insulated in the event you take a dunk
- Snap and zipper waist with integrated drawcord
- Two zippered hand-warming pockets
- Pant-like fit and neutral aesthetic makes these pants versatile in their potential applications
- Fairly expensive option
- No color options
- Lacks belt loops and stirrups
The Midstream Insulated Pants by Simms are a brilliantly designed option for under-wader wear offering an unrestrictive fit and impressively warm yet lightweight insulation.
Built with a lightweight and wind-resistant Pertex® face fabric and equipped with PrimaLoft® Silver insulation for ultralight warmth, the Midstream Insulated Pants hold their own when worn in essentially any context. Although these are synthetic down insulated pants, the reinforced, articulated knees and seat with woven fabric enhance both mobility and durability, so don’t be afraid to wear them on their own without your waders.
Not to be ignored, the pant-like fit and neutral aesthetic of the Midstream Pants heightens their versatility in regard to their potential applications.
It’s the inclusion of the Primaloft® Silver Insulation which gives these pants such an impressive warmth rating, so it should be noted that this synthetic alternative to natural down maintains 85% of its warmth when wet. Point being, you’ll still be insulated in the event you take a dunk or your waders begin to leak.
While some anglers may prefer having belt loops, the snap and zipper waist with integrated drawcord functions wonderfully when it comes to keeping these pants nice and snug.
Two zippered hand-warming pockets go on to provide you with a safe space for your mitts when they need a break from the cold, and can of course also be used to stash your essential on-hand gear.
Find more Simms Midstream Insulated Pants information and reviews here.
4. Mountain Hardwear Men’s Compressor PantPrice: $176.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Nylon, synthetic insulated down pants offering high versatility in their potential applications
- Thermal.Q Elite insulation mimics the structure of natural down and will still keep you warm when wet
- Lightweight and highly compressible construction is perfect for backcountry trips and other minimalist endeavors
- Full side-zippered legs for enhanced ventilation and quick changing
- 20D Ripstop nylon face fabric and reinforced seat and knees protect against abrasion and increase overall life span
- Drawstring closure further reduces bulk
- Machine washable
- Fairly expensive option
- No color selection
- Lacks belt loops
Those seeking a lightweight and highly packable under-wader pant option that still offers exceptional warmth should absolutely take a look at the Men’s Compressor Pant from Mountain Hardwear.
These are 100% nylon, synthetic insulated down pants offering high versatility in their potential applications, so they’re not limited to solely fishing contexts. In fact, they’ve been engineered for cold-weather wear in the backcountry on extended hiking trips where keeping your pack weight minimal is crucial. Weighing in just over one pound and able to compress remarkably compact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more portable pair of under-wader pants that offer this level of warmth.
The Thermal.Q Elite insulation utilized in the design mimics the structure of natural down, yet will still keep you effectively insulated in the event the pants get wet. Mountain Hardwear furthermore claims this insulation offers the best warmth-to-weight ratio available in synthetic insulation – so they’ve gone the full nine yards here.
We find synthetic down is typically preferable to natural down for contexts that bring your apparel in potential contact with wetness, so the chosen insulation here is perfect for under-wader use where slow leaks are oftentimes a factor.
Due to the high warmth rating of the utilized insulatoin, full side-zippered leg are included in the design for enhanced ventilation if and when you need to heat-dump. The zippered legs also aid with quick layering and changing, so you’ll end up appreciating that feature on multiple fronts.
In regards to overall durability, the 20D Ripstop nylon face fabric and reinforced seat and knees effectively protect against abrasion. These are still down pants, so you’ll definitely want to be careful not to scrape or puncture them, but it should be noted that they score a better than average integrity rating up against a lot of the comparable competition.
Equipped with a drawstring for further bulk reduction and designed to be machine washable, the Compressor Pants are furthermore an impressively low maintenance option of performance down pants.
Overall, we find the price point of this option to be well worth the value considering the comfort and capabilities of this highly versatile piece of adventure apparel.
Find more Mountain Hardwear Men's Compressor Pant information and reviews here.
5. Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer PantPrice: $233.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 800-fill RDS-certified, lightweight, breathable down pants offering an exceptionally high degree of warmth
- 100% recycled ultralight ripstop face fabric effectively resists abrasions
- Remarkably lightweight at just 9.6 ounces, and able to compress super compact into an included stuff sack
- Low-profile quilt pattern creates heat-trapping down channels that will still effectively insulate under the compression of water pressure
- Ankle zips with snap closure enable easier layering, and allow you to effectively dump heat
- Pull-on closure with integrated waist cinch further reduces bulk
- Includes zippered hand pockets
- Insulation and shell fabric is bluesign approved
- Super versatile in their potential applications, these pants are an excellent insulating garment for all sorts of contexts
- Several color options, and both men's and women's sizing available
- Expensive option
- Lack of snug hem cuff means these pants may be prone to bunching at the ankle depending on your footwear
- Some sportsmen may prefer an elastic waistband or integrated belt loops as opposed to the drawstring design used here
Fishermen who are seeking an exceptionally warm pair of insulating under wader pants will be wise to have Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Pant on their radar.
These are 800-fill RDS-certified, lightweight, breathable down pants offering an exceptionally high degree of warmth. One of our top picks within our list of the best down pants, the Ghost Whisperers are essentially an ultra-warm and puffy down jacket, but for your bottom half!
Remarkably lightweight at just 9.6 ounces and able to compress super compact into an included stuff sack, this is another wonderfully packable pair of insulating pants that can come with you on virtually any outing! A 100% recycled ultralight ripstop face fabric goes on to effectively resist abrasions, so the Ghost Whisperers can handle a bit of abuse as long as you’re not too hard on them (they are a down garment after all!).
Equipped with ankle zips with snap closures for enabling easier layering while also allowing you to effectively heat dump, the brand has made sure to deck these pants out with mindfully engineered features. A pull-on closure design with an integrated waist cinch furthermore ensures the pants stay nice and snug, and also keep them at a minimalist weight as opposed to including more cumbersome hardware.
While down insulation is prone to compression under the surrounding water pressure while wading, the low-profile quilt pattern utilized in the design creates heat-trapping down channels that will still effectively hold heat even when squeezed to your frame. If you pair these down pants with a next-to-skin base layer (preferably wool), then you’ll be more or less invincible to the cold out there.
As with the Compressor Pants previously listed, the Ghost Whisperer’s are incredibly versatile in their potential applications – so don’t limit these pants to your fishing wardrobe. Mountain Hardwear recommends these pants for backpacking, rock climbing, alpine climbing, and camping, so this is a seriously awesome piece of insulating apparel to own if you’re an outdoorsman or woman of many passions.
With several color options and both men’s and women’s sizing available, the Ghost Whisperer’s are furthermore a fit for everyone!
Find more Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Pant information and reviews here.
6. SITKA Gear Kelvin Lite Down Insulated Packable Hunting PantsPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Down pants utilizing lightweight, ultra-compressible 900 fill Primaloft® Gold insulation
- Two way stretch nylon face
- The design of the 3/4 length packs even more lightweight and compact and will not bunch up around your ankles
- 7/8th length side zippers allow for easy on and off action without removing your boots, and also allow you to offload heat when you need to
- Paneled in the high-compression seat zone in order to further manage moisture and warmth
- Zippered fly and nylon webbed belt
- Expensive option
- Some may prefer a full length pant for under wader wear
- Only camouflage aesthetics available
Those seeking an ultra-packable insulating layer for enduring extreme cold temps will be stoked to learn about the Kelvin Lite Down Insulated Packable Hunting Pants by SITKA Gear.
These top-quality down pants will ensure some serious warmth, especially if you pair them with a next-to-skin base layer. Filled with lightweight, ultra-compressible 900 fill Primaloft® Gold insulation, SITKA has utilized the best of the best materials when it comes to packable warmth.
These are 3/4 length pants designed to sit just below your knee pads, and above your boots, while actively hunting. Although the inherent design is intended for rigorous hunting applications, the slightly shorter length makes these pants that much more packable, and will also avoid bunching around the ankle when worn underneath your waders.
If you already have a trusty base layer system that’s warm enough for most conditions, simply add the easily packable Kelvin Lite Pants when you need them and you’ll be more or less invincible to the cold. These pants will wear wonderfully on their own as well, but keep in mind your shins will not be insulated.
A two way stretch nylon face fabric enhances mobility while 7/8 length side zippers enable easier layering, changing, and on and off action. SITKA has furthermore built the Kelvin Pants with paneling in the high-compression seat zone in order to further manage moisture and warmth.
A technical piece of insulating apparel that avid outdoorsmen and women of all kinds will no doubt find to be highly practical for countless applications, the Kelvin Down Pants are not to be overlooked!
Find more SITKA Gear Kelvin Lite Down Insulated Packable Hunting Pants information and reviews here.
7. Grundéns Bulkhead Tech Fleece PantPrice: $134.99Pros:
Cons:
- Windproof, water-resistant outer layer paired with a grid fleece backer for maximum warmth and weather resistance
- Versatile option that wear wonderfully underneath waders, or on their own as a fishing pant
- Partial elastic cuffs stay snug around your ankles
- Designed with fleece-lined handwarmer pockets
- Features an adjustable webbing belt for increased comfort
- Fairly expensive option
- No color options
- Lacks zippered pockets
The Grundéns Bulkhead Tech Fleece Pants consist of a windproof and water-resistant outer layer paired with a grid fleece backer, providing both maximum warmth and weather resistance when worn in a variety of contexts.
A wonderful choice for under-wader wear as well as for a number of other angling contexts, the Bulkhead Tech Fleece Pants score very high in regards to their versatility rating. These are a solid option for fishing from the boat and the bank, so consider how else you might utilize a pair of weather-resistant, insulating pants such as these apart from your wading system.
Built with partial elastic cuffs, these pants stay nice and snug around your ankles and won’t bunch or ride up on you. An integrated adjustable webbing belt goes on to ensure you’re able to find just the right personalized fit.
Built with fleece-lined handwarmer pockets, the Bulkhead Pants also provide you with a rejuvenating space to stash your hands when you need an exposure break from the cold.
Able to stand up to wind and wetness when worn on their own, and offering cozy comfort when paired with your wading system, Grundéns has engineered a stellar piece of must-have fishing apparel with this one!
Find more Grundens Bulkhead Tech Fleece Pant information and reviews here.
8. Redington I/O Fleece PantsPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built from 100% brushed polyester with 280g anti-pilling fleece
- Lycra stirrups for easier layering and added comfort avoids bunching of the pant legs
- Full elastic waist for enhanced mobility
- Rear security pocket
- Zippered fly
- Reasonable price point
- No color selection
- Lacks hand pockets
- Inclusion of the Lycra stirrups means you likely won't wear these fleece pants outside of fishing applications
A simple and straightforward option offered at a more than reasonable price point, the Redington I/O Fleece Pants are a totally adequate choice for most wading scenarios.
What you see is that you get with this one, these are simply fleece pants designed with Lycra stirrups to ensure the cuffs stay nice and snug at your ankle. Built from 100% brushed polyester with 280g anti-pilling fleece, the I/O Fleece Pants are suitable for cold, but not freezing conditions.
These are low profile enough to be worn with down pants on particularly chilly outings, so consider pairing this purchase with a pair from our top list if you want to ensure you have a reliable layering system for COLD water scenarios.
With a full elastic waist for enhanced mobility, a zippered fly, and a rear security pocket, Redington has furthermore built these pants to be impressively feature-rich despite their low price point.
Find more Redington I/O Fleece Pants information and reviews here.
9. Icebreaker Men’s 200 Oasis Leggings with FlyPrice: $90.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly versatile 100% Merino wool, second-skin leggings providing a highly active fit
- Insulated, breathable, and odor resistant
- Features a brushed elastic waistband for an enhanced fit and flat-lock seams to reduce chafing
- Slim fit and gusseted construction ensure you retain complete freedom of motion
- A wonderful option for warm water wading where you want to avoid overheating, but still feel insulated
- Thin and unrestrictive enough to be worn underneath an additional wading pant for those extra-cold days
- Expensive for the lack of features - you're paying for the merino wool construction and quality of craftsmanship here
- Limited color options
- Base layer that lacks pockets
Here’s a minimalist option of under wader pant that will wear wonderfully on its own, or paired with an additional insulating layer. The Icebreaker Men’s 200 Oasis Leggings with Fly are a highly versatile, 100% Merino wool, second-skin pair of leggings providing a highly active fit, and gusseted construction for complete freedom of motion.
Impressively insulating for their weight, effectively breathable, and inherently odor-resistant due to the wool construction, these are a killer pair of leggings for use in virtually any cold weather context. These leggings are breathable enough to be worn on warmer days, but when paired with a pair of down pants or an alternative insulating layer, you’re ready to conquer any level of cold.
Featuring a brushed elastic waistband for an enhanced fit and flat-lock seams to reduce chafing, the Oasis Leggings are a stellar option for highly active wade fishermen who move around a lot during a day on the water. It’s the perfect base layer for providing a solid degree of warmth, while still allowing you to comfortably break a sweat during periods of higher activity.
Fishermen and outdoorsmen of all kinds seeking a do everything, go anywhere, highly versatile base layer for their cold weather wardrobe will absolutely find a friend here.
Find more Icebreaker Men's 200 Oasis Leggings with Fly information and reviews here.
10. Banded Tec Fleece Wader PantsPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft polyester fleece pull-on pants engineered for under wader wear
- Adjustable ankle gaiters prevent bunching up around the ankles
- 100% Polyester construction
- Two front pockets and two rear zippered pockets provide ample storage for your on hand essentials
- Waistband with internal drawcord enables a customizable fit
- Reasonable price point
- Lacks a zipper or fly opening of any kind
- Lacks belt loops for accessory attachment or for those that prefer to wear their own belt
- Only camouflage aesthetics available
The Banded Tec Fleece Wader Pants are a reasonably priced, soft polyester pair of fleece pull-on pants engineered for under-wader wear that will excel in cool to cold water conditions.
This is a simple and straightforward option featuring most notably, adjustable ankle gaiters in order to prevent bunching and riding up around the ankles. The Tec Fleece Pants will wear nicely on their own beneath your waders, and will furthermore pair well with a next-to-skin base layer for those especially chilly days.
Two front pockets and two rear zippered pockets are present in order to provide ample storage for your on-hand essentials, so you’ll likely find these are a great pair of cozy hang-around pants for the campground, hunting lodge, or home. Just keep in mind that there are only camouflage aesthetics available in case you have a strong stylistic preference on that front.
An integrated waistband with an internal drawcord enables a customizable fit, but the Tec Fleece Wader Pants lack a zipper or fly opening of any kind if that’s important to you.
Affordable compared to most performance options, effectively toasty, and designed for streamlined wear underneath your wading system, Banded has come up with a stellar budget wading pant with this reliable, and versatile garment.
Find more Banded Tec Fleece Wader Pants information and reviews here.
11. SITKA Gear Men’s Gradient Cold Weather Water Repellent Insulated Ultra-Thick Fleece Hunting BibPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cold weather hunting bibs engineered for under-wader wear enduring extreme temperatures
- Utilizes non-compressible ultra thick fleece for an insulation layer that will not compress under wading pressure
- Treated with a DWR finish to resist light precipitation and prevent the face fabric from wetting out
- Tapered legs and slim fit ankles prevent the bibs from riding up underneath your waders
- YKK zipper runs the length of the bib front for easier layering and bathroom breaks in the field
- Features one zippered chest pocket for stashing your essential on-hand items
- Low profile suspenders are designed not to restrict motion
- Camouflage patterns are designed with waterfowl hunting applications in mind
- Expensive option
- Cumbersome piece of gear that does not pack light or compact
- Some sportsmen might not like the camouflage aesthetic
Here’s an exceptionally toasty layering option for under-wader wear that is NOT messing around. The Men’s Gradient Cold Weather Water Repellent Insulated Ultra-Thick Fleece Hunting Bib by SITKA Gear is designed for enduring extreme temperatures without a single shiver.
Built with waterfowl hunting applications in mind, these bibs utilize non-compressible ultra-thick fleece for an insulation layer that will not falter under the water pressure of wading. Treated with a DWR finish to resist light precipitation and prevent the face fabric from wetting out, the Gradient Bibs will furthermore stand up wonderfully to wetness and continue to insulate you in the event you take a dunk or your waders leak.
Tapered legs and slim fit ankles prevent the bibs from riding up underneath your waders, while low profile suspenders are designed not to restrict motion. Despite this heavy-duty garment’s warmth rating, it wears quite streamlined and won’t hold you back while you’re active in the field.
A YKK zipper runs the length of the bib front for easier layering and bathroom breaks, so you’ll never feel buried deep within your layering system. SITKA has even included a zippered chest pocket for stashing your essential on-hand items, so you can keep your cell phone or some fishing tools within reach.
For sportsmen that don’t mind the camouflage aesthetic, the Gradient Bibs will prove themselves to be an invaluable tool for extreme cold defense in countless contexts, both on and off the water.
Find more SITKA Gear Men's Gradient Cold Weather Water Repellent Insulated Ultra-Thick Fleece Hunting Bib information and reviews here.
12. Grundéns Gaff PantPrice: $99.99Pros:
Cons:
- 89% Nylon, 11% spandex construction feels lightweight and offers a nice degree of stretch
- Active fit is designed not to restrict your motion
- Features hand pockets and a zippered side pocket
- Inherent fabric construction and DWR (durable water repellant) finish ensures quick-drying performance
- Sustainable textile production
- Fairly expensive
- Limited color selection
- Active fit would be further enhanced with a tapered cuff to snug over wet wading footwear
The Grundéns Gaff Pant is a stellar option for wet wading applications featuring an 89% nylon, 11% spandex construction designed for lightweight performance with a nice degree of stretch.
Built with sustainable textile production, these versatile fishing pants will perform awesome both in and out of the water, so if you’re seeking something that you can wear on the flats skiff or drift boat that you can then jump overboard and into the drink with, this is a stellar choice.
Grundéns has built these pants with an active fit designed not to restrict your motion, so run-and-gun anglers who cover a lot of water in a day’s hard work will love the mobility the Gaff Pants provide. The inherent fabric construction and DWR (durable water repellant) finish furthermore ensures quick-drying performance, so when it’s time to get back on board the boat or take to the trail, you won’t stay wet for long.
Featuring hand pockets and a zippered side pocket, the brand has also made sure to provide you with an adequate degree of storage for your essential on-hand items.
13. Simms Guide PantPrice: $89.95Pros:
Cons:
- Guide-caliber, stretch-woven pant offering excellent versatility across countless contexts
- Features quick‐drying, wicking, and anti‐odor properties while offering UPF 50 protection (94% nylon, 6% spandex)
- Gusseted construction and stretch waistband for enhanced mobility and comfort
- Hand pockets and a zippered cargo pocket provide ample essential gear storage
- Integrated belt loops
- Sharp aesthetic that wears nicely both on and off the water
- Fairly expensive
- Limited color selection
- Complaints that the legs run a bit long - you may end up needing to roll the pant legs once or twice depending on your build
The Guide Pant by Simms is a top of the line wet wading option geared towards highly active anglers seeking the best of the best when it comes to the performance of their fishing apparel.
Featuring quick‐drying, wicking, and anti‐odor properties while offering UPF 50 protection, the 94% nylon, 6% spandex blend utilized to craft these pants will exceed your expectations for performance. The four-way stretch fabric, gusseted construction, and stretch waistband combine to create an exceptionally comfortable and nonrestrictive garment that won’t ever hold you back. The inherent integrity of the utilized fabric is furthermore quite high, so don’t be afraid to beat these bad boys up – they’re made to handle the abuses of wet wading.
Hand pockets and a zippered cargo pocket go on to provide ample gear storage, so you’ll be able to bring your essential tools and other items along whether or not you’re donning a fishing pack.
Offering a sharp aesthetic and equipped with belt loops, you may even find yourself wearing the Guide Pants straight from the river to the bar. Not to worry, we won’t tell anyone.
14. Simms Superlight PantPrice: $79.95Pros:
Cons:
- Water repellent UPF 50+ nylon woven construction with a cooling touch perfect for hot climates
- Two front hand pockets and two back pockets (one with zipperesd closure) provide you with adequate storage
- Partial stretch waistband enhances adjustability and overall comfort
- 100% Nylon construction still offers a nice degree of stretch where you need it
- Sharp aesthetic that can be worn both on and off the water
- Fairly expensive
- Limited color selection
- Lacks a tapered lower leg or hardware for securing the cuff to your wading footwear
The Simms Superlight Pant is a high-performance, water repellent UPF 50+ nylon woven wet wading option offering a cooling touch that’s especially suitable for wear in aggressively hot climates.
If you’re seeking a top-quality wet wading pant that offers excellent protection from the sun, unrestricted mobility, and quick-drying performance, look no further. The Superlight Pants are perfect for flats fishing in tropical climates, river walks during the peak of summer heat, and blistering hot days out on the boat, to name just a few potential applications.
A partial stretch waistband enhances adjustability and overall comfort, while the 100% nylon construction still provides a nice degree of stretch where you need it most. These pants are engineered to move with you without impeding your motion whether you’re wet or dry, so they’re a brilliant choice for days that you can expect to be in and out of the water.
Featuring two front hand pockets and two back pockets (one with zippered closure), the Superlight Pants provide you with adequate essential gear storage so you’re never without your most pivotal tools.
Similar to the Guide Pants also by Simms, this is furthermore an aesthetically neutral wading pant option that can absolutely be worn apart from your fishing endeavors. No doubt another knock-out piece of fishing apparel from the highly reputable brand!
Find more Simms Superlight Pant information and reviews here.
15. Orvis Jackson Stretch Quick-Dry PantsPrice: $98.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nylon spandex blend offers a nice degree of stretch and dries quickly
- Two hand pockets, two side pockets and a lower leg pocket add up to quite a bit of storage
- Fabric is moisture-wicking and offers a UPF 50 rating
- Gusseted crotch and elasticized waist for enhanced mobility
- Integrated belt loops
- Neutral, yet sharp aesthetic that can absolutely be worn apart from fishing contexts
- Men's and women's sizing available
- Fairly expensive option
- No color options
- No real taper to the legs or integrated hardware for securing to your wading footwear
The Jackson Stretch Quick-Dry Pants by Orvis are a brilliant option for wet wading applications offering top-tier performance at a surprisingly reasonable price point.
Built with a nylon-spandex blend, the Jackson Quick-Dry Pants feature a nice degree of stretch to accommodate highly active anglers, and as the name implies – dry quickly. A gusseted crotch and elasticized waist go on to further enhance overall mobility, while belt loops are also present for securing a snug fit.
The fabric is of course moisture-wicking and offers a UPF 50 rating for an excellent degree of sun protection. These are therefore a killer pair of wet wading pants for full-exposure fishing environments such as open tidal flats.
Two hand pockets, two side pockets, and a lower leg pocket add up to quite a bit of storage, so you’ll be able to bring along all of your essential fishing tools when you hit the water. The Jackson Quick-Dry Pants furthermore sport a neutral, yet sharp aesthetic that can in our opinion, absolutely be worn apart from fishing contexts.
With men’s and women’s sizing available, this is a stellar choice across the board for virtually all anglers and fishing contexts. You can’t go wrong with Orvis!
Find more Orvis Jackson Stretch Quick-Dry Pants information and reviews here.
