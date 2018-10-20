14 Best Thermoses: The Ultimate List (2018)

There’s nothing like a hot drink in your hand when you’re spending time outdoors during the cold weather months. Sometimes a cup of coffee or a steaming bowl of soup is just what you need to keep the chills out and your body heat in.

A good thermos should of course have excellent insulating abilities, but also should be durable and long lasting. Your thermos sees a lot of outdoor use — it allows you to extend the warmth (or cold) of your beverages and food so you can play all day and enjoy whatever’s in there on your own time.

We’ve put together a top list of some top notch thermoses to keep you toasty this season. There’s both larger, high capacity thermoses for the whole family or campsite as well as smaller, personal units for taking a cup of coffee with you on the trail.