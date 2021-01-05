9 Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes

The best fat tire electric bikes combine the fat tire bike’s ability to ride in all sorts of conditions year-round, including mud and snow, and that extra performance boost from an electric motor. The end result is a true all-around bike that goes fast when you need speed and has those big tires for extra traction.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $899.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,999.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,769.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,999.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $959.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $898.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,699.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,148.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,999.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. ENGWE Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eight-speed Shimano transmission
- Comes with head and tail lights
- Adjustable sun tour XCT suspension fork
- Rear shock isn't adjustable
- A bit heavy
- Stock brakes aren't the highest quality
The ENGWE EP-2 is a lightweight and versatile bike that’s equally suited for urban and trail rides. A sturdy 6061 aluminum alloy frame delivers the control you need when riding along unsteady surfaces and keeps you feeling confident on smoother ground.
Aluminum alloy 20-inch wheels add an extra element of stability. A 48-volt 500-watt brushless gear motor helps propel the bike up to a top speed of 22 miles.
When the urge to ride your favorite trails strikes, this fat tire electric bike is ready with its adjustable sun tour XCT suspension fork, which absorbs bumps and jolts, and adventure-ready off-road tires. The tires measure 20 x 4.0 inches and are well-suited for inclement weather conditions, along with sand and tricky riding terrain.
This fat tire e-bike reaches a top speed of 28 miles per hour and gets between 45 and 55 miles per charge, depending on the mode you’re using. The battery lasts up to five hours per charge and can be removed for charging while you’re at work or home. You can monitor the battery life, performance, current mode and more on the built-in performance display.
An eight-speed Shimano transmission system ensures you’ll never be left hunting for gears. This bike folds for easy transport and comes with headlights and taillights for riding at night. The fat tire e-bike is best for riders between 5’3″ and 6’5″ and has a weight limit of 330 pounds.
-
2. WALLKE X3 POR Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $1,999.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Range of 50 to 55 miles at an average speed of 12.8 miles per hour
- Combined front air and center shock absorber for a smoother ride
- USB port for recharging mobile devices
- Not suitable for riders under 5'5"
- Some competitors offer a faster charging time
- Basic display
Riding on tricky terrain requires electric fat bikes with respectable components, which is where this W Wallke fat tire electric bicycle’s large capacity 48-volt 14Ah 750-watt Samsung lithium battery comes into play. Regardless of how tough the terrain or conditions, you can cruise up to 35 miles using pure electric power at a top speed of 24.8 miles per hour.
You can cruise even longer distances, such as 40 to 45 miles at 17.5 miles per hour and 50 to 55 miles at an average speed of 12.8 miles per hour. The battery takes between five and seven hours to recharge.
Whether you’re riding over sand, rocks, mud, snow or gravel, you can expect a rougher ride. This fat tire electric bike comes with an aluminum suspension front fork along with a combined front air and center shock absorber to smooth out those bumps and jolts for a more pleasant ride.
This fat tire ebike’s 26 x 4.0-inch tires are ready to conquer just about any adverse weather or trail condition. A double-disc hydraulic brake system brings you to a safe stop even on snow, sand and other unusual riding surfaces.
A color LCD display shows the battery level and distance traveled. Phone battery running low? Recharge it, and other devices, using the integrated USB port.
-
3. Cyrusher XF800 Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $2,769.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maximum speed of 35 miles per hour
- Battery lasts up to 500 charging cycles
- Integrated USB port to recharge mobile devices
- Only available in one size
- Frame is heavy
- Limited one-year warranty
If the best fat tire electric bikes for you are the ones with the most power, the Cyrusher XF800 stands out for its base 750-watt Bafang motor, with bursts up to 1,500 watts of power for peak performance. Combined with a 48-volt 13Ah battery, you’ll find enough power and performance to conquer just about any obstacle, including steeper inclines.
Bad weather simply isn’t a factor when you’re cruising on this fat e bike, thanks to its large, puncture-resistant 26 x 4.0-inch knobby tires. Aside from snow and mud, this fat tire electric bike is well suited for the sand and rougher trails. Just as it shines off road, though, you can expect a stable and quick ride on the pavement.
This fat e bike has a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour and a maximum distance of 28 miles using just the throttle. That number extends up to 50 or more miles using the pedal assist system.
The battery comes with a 48-volt 2.0A charger and lasts over 500 recharging cycles. When the battery runs low you can remove it from the bike or simply keep it in place to charge.
The XF800 features a high-grade aluminum alloy frame and a full-suspension fork and rear for a smoother ride. A seven-speed Shimano shifter makes finding the right gear a breeze.
As you go, essential information is displayed on the 3.7-inch LCD screen. For example, you’ll find your battery level, speed, temperature, PAS and trip distance.
The seat is height adjustable from 33.5 to 41.5 inches. The handlebars are also adjustable to fit various rider heights. An integrated USB port provides your mobile devices with enough juice for a day of fun.
-
4. Addmotor M-560 MOTAN Fat Tire Electric BikePros:
Cons:
- Expected range is between 40 and 55 miles per charge
- Battery is removable for easy charging
- Built-in five-inch LCD display shows mileage and speed and has a night mode
- Not designed for shorter riders
- Handlebars aren't adjustable
- Doesn't come with fenders
If your idea of the perfect biking adventure involves challenging terrain and unpredictable trails, the Addmotor MOTAN fat tire electric bike is a solid choice for its powerful 48-volt 750-watt brushless rear hub motor along with a top speed of 23 miles per hour to power you up even the steepest climbs. You can use the bike in normal mode as well as e-bike and pedal-assist modes to get the most out of each ride.
As a fat bike enthusiast, you know that the tires can make or break your riding experience, which is why this fat tire ebike is equipped with off-road-ready 26 x 4.0-inch Kenda tires to help power you through snow, mud, sand, soggy and loose terrain and just about any other challenging surface.
The expected range is between 40 and 55 miles per charge, so you can confidently head out for the day without worrying about needing to frequently recharge the battery. When you do need to recharge, the battery is removable for added convenience. The expected charge time is four to five hours, and this ebike battery lasts up to 800 charge cycles.
An updated design makes this fat e bike stiff and strong with a 6061 aluminum alloy frame that can support up to 300 pounds. In terms of fit, this bike caters to taller riders and will comfortably fit anyone from 5’10” to 6’6″.
A built-in five-inch LCD display that shows your mileage and speed, and is equally visible during the day or night with its night mode. An included USB port lets you charge your devices on the go.
Other perks include a Shimano seven-speed derailleur, Tektro brakes and an Addshox front fork with lockout and a rust-resistant KMC chain. A quick-release seat post lets you make quick adjustments and swaps on the fly.
-
5. Speedrid Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $959.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top speed of 22 miles per hour
- Five-speed LCD display
- Powerful 500-watt brushless gear motor
- Poor assembly instructions
- Fork doesn't have adjustments
- Doesn't come with a rear light
Its mid-range 500-watt motor gives the Speedrid Fat Tire Electric Bike plenty of power for daily activities without driving up the price of the bike. Whether you’re cruising to the beach, exploring new trails, or commuting to work, the high-speed brushless motor will get you there. If you need to stop quickly, the dual front and rear disc brakes will swiftly bring the bike to a halt.
This fat tire e-bike reaches a maximum speed of 22 miles per hour thanks to its 48-volt 10Ah battery. The expected battery range is 22 to 40 miles. When the going gets tough, this bike is ready to ride with its beefy 26×4.0-inch tires, which are specifically designed for snow, sand and other obstacles.
If you’re looking for a fat e-bike that will stand out from its competitors, this model features red details on a solid aluminum frame. Whether you’re powering up a hill or cruising along a flat road, the bike’s seven-speed transmission system provides a smooth and dependable ride.
For off-road adventures, the high-strength carbon steel front fork efficiently absorbs bumps and shocks as you ride. This fat tire e-bike also has an upgraded LCD display along with three working modes. The battery is removable and fully recharges in six to eight hours.
-
6. Nakto City Fat Tire Electric BikePrice: $898.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Range of 28 to 35 miles per charge
- Top speed is 22 miles per hour
- Wide knobby tires provide a secure grip
- Not waterproof
- Weight limit is 300 pounds
- Motor isn't the most powerful
With a range of 28 to 35 miles per hour and a top speed of 22 miles per hour, this Nakto fat tire electric bike can take you just about anywhere. Its large-capacity 36-volt 10Ah battery supplies plenty of power and performance for your cycling demands.
The 300-watt brushless motor isn’t the most powerful, but it’s sufficient enough for nearly anything except for those steeper climbs. You can pedal the bike normally, cruise on full electric mode or combine the two with pedal assist technology when your legs get fatigued.
Dependable 26 x 4-inch tires let you confidently cruise through snow, mud and other tricky surfaces. The bike is also equipped with several Shimano components, include a rear derailleur, brakes and a six-speed shifting system.
This fat e bike’s aluminum frame adds an extra element of durability for those unstable surfaces, while its dual-suspension design keeps you in control. The seat and handlebar are adjustable for a more comfortable ride.
-
7. Eahora XC200 PlusPrice: $1,699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shimano seven-speed shifter
- Large 4.0-inch tires for snow and sand
- Removable 48-volt 13Ah battery
- Some competitors have a longer range
- Frame isn't the lightest
- Only comes with a one-year service for the motor and charger
The eAhora XC200 Plus is equally suited for the beach, snow and other tricky riding conditions. Its dependable traction is due in large part to the bike’s wide and stable 4.0-inch tires, which provide the necessary traction for conquering tricky terrain, along with its robust 750-watt high-speed rear motor.
Not only can you rely on the extra power to get you through sand and snow, it also propels you to a top speed of nearly 30 miles per hour. In terms of range, you can expect up to 55 miles using pedal-assist mode, 45 miles on electric mode and 80 miles on sport mode.
The Shimano seven-speed shifter is available in pedal-assist and electric modes, so you’ll never be left hunting for the right gear. Sport mode is also available.
Front and rear mechanical brakes provide dependable stopping power when you need it. The removable 48-volt 13Ah battery will last for approximately 1,000 charge cycles and takes between four and five hours to charge.
A color LCD display shows your speed, motor power, PAS level, odometer and battery indicator as you ride. There’s also a USB port to charge devices along with an automatic headlight sensor.
This bike has a maximum load capacity of 330 pounds and fits most riders from 5’1″ to 6’4″.
-
8. BRIGHT GG eBikePrice: $1,148.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets up to 55 miles per charge
- Comes with a light for riding at night
- LED display shows battery life, speed and distance covered
- Some similarly priced bikes have more powerful motors
- Only has a one-year warranty
- Display isn't backlit
If quality construction is at the forefront of your mind as you browse electric fat tire bike reviews, this fat tire e-bike comes with a high-strength carbon steel frame and fork for added stability and durability. The bike’s larger and stronger frame keeps you stable as you head off-road, while built-in shock absorption cushions the ride.
A 500-watt motor powers this fat e bike up hills and through various obstacles. Combined with an included 48-volt 12Ah battery, you can expect a range of 45 to 55 miles per charge. The battery also comes with a lock for extra security. You can use this electric fat tire bike as a normal bike or in pedal-assist or all-electric modes.
-
9. Cyrusher XF660 Fat Tire Electric BikePros:
Cons:
- Fits most riders from 5'2" to 6'2"
- Top speed of 26 miles per hour
- Adjustable handlebar, seat tube and stem
- Only has a one-year warranty
- Doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity
- Not designed for aggressive trail use
The Cyrusher XF650 combines a powerful 1,000-watt motor with a 48-volt 13Ah battery to deliver power and endurance for your more demanding off-road adventures. Full-size 26 x 4-inch fat tires provide increased traction on slippery surfaces such as snow and mud, as well as on the sand, loose rocks and other tricky riding conditions.
A seven-speed gearing system ensures you won’t be left trying to find the right gear, especially as you begin a steep climb. You can use the fat tire electric bicycle in pedal-assist, e-bike and normal modes.
The bike travels up to 28 miles when using the throttle, and up to 35 miles using the pedal-assist system. A top speed of 26 miles per hour means no obstacle is too big for this fat tire e-bike.
In terms of fit, the bike generally accommodates riders from 5’2″ to 6’2″. You can adjust the handlebar, seat tube and stem as needed to make the ride more comfortable.
A large 3.7-inch LCD display shows your speed, distance, pedal-assist level, watt meter, battery level and more as you ride. Other features include LED and horn buttons along with aluminum alloy hydraulic calipers for increased stopping power.
What is a fat tire electric bike?
A fat tire electric bike combines a traditional fat tire bike and components with the added benefit of an electric motor. If you're new to the world of fat bikes, these bikes tend to look a bit beefier than your average mountain bike. Their wide tires are ideal for riding in all sorts of conditions, including sand, snow and mud. Many fat tire bike fans appreciate having a bike that can be ridden year-round.
The best fat tire electric bikes aren't cheap, but you'll love the extra power and performance, not to mention the ability to ride all year round. If you're considering purchasing a fat tire e bike but find the cost hard to swallow, another option is to convert your existing bike into an electric bike. Check out our best e-bike conversion kits to find the best fit for your bike.
How powerful is a fat tire e-bike?
Most cyclists take a quick glance at the bike's wattage, a number that gives you an idea of how powerful (or not) the bike is. However, these numbers can be a bit misleading. For starters, the actual wattage is the bike's voltage multiplied by the current, according to Ebike School. These numbers are displayed in volts and amps. If you plan on riding the bike up hills and off-road, a higher peak power, or maximum output, is essential.
How do I choose the right fat tire electric bike?
Finding the best fat tire electric bike for you largely depends on your riding style and weight. For example, if you're lighter and plan on using the bike mostly for urban riding and flat commutes, you can get away with a lower wattage bike. A typical lower-output bike has around a 250-watt output. These bikes are often more affordable.
Heavier riders and those who tend to tackle hills on a regular basis will want to go with a more powerful bike. According to electrek, bikes within the 350 to 500-watt range can easily power lighter riders up steeper inclines, and can generally get heavier riders up smaller hills. You'll want to step up to a higher 750 to 1,000-watt range for even more power and performance. If you're looking for even more power and performance, consider a bike with an output of at least 1,500 watts.
What Is the Best Fat Tire Electric Bike?
The best fat tire electric bike can stand out for a variety of reasons, from its raw power to maximum riding range, off-road capabilities and more. If you often need to charge your device on the go, consider a bike with a built-in USB charging port. Commuters and city riders may prefer a bike frame that folds flat for easier storage and transportation.
While most fat tire e-bikes have multiple speeds, you'll want to have enough gear selection if you're a heavier rider, or if you plan on taking the bike off-road. Some riders appreciate the convenience of a twist throttle, which makes choosing gears an effortless process.
Many of the best fat tire electric bikes offer three modes: full electric, pedal-assist and manual. Other considerations include the maximum speed and battery range, and whether the fat tire electric bike and its battery pack are weather-resistant if you can't avoid riding in inclement weather.
Our top picks include the Cyrusher XF800 for its sheer power, thanks to a 750 to 1,500-watt Bafang motor, and the Nakto City, which blends powerful performance and commuter-friendly features for urban environments. The Vilano Neutron takes it a step further with a folding frame, which is great for apartment dwellers, commuters and transporting the bike in a smaller vehicle.
See Also:
- 11 Best Folding e-Bikes: Compare & Save
- 11 Best Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best E-Bikes for Sale: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best e-Bike Conversion Kits
-
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.