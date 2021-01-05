9 Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes

The ENGWE EP-2 is a lightweight and versatile bike that’s equally suited for urban and trail rides. A sturdy 6061 aluminum alloy frame delivers the control you need when riding along unsteady surfaces and keeps you feeling confident on smoother ground.

Aluminum alloy 20-inch wheels add an extra element of stability. A 48-volt 500-watt brushless gear motor helps propel the bike up to a top speed of 22 miles.

When the urge to ride your favorite trails strikes, this fat tire electric bike is ready with its adjustable sun tour XCT suspension fork, which absorbs bumps and jolts, and adventure-ready off-road tires. The tires measure 20 x 4.0 inches and are well-suited for inclement weather conditions, along with sand and tricky riding terrain.

This fat tire e-bike reaches a top speed of 28 miles per hour and gets between 45 and 55 miles per charge, depending on the mode you’re using. The battery lasts up to five hours per charge and can be removed for charging while you’re at work or home. You can monitor the battery life, performance, current mode and more on the built-in performance display.

An eight-speed Shimano transmission system ensures you’ll never be left hunting for gears. This bike folds for easy transport and comes with headlights and taillights for riding at night. The fat tire e-bike is best for riders between 5’3″ and 6’5″ and has a weight limit of 330 pounds.