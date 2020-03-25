9 Best Dog Clippers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Dog grooming gets expensive in a hurry, so while the professionals might do a great job keeping your pup looking great, you have to plan that into your budget to prepare for it. Regular grooming prevents mats and keeps hair from growing out of control, particularly on silky-haired dogs. You’ll want to trim a dog’s hair at least seasonally, if not more often, so investing in your own set of clippers can save you a lot of money in the long run, as with dog nail clippers and shedding brushes. Discover the best dog clippers on the market to keep your pup looking great and save you money.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $134.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $60.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $174.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.71 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $262.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $374.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $405.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Oster Turbo A5 Two-Speed Animal Grooming ClipperPrice: $134.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two speeds
- Uses the A5 detachable blade system
- Quieter than some other options
- Other blades must be purchased separately
- May overheat easily - keep blade oil on hand
- Blades may not always sit right and can occasionally shake
This is a good all-around unit that provides some flexibility with both two-speed operation and the ability to use multiple blades within the Oster A5 blade system. This comes from the brand’s Professional Series, which is capable of cutting long-haired double coated dogs in addition to less demanding coats.
The slower speed of 3,100 SPM is designed to be very quiet, while the higher speed of 4,000 SPM can help you work through tough knots. If you should need even higher speeds, you can upgrade further to the A6 Cool Comfort, which has a top speed of over 4,400 SPM.
This ships with the #10 CryogenX blade – all of the blades are cryogenically treated to improve hardness and durability – which is a good all-around blade. For more options, you can pick up others more closely tailored to your needs:
- 7F blade – For smoother coat finishes and use on matted coats 1/8 inch long
- 5F blade – Easier for newer groomers for hair 1/4 inch long
- 5 Skiptooth – For curly coats and heavy mats in hair 1/4 inch long
- 3F blade – For newer groomers for hair 1/2 inch long
- 3 Skiptooth – For curly coats and heavy mats in hair 1/2 inch long
While this isn’t cordless, the 12 foot cord should work in most situations. To combat potential overheadint issues, keep a bottle of Blade Ice on hand, which should provide all the protection you need.
As alternatives, you can also get the slightly cheaper Turbo A5 Single Speed or the Golden A5 Two-Speed. The Turbo A5 Two-Speed is the highest in the range among corded options.
Find more Oster Turbo A5 Two-Speed information and reviews here.
-
2. Wahl Professional Animal Pro Ion Pet, Dog, and Cat Cordless Clipper KitPrice: $60.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cordless with two hour runtime and quick charge
- 6,000 strokes per minute
- Cheaper than some corded options
- Only good for light to medium coats with no matting
- Included blades may not work on some hair types
- Blades can be difficult to attach
Wahl makes a truly mind-boggling number of hair trimmers, both for people and for animals. This pick combines convenience features with a fast motor in a common trimmer form factor that even novice groomers will be able to work with.
This is meant for light to medium coats without any mats, delivering 6,000 SPM to make quick work of relatively light jobs. It has an adjustable blade and taper to dial it in exactly as needed for the cut job at hand.
The real key to this is not only that it’s cordless, but that it has a two-hour runtime when fully charged. You can also quick charge it for 15 minutes to get an extra ten minutes of cutting time. Heat is relatively low despite the high speed, as well.
This comes with a storage case, charging cable, comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, scissors and guide combs. This is priced considerably lower than a lot of corded versions, which makes this a great entry level device with good convenience.
If you have tougher jobs, you can upgrade within Wahl’s many options.
The Bravura runs for 90 minutes on a charge and can also work plugged in and works even on matted coats, and is the lightest in the range. The Arco is one step down from that but comes with two batteries that work for 80 minutes on a charge each.
For especially tough jobs, you’ll probably want to opt for corded and get the Wahl Professional Animal 9787 Thick Coat Pet Clipper or the KM10 Pet Clipper. A similar option that isn’t quite as high-end is the 9777 SS Pro Pet.
For cheap and cheerful options (with lower expectations), go for the corded Deluxe U-Clip or the cordless Easy Pro for Pets.
Find more Wahl Professional Animal Pro Ion information and reviews here.
-
3. Andis UltraEdge Super 2-Speed Detachable Blade ClipperPrice: $174.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two speeds - 3,400 & 4,400 SPM
- Fantastic cutting action
- 14 foot cord
- Not cordless
- Runs quite hot - a second blade is recommended
- Customer service could be better
Like Wohl, Andis make a variety of animal-focused clippers, with this option slotting in just below the top of the range. This super-durable clipper is paired with an excellent blade that can make quick work of a wide variety of jobs.
The rotary motor operates at two speeds – 3,400 or 4,400 SPM, while blade removal is easier than some other brands for cleaning. Though it isn’t cordless, the 14 foot cord is generous for most working environments.
The included blade, the UltraEdge 10, is a good all-rounder, but this unit doesn’t run as cool as claimed, so having more blades on hand is a good idea. In particular, you could upgrade to the CeramicEdge 10, which runs considerably cooler and stays sharp longer, but is more expensive. If you prefer, you can also use Oster A5 blades. Either way, having a bottle of Andis Cool Care on hand couldn’t hurt.
To top it off, you can get this unit in blue, burgundy, green, orange, or purple.
Other options to consider from the brand include the more expensive five-speed Excel, the cordless Groom Perfect Li, or the dirt-cheap Easy Clip Versa.
Find more Andis UltraEdge Super 2-Speed information and reviews here.
-
4. ConairPRO Dog 2-in-1 Clipper/Trimmer KitPrice: $35.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Turbo button effectively offers two speeds
- Replaceable blades
- Inexpensive
- Somewhat difficult to change the blades
- Better for light to medium coats
- Not as durable as more expensive options
If you want something that has variable speeds but don’t want to spend a lot, you might consider this option. In place of a true two-speed function, this has a turbo button which increases motor power by 15 percent to get through tough mats.
The blade has five adjustable cutting positions and together with the comb attachments, this gives you a total of 40 different cutting lengths. In addition, the 2-in-1 part is that this kit includes a smaller trimmer attachment for working in smaller areas like paws.
A rubberized guard on the bottom provides good grip and some protection for the otherwise relatively thin plastic in the case of drops. Both the main blade and the trimmer blade can be replaced when needed.
This kit also includes a metal comb, scissors, soft storage pouch, blade guard, instruction booklet, lubricating oil and a cleaning brush.
ConairPRO also offers the 11-Piece Home Grooming Kit, which is cheaper but lacks the turbo mode, as well as the Palm Pro Micro-Trimmer.
Find more ConairPRO Dog 2-in-1 information and reviews here.
-
5. PepPet CP-9600 Professional Lithium Ion Electric Pet ClipperPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cordless operation
- LCD screen shows remaining charge time
- Ceramic blade reduces heat while in use
- Trades convenience features for long term durability
- Blade isn't replaceable
- Close teeth mean semi-frequent jams
For light duty home grooming where convenience is key, this option combines cordless utility with a readout screen of the time remaining on the charge. Together with the (relatively) quick charge of just an hour and a half, this is a handy, easy-to-use option.
Additionally, the blade is half ceramic, which keeps things cooler than all-steel options. That’s especially good because this blade isn’t replaceable in the same sense that other options are. You can get a replacement blade when it goes dull, but they’re not meant to be changed quickly.
This will give you an hour and a half of operation on a charge and has four lengths of cutting adjustment in addition to the comb attachments included in the package. The teeth on this clipper are more tightly distributed than a lot of options meant for animals, so you may need to clean them frequently to avoid snags.
If you don’t need the screen, you could opt for the CP-3800, which just has and LED indicator.
-
6. Oneisall Cordless Pet ClippersPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dirt cheap for cordless
- Ceramic blade to keep it cool
- Very quiet
- Some units ship with faulty batteries
- Definitely not the most durable option
- Frequent cleaning and oiling is required
If price and cordless are your two main considerations, it’s hard to pass up this super-cheap, hugely popular option. This is just one brand of many using a similar design, including Pet Union (which is cheaper) and Yidon. What comes in the kit varies slightly from option to option, and this particular version has risen to the top of the hottest sellers.
The design features a quiet, reasonably powerful motor combined with a blade set that includes one ceramic blade to help manage the heat build up. The blades are adjustable between five different positions in addition to the six comb attachments included in the kit.
This will run for 80 minutes on a charge and the blades detach for easier cleaning. Because the teeth on the blades are relatively close together for a dog trimmer, it’s recommended to clean and oil them between each use. It doesn’t ship with oil, so be sure to grab some to use with this.
The price is certainly right, especially for cordless and having four color choices is a nice touch. This will probably not last forever, but for light duty work, it’s worth considering.
Oneisall also offers upgraded two-speed and three-speed options, both with battery readout screens and charging bases. At time of this writing, the Wahl Easy Pro Rechargeable is cheaper than all of them, but it uses high carbon steel blades and only runs for 60 minutes on a charge.
-
7. Lister Star Large Animal ClipperPrice: $262.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heavy duty with a powerful magnet motor
- Ventilated head prevents overheating
- Overload switch to prevent damage when jammed
- Aimed at larger animals - may be too much for most dogs
- Pricey
- Not designed to be quiet
If you’re in need of heavy duty performance, you may want to look at options primarily aimed at livestock. This unit is a heavy duty clipper, using a permanent magnet motor that doesn’t bog down under heavy loads for the toughest jobs.
Though it uses standard steel blades, they’re ventilated and self-cleaning to keep the cool and jam-free even during long grooming sessions. The magnetic motor also produces less heat than rotary counterparts, which in turn improves tool longevity.
The 16 foot cord is generous enough for almost all applications and for what it is, it’s quite lightweight. It doesn’t ship with accessories like other options on this list, but oil and a cleaning brush are included.
A fine blade for 1.4mm length is included and is replaceable when needed. For general trimmings, you might want to have the medium blade at 2.5mm on hand instead.
-
8. Premier 4000c Clipper PackagePrice: $374.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smaller magnet motor for weight savings
- Blade fan and roller bearings reduce heat
- Three year warranty
- Overkill for most pet applications
- Expensive
- Not depth adjustable and no comb attachments
For even more advanced jobs, consider this commercial-grade shearing clipper again primarily meant for large livestock jobs. If your definition of “pets” extends to horses or, at the very least, hard-working ranch dogs, this could be the one for you.
Compared to other similar options, the magnet motor in this one is smaller, both to save weight and reduce heat output. There’s also a fan that continuously cools the blades as it works, virtually eliminating overheating for most jobs.
Between the high-torque motor and the heat-saving design, this is unlikely to jam in virtually any situation. This also contributes to a long life, further improved by a three year warranty covering parts and labor.
Unlike pet-focused offerings that allow for easy cut length adjustment, if you want different lengths, you’ll have to buy and swap out the blades. This ships with the Fine Blade Set, which cuts to a length of .06 inches. The full range is:
- Super Surgical Blade Set – .02 inches
- Surgical Blade Set – .04 inches
- Fine Blade Set – .06 inches
- Medium Blade Set – .08 inches
- Coarse Blade Set – .12 inches
- XtraCover Blade Set – .25 inches
-
9. Double K Belt Mounted Portable ClipperPrice: $405.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variable power motor between 200 and 9,000 SPM
- Uses traditional A5 blades
- Belt-mounted for ease of use
- Very expensive
- Unnecessary in most home situations
- Blades not included
If you own an entire pack of heavily coated and badly matted dogs or just want to start offering grooming services to your neighborhood, you’ll want something like this, which expands the functionality far beyond most options.
Unlike the rest of this list, the clipper motor resides not within the handle unit itself, but in the belt-mounted base back. This moves all the heat of the motor away from the handheld unit, saving a great deal of heat at the blades. Additionally, this allows for a much larger motor, and in this case results in a clipper capable of a range of 200 to 9,000 strokes per minute, far exceeding most other units.
While blades aren’t included with this, it accepts standard A5 blades, which keeps maintenance easy and affordable. Wearing at the belt means you can easily access other tools or do other things with your hands without potentially dropping it on the floor.
A 12 foot power cable attaches to the base back, while a six foot cable attaches the base pack to the clipper. This also manages to be relatively quiet, and the separation of blades and motor reduces vibration.
Find more Double K Belt Mounted Portable information and reviews here.
Human Clippers vs. Dog Clippers
Technically speaking, you could use human hair clippers on your dog, but there are a few reasons that you probably shouldn't.
Generally, the teeth on blades made for dog clippers are spaced wider apart than those made for humans. Human hair tends to be finer and a closer cut required, so the narrow spacing works fine in that case. On dogs, this can lead to clogs, jamming and overheating that can prematurely burn out a clipper.
Speaking of overheating, dog clippers are designed slightly differently to help offset the greater amount of heat generated by the longer amount of surface area to be cut in comparison to humans. Some acheive this in the design of the unit itself, some by using ceramic blades, and others by incorporating a fan to cool it down.
Overheating can cause burns on your dog's skin, but can also decrease the effectiveness of the cut and shorten blade and motor life.
Finally, you'll probably want to have a separate set of clippers for your dog than you use on the humans in your house, so it doesn't hurt to buy one specifically designed for them.
Should I Shave My Dog?
The short answer is probably no. Even densely coated dogs are probably getting heat relief from their fur, so cutting it can actually have the opposite effect. Dogs shed specifically to create a lighter coat, so they're already managing this process themselves.
That said, if your dog is suffering, a shave might be called for. You should discuss with your vet before proceeding, and learn how to use clippers before you begin.
According to Rover, relief from myiasis or hot spots are both great reasons that you might shave your dog. Preventing matting and overgrowth are also good reasons, though they rarely require a full shave down and should be done on an appropriate cadence.
In any event, never shave your dog down to the skin. Dogs get sunburn very easily because they're not equipped for having their skin exposed - hence all the hair.
Dog Clippers vs. Dog Trimmers
Our list focuses on clippers meant to tackle the entire dog or to provide quick haircuts all over the body. If you have an especially small dog or are looking to trim only long hair between the pads of the paws, you can probably get away with just a trimmer - though you'll likely want both. Here are the best dog trimmers to consider:
- Wahl Professional Animal BravMini+ Pet Trimmer
- Hertzko Pet Hair Trimmer
- ConairPro Palm Pro Micro-Trimmer
See Also:
- Best Dog Nail Clippers
- Best Dog Shedding Brushes
- Best Pet Hair Removers
- Best Flea & Tick Prevention for Dogs
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.