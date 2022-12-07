10 Best Plastic Flasks: Compare, Buy & Save

Owning a flask comes in handy for all sorts of on-the-go applications. A plastic flask is a super portable and lightweight way to transport or conceal your booze whether you’re fishing in the backcountry, sitting on a chairlift, or attending a music event!

Plastic flasks are ultralight, don’t run the risk of shattering or breaking and are far less expensive than stainless steel and glass. They are furthermore BPA free and totally safe to drink from. While using a high-quality thermos is great, sometimes a plastic flask is perfect for the task at hand!

Our list of the best plastic flasks has tracked down units ideal for every boozing-scenario. No matter what your drink of choice is and where you like to drink it, we’ve got you covered.