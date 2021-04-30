15 Best Wading Pants For Fishing: The Ultimate List

The Orvis Pro Underwader Pants are without a doubt one of the most inherently comfortable, and toasty options on the market for those seeking a truly high-performance layering option for under wader wear.

Featuring a polyester/spandex four-way fabric construction, these pants offer the durability of a woven with the comfort of a knit, and furthermore feature a high pile fleece interior for enhanced warmth and comfort. These pants are quite warm on their own and will likely be all you need for cold season wading contexts, but if it’s truly frigid out there, consider pairing them with a thin wool base layer.

What we like best about the Pro Underwader Pants is that they feature an athletic fit with tapered legs and stirrup straps for preventing the pant legs from riding or bunching up. Let’s be honest here – what good is a high-performance insulating layer if it doesn’t cooperate when worn with your waders? Lightweight stretch panels on the cuff hems go on to further reduce unnecessary bulk around the ankle – Orvis has ensured that this piece of apparel is high speed, low drag, without compromising comfort in the slightest.

A full elastic waistband with belt loops and zip mesh side vents for increased ventilation when you need it add further customization potential and inherent comfort, while hand pockets and a rear zippered security pocket provide ample storage for your essential on-hand gear.

The ability for these pants to vent is an underrated feature that will enable you to effectively dump heat when you work up a sweat on the water – because we all know how brutal it can be to over-exert yourself while wearing ultra-insulating garments.

Not to be overlooked, a DWR (durable water repellent) finish has been applied here in order to resist wetness in the event your waders leak, so these pants won’t wet out unless you really soak them. This also makes the pants a great option hanging around the campground and other casual outdoor wear. Another fine-tuned detail that Orvis has made sure not to neglect.

All things considered, this feature-rich pair of performance wading pants has been masterfully engineered to meet all the needs of essentially any style wade fisherman.