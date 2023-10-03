RATTAN Quercus Review: An E-Bike That Turns Heads & Breaks Limits

If you’re on the hunt for an e-bike that combines style, speed, and comfort, look no further than the Rattan Quercus. Rattan’s recently released new ride is a premium-tier Class 3 fat tire e-bike that’s built for utility use. Its current price is set at $1,899, and the question you’re probably asking yourself is whether or not it’s worth the high price tag. I’ve been kicking the tires (literally) on this thing for the past two weeks, and I’m here to tell you everything you need to know about the Rattan Quercus, including whether or not you should buy it.

(A Rattan Quercus review unit was provided for an honest review).

RATTAN QUERCUS KEY SPECS:

Price: $1,899

Motor: 1200w

Gears: 8-Speed

Brakes: Hydraulic Discs

Battery: 20AH Samsung

Weight Capacity: 450 lbs

First things first, let’s talk about the look of this beauty. The Rattan Quercus is a stunner, especially in its Avocado Green colorway. It’s not just a bike; it’s a fashion statement on two wheels. The wooden cargo rack on the back is more than just functional; it’s a piece of art with “RATTAN” etched in subtle ghost lettering. Classy AF.

I got compliments EVERYWHERE I went on the Quercus. Whether it was the guy at the barbershop who literally ran into the door while looking at the bike, fellow riders at the park who stopped to chat about it, or even a neighborhood dog walker who noted how much he wanted one, everyone had something nice to say about the Quercus. The minty green hue was a hit, and it’s safe to say this bike is a real conversation starter.

Assembly was quick and easy, and it took me less than a half hour to unpack it all and put it together. All of the tools needed were provided in the box, so I didn’t have to break out my toolbox to get it done.

Of course, speed is super important when it comes to e-bikes. Keep in mind that this is a class 3 e-bike, which means it’s absolutely built for speed. When you crank it up to the highest setting, you’ll feel the power instantly. I weigh around 260 pounds, and even at that weight, I could easily get this bike up to a whopping 32 mph. So, whether you’re late for a meeting or just love the thrill of speed, the Quercus is one fast fat tire e-bike.

When it comes to e-bikes, tires are often an overlooked feature and these tires are not just durable; they’re some of the best and most resilient e-bike tires I’ve tried. They also sport a premium racing look that’s bound to turn heads, complete with some red lettering highlights. And guess what? They come with alloy wheels, not spokes, adding to the bike’s high-end feel.

If you’ve ever had a bike come with an uncomfortable seat, you know it can be a dealbreaker. Luckily, the Rattan Quercus takes care of that with a super comfy leather seat that is equipped with large springs underneath. These springs do an excellent job of absorbing bumps, making your ride smooth as silk. There’s plenty of padding and give to the seat, which helps make it so comfortable.

A good headlight is essential for any bike, and the Quercus’ headlight is super bright and does an excellent job of illuminating the road ahead. Whether you’re riding through a dark alley or a poorly lit back road, the Quercus ensures you see, and the brake light and tail lights ensure that you are seen.

One of the standout features of the Rattan Quercus is its battery life. On the lowest voltage settings, the battery can last up to 80 miles. What’s more, the battery is removable, allowing you to charge it indoors without lugging the entire bike inside.

The bike comes with a bright LCD color display that not only shows you essential riding stats but also offers wireless mobile connection and app sync. There’s also a little doohickey that controls the power, turn signals, and setting. (And, I’ll note here, if you purchased this and you’re trying to figure out how to turn the headlight on, hold the “+” key for two seconds and it will turn on).

The Quercus is not just about looks; it’s built to last. The bike has a robust weight capacity of 450 lbs, making it suitable for heavier riders or those who want to carry additional cargo. Whether you’re hauling groceries or camping gear, this bike has got you covered.

When it comes to safety, the Quercus doesn’t cut corners. The bike comes with hydraulic disc brakes that have a braking response time typically under 0.1 seconds. This quick response time ensures that you can stop quickly, reducing the risk of accidents.

In fact, I got it up to full speed and then gave those hydraulic brakes a test without issue. These hydraulic brakes are fantastic. Safety is paramount, especially when you’re riding at high speeds. These brakes stop on a dime, giving you the confidence to ride fast and still be in control.

The Quercus offers an optional dual battery setup that can extend your range up to 100 miles. This feature is perfect for those who love long rides or have a longer commute. The bike meets the standard of UL 2849, highlighting the availability of dual 20AH Samsung batteries.

The bike features an 8-speed gear shift system, allowing you to find the optimal gear ratio for efficient pedaling. This feature provides better power transfer and reduces fatigue during long rides or climbs.

Comfort isn’t just limited to the seat. The Quercus also features ergonomic leather grips that absorb vibrations, minimizing discomfort and numbness during longer rides.

The Quercus comes with high-intensity automatic headlights that have a significant brightness output of lumens. This feature ensures better visibility, making sure you have a clear view of the road ahead and making you more noticeable to other road users.

Final Thoughts

The Rattan Quercus is a well-rounded utility e-bike that offers a blend of style, comfort, and performance. With its tech-savvy features, premium build quality and look, and safety measures, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to invest in a reliable and super-fast e-bike. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the e-bike world, the Quercus offers a premium, comfortable, and exhilarating ride that’s hard to beat – complete with style that’s unmatched among other e-bikes.

Pros

+Premium Look

+Powerful Motor

+Over 30mph with Ease

+Durable

+Great Tires

Cons

-Premium Price

-Limited Color Options

Our Review: 5 out of 5 Stars

Buy it Here