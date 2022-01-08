15 Best Fly Fishing Vests: Compare & Save

We’ve included a few different style vests here, some in the classic style and some more modern. There are even a few vest/backpack hybrid units for those anglers who prefer a vest but require a bit more storage. Whatever your style is, we’ve tracked down a variety of vests so you can find what’s right for you!

A fly fishing vest is the classic approach to donning all of your essential on the water while actively angling. A new vest inspires and encourages you to reorganize your essential equipment and can also make a great gift. While there are several other carry options out there like chest and waist packs and fly fishing backpacks , many anglers prefer the aesthetic and functionality of a vest.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Mesh Fly Fishing Vests

Those anglers that struggle to keep cool during the warmer months or that fish in more southern latitudes, will be wise to purchase a fly fishing vest with a mostly mesh construction.

While breathable fabrics have come a long way, nothing beats mesh when it comes to nice and breezy ventilation.

Some of our favorite mesh fly fishing vests include:

High Capacity Fly Fishing Vests

If you're seeking a fly fishing vest that's loaded with front pockets, external attachment points, and hidden storage, you're going to want to take a look at our top picks for high-capacity options.

Gear heavy anglers seeking a full-feature vest with all the bells and whistles should check out the following:

Minimalist Fly Fishing Vests

Many of us anglers prefer a vest that's minimalist in design - solely providing the wearer with the necessary storage and organization for their essential on the water gear.

If you're the type of fishermen who hates cluttered gear and simply wants a vest to effectively carry their fly boxes, tippets, and tools, some of our favorite minimalist options include:

Fly Fishing Vest/Backpack Hybrids

Don't overlook the benefits of a vest/backpack hybrid if you're shopping for a higher capacity fly fishing companion.

Vest packs offer the best of both worlds - low profile, wearable storage that operates as a work station, as well as higher capacity compartments for toting more cumbersome gear and apparel. If you're an expedition type angler than perhaps you can ditch your fishing backpack and your old vest and trade both in for vest/pack hybrid.

Our top picks for fly fishing vest packs include:

Vintage Fly Fishing Vests

Ya gotta love the look of a vintage style vest. There's something just downright awesome about the age-old aesthetic of a canvas or tin cloth fly fishing vest that almost makes you feel like you're starring in a nature film or classic western whenever you wear one.

While modern advancements have taken over the fly fishing scene and replaced vintage style gear in many contexts, heritage-type vests have kept up with the times and persisted!

Some of our favorite old-timey style vests that are also top performers include:

Fly Fishing Backpacks

Sometimes the carrying capacity of a fly fishing vest just doesn't cut it.

If you think your gear load might call for a specialized fly fishing backpack instead of or in addition to a vest, make sure to check out our post on the best backpacks for fly fishing.

Fly Fishing Waist Packs

Waist packs offer a different carrying style for your essential gear than do vests, and come in a wide array of shapes and sizes for virtually every fishing style.

Check out our top list of waterproof waist packs for some fly fishing companions that don't mind getting wet and wild.

Fly Fishing Sling Packs

Similar to waist packs, there are tons of different fly fishing sling packs on the market geared towards all sorts of different style anglers and fishing contexts.

Sling packs are oftentimes preferred by anglers because they offer larger storage compartments than vests, and sit a bit higher on your person then waist packs. The body placement of sling packs, therefore, doesn't ride up on you and create frustrating buoyancy (like some hip packs can) if you're wading above your waist.

Our favorite sling pack options include:

Fly Fishing Chest Packs

Last but not least, chest packs offer their own pros and cons for fly fishermen.

If you need vaster storage than a vest provides but also prefer not to have your waist or back bogged down by a hip or sling pack, you might be a chest pack kind of fisherman.

Our list of the best fishing chest packs has some awesome value options worth checking out!

See Also: