Top 10 Best Flea & Tick Prevention Products for Dogs 2018

During flea and tick season, your dog’s life could depend on you keeping them protected. Flea bites can be itchy, and if they get out of control they can lead to hair loss. Ticks carry numerous diseases, including Lyme disease.

As we discussed in this post, tick populations are on the rise. These parasites live in the very places dogs love to roam, including the woods and tall grasses. Since you can’t control your dog’s every movement, you need to keep them safe by using a preventative product. We strongly recommend discussing your dog’s needs with your veterinarian, who can offer the best advice for which product to use. Once you’ve done that, however, buying online can save you money.

In the list below, we offer several tried-and-true chemical insecticide options, as well as a few all-natural ones for those who can’t get behind the harsh chemicals. It may take a combination of products to get the results you want, especially for tenacious pest populations. You’ll want to combine your on-dog treatments with flea spray in your home. Additionally, some folks have found greater success by combining monthly drops with a collar. You might consider pairing PetArmorPro or Advantix with the natural Avara collar below. The drops kill insects when they bite, while the collar helps to keep them away and that overlap could be the difference maker in some cases.

There are two other factors to consider when picking these products. The first is that you must buy the correct dosage for the weight of your dog. Buying for a larger dog because you think it will be stronger will not work. Second, when combating an infestation, you have to treat all the animals in your house, not just the ones that go outside. It can take some time to get this right, so try not to get too frustrated or discouraged if what you try doesn’t work the first time. Continue experimenting until you find the right combination that works for your area and your pet’s habits. Finally, our list is not in order and is merely presented in numbered format for ease of use.

For those trying to decide between Frontline and Advantix, see our comparison here.

If you want to ensure that your dog gets great protection from fleas and ticks this summer, here are ten great choices to keep them pest free.

1. PetArmorPro Advanced Flea and Tick Prevention

This product prevents your dog from being bitten by both flea and ticks. It repels and kills fleas and ticks, as well as chewing lice and mites. This isn’t for use on puppies younger then 8 weeks of age. It is a topical, once-a-month treatment, so no need to fight with your dog to swallow a pill. It starts working within 24 hours of application. As with most treatments, the dosage is based on the weight of your dog.

Price: $14.35 to $35

Pros:

Easy application

Works on fleas, ticks, lice and mites

Once per month is enough to keep them protected

Cons:

Topical treatments risk chance of being washed off on day of application

May not be the best option for your dog

2. Sentry Fiproguard Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

This flea and tick prevention for dogs contains fipronil, which is recommended by vets. It also contains (s)-methoprene, which is the same active ingredients used in Frontline Plus. This product requires no prescription, so it’s easy to simply order online and you can make sure your pet is protected from fleas and ticks with a great product. Kills fleas and their larvae, as well as ticks and chewing lice. Price varies depending on supply count and the weight of your dog.

Price: $12.06 to $27.99

Pros:

Contains vet recommended ingredients

Available for all dog sizes

Waterproof

Cons:

May not always be as effective as Frontline

3. Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

This treatment is fast-acting control for flea and ticks. It kills all life stages of 4 major tick species, making it a great choice no matter where you live. Like most flea and tick prevention for dogs, Frontline lasts for 30 days and is available in multi-packs. This, along with Advantix, is one of the more popular topical treatments on the market. It’s the one I use on my dog and I’ve never had any complaints.

Since Frontline and Advantix tend to be the most popular options, see our direct comparison here.

Price: $31.85 to $146.47

Pros:

Waterproof

Long-lasting

Cons:

More expensive

Some find it isn’t as effective as some other products

4. K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Control Treatment for Dogs

This treatment kills adult fleas, their eggs and larvae. Advantix works quickly and can stop fleas from biting within five minutes. Within 12 hours it will kill 98 to 100 percent of the fleas on dogs, and will continue working for 30 days. This is a great product to use if you started too late and are already finding fleas a problem. As with most products in this category, this will also work against other pests, including ticks and mosquitoes. The company recommends using it year-round to prevent fleas from wintering in your home. As a warning: if you have cats in your household, you may want to avoid this product. It contains permethrin, which is fatal to cats even in small doses.

Since Frontline and Advantix tend to be the most popular options, see our direct comparison here.

Price: $29.98 to $60.49

Pros:

Fast acting

Keeps away mosquitoes

Stays on through bathing and swimming

Cons:

Higher price tag

Active ingredient permethrin is lethal to cats

5. Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

While topical flea and tick medications work great for some dogs, they aren’t for everyone. If your dog has a history of trouble with the topical treatments or your veterinarian has advised against them, this collar can be an excellent alternative. The active ingredient in this is flumethrin, making this a chemical insecticide, albeit a different one than found in the product above. Flea collars are better than ever and provide virtually the same level of protection as other treatments. For roughly the same price as a 6-month course of topical treatment, the collar works for eight months.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Lasts eight months

Water resistant (note: if your dog swims often, duration is limited to five months)

Cons:

Like any collar, it can get pulled off

Must be removed before taking the dog to the groomer

6. Vet’s Best Natural Flea and Tick Wipes for Dogs & Cats

We included Vet’s Best spray in our best flea sprays post because it works surprisingly well, despite being a natural product that contains no insecticide. If you’re a little leery of the drop-based solutions, these wipes might be a good alternative. All-natural peppermint oil and eugenol (a clove plant derivative) kill fleas and their eggs and ticks on contact. While it coats your dog’s fur, it will also repel mosquitos. As an additional benefit, it cleans and deodorizes.

Price: $8.49 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

All-natural solution contains no insecticides

Can be used on home surfaces in addition to use on the animal

Cleans your dog’s coat

Cons:

Not a long-lasting solution like drop treatments

Wipe solution must come into contact with pests to kill them

May not be quite as effective as insecticide

7. Insect Shield Insect Repellent Dog Safety Vest

In this novel approach, permethrin (the active ingredient in the Advantix drops above) is bonded to the fabric in a breathable vest that also forms a physical barrier for biting insects. This solution repels mosquitos, fleas, ticks, and flies. Despite being treated, the material is completely odorless, while the treatment itself lasts the life of the garment. The high-visibility coloring and reflective strips add to your dog’s safety. As an alternative to this one, Dog Not Gone offers their take on the pest repellent vest.

Price: $22.32 to $28.24

Pros:

Permethrin-bonded material repels biting insects

Creates both a physical and chemical barrier

Reflective strips help with visibility

Available in two colors and seven sizes

Cons:

Doesn’t treat the dog’s skin directly, so bites are still possible

Leaves part of the belly exposed, where grasses are most likely to reach

Some dogs may not like wearing it

8. Natural Chemistry Flea & Tick Squeeze On

Like the Vet’s Best, this is an all-natural solution formulated to work like the typical monthly drops. Using the active ingredients of cinnamon oil, mint oil, and lemongrass oil, this treatment can in some cases be every bit as effective as its chemical counterparts. It’s also far, far cheaper, as five doses come in under $15. This is the dosage for medium dogs 25 to 50 pounds; dogs zero to 25 pounds is here and 50 pounds and up here. If you find that it works for you, they make a spray, as well.

Price: $12.53 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

All-natural solution contains no insecticides

Safe for all ages

Uses the familiar drop treatment

Lasts up to a month

Cons:

Unlikely to be as effective as chemical insecticides

Likely more effective as a preventative when no bugs are present than to help control an existing infestation

9. Arava Flea and Tick Control Collar for Dogs

Following the Seresto solution above, this collar may work better as an all-natural solution because the oil-emitting item stays with your dog. Where the wipes and spot treatments may quickly fade, the essential peppermint, cinnamon, lemongrass, citronella, and cedarwood oils emanate from the collar constantly until it’s ready to be changed. As with any natural solution, it probably won’t work as well as the hard stuff, but if your issue is mild or you simply want to keep flying insects away during a hike, this could be an effective solution.

Price: $29.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

All-natural solution contains no insecticides

Safe even if exposed to children

Long lasting

Waterproof

Cons:

May need to treat your home in order for this to work

Unlikely to be as effective as chemical insecticides

Some people don’t like the smell

10. Novartis Capstar Flea Tablets for Dogs and Cats

It’s true what they say: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. You don’t always get that option, though. Plenty of users have reported that even when using the products above, an infestation can occur. Fleas are tenacious and sometimes you need drastic action. When drops fail, many folks have turned to Capstar as a way to reset the flea situation, or at the beginning of a flea treatment. Within four hours (six for cats), all adult fleas will be dead, giving you a clean slate in order to get control of an infestation. You can give these once per day, so you can keep the heat up if it takes longer to get the situation under control. Once the Capstar has worked, you can apply a drop-based treatment which could work better at that point. As with having their own Frontline-style solution, Sentry offers Capguard, which is a little cheaper.

Price: $20.99 to $244.90

Pros:

Kills fleas within four hours

Able to be used as often as once per day

Cons:

Ineffective against ticks

Doesn’t work as a preventative

