9 Best Dog Clippers: Your Easy Buying Guide

This is a good all-around unit that provides some flexibility with both two-speed operation and the ability to use multiple blades within the Oster A5 blade system. This comes from the brand’s Professional Series, which is capable of cutting long-haired double coated dogs in addition to less demanding coats.

The slower speed of 3,100 SPM is designed to be very quiet, while the higher speed of 4,000 SPM can help you work through tough knots. If you should need even higher speeds, you can upgrade further to the A6 Cool Comfort, which has a top speed of over 4,400 SPM.

This ships with the #10 CryogenX blade – all of the blades are cryogenically treated to improve hardness and durability – which is a good all-around blade. For more options, you can pick up others more closely tailored to your needs:

7F blade – For smoother coat finishes and use on matted coats 1/8 inch long

5F blade – Easier for newer groomers for hair 1/4 inch long

5 Skiptooth – For curly coats and heavy mats in hair 1/4 inch long

3F blade – For newer groomers for hair 1/2 inch long

3 Skiptooth – For curly coats and heavy mats in hair 1/2 inch long

While this isn’t cordless, the 12 foot cord should work in most situations. To combat potential overheadint issues, keep a bottle of Blade Ice on hand, which should provide all the protection you need.

As alternatives, you can also get the slightly cheaper Turbo A5 Single Speed or the Golden A5 Two-Speed. The Turbo A5 Two-Speed is the highest in the range among corded options.