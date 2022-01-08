7 Best Waterproof Waist Packs For Fishing

The Orvis Waterproof Hip Pack is a fully submersible, low profile option that comes off as minimalist on the outside, yet features some righteous internal storage/organization potential.

This is a seriously tough TPU coated 500D nylon waterproof waist pack from Orvis meant for ambitious anglers who wade high without hesitation. This unit will definitely cost you more than a lot of the competition, but it’s an Orvis product so you can count on quality. I’ve had great experiences with all of Orvis’s nylon waterproof packs and have yet to see one leak. This is a reliable construction style and material choice, not to mention Orvis is renowned for their excellent customer service in the event your pack leaks.

External tippet bar loops and a space to stash nippers and forceps is all you really need on the outside of your pack – especially if you’re high-wading and exposing your pack to water. The design of this unit is meant to keep you low profile in order to avoid line snags and provide you with full freedom of motion.

There’s a unique placement of the water bottle holder on this pack that’s oriented on the underside rather than the side. This style more evenly displaces the weight of your water bottle and also keeps it away from your fly line.

The internal of this waterproof waist pack is quite impressive. It’s an awesome schematic that provides you with huge organization potential without creating a cluttered interior. Several zippered and mesh pockets allow you to customize this pack however you’d like.

Orvis has conveniently included a removable shoulder strap to this pack for some assistance carrying heavier loads. It’s nice to have a little extra support on the hike out to the fishing grounds when your water bottle is still full and you haven’t had your lunch yet.

All in all, Orvis has designed a killer waterproof waist pack with their TPU coated 500D nylon model suitable for any style angler. If you have the fishing funds to spring for this one you won’t be disappointed!