11 Best Kayak Anchors: Compare & Save

Beach anchor drills down into the sand with a premium screw auger

Tremendous holding power can effectively anchor in strong tides or currents

Strength of the auger screw itself and the inherent suction it creates prevent the anchor from “pulling-out”

High strength, engineering grade plastic with high strength composite resin construction is ultralight

Five-piece design is easy to store

The SandShark New Sport Sand Shallow Water Beach Anchor is not exactly a traditional kayak anchor, but perhaps still of practical use to you depending on your paddling style.

This is essentially an auger that screws itself into the sand, which then generates immense suction due to water and sediment filling in the spaces in the screw-hole. Yes, you need to be in less than four feet of water to effectively screw it into the ground, and doing so will be much easier on foot than from your boat.

The purpose of this device is to be used as a beach anchor for securing your kayak(s) when you decide to come to dry land, but want to leave your boat wet. The high strength, engineering grade plastic featuring a composite resin construction is ultralight, and the five-piece design is remarkably compact to store.

If you fish tidal flats that are dry, or shallow for part of the tide, and then flood as the tide rises, this could be an invaluable tool that you can set up and prep during low water levels, and then attach your boat to once the tide rises and forces you into your kayak. You won’t go anywhere once this bad boy is screwed in, however, so if the anchor is submerged you’ll have to either wait for the tide to drain again, or go down there yourself and unscrew it!

The applications are vast with this option, so consider how you might implement this well-engineered tool on your kayaking endeavors – it very well may be a game-changer for you!