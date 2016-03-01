Top 10 Best Durable Dog Toys

Some dogs need to be entertained more or less constantly. For dogs like that, the average toy won’t cut it. Normal toys wear out far too quickly, which can be messy or dangerous or both. Combine that with a higher bite strength and you’ll be going through toys left and right.

Fortunately, there is a wide variety of durable dog toys out there. They come in a number of shapes and colors and are generally inexpensive. In fact, all of our options are under $15. A few brands are really leading the charge, but you needn’t be limited by any one manufacturer. If you need more options, consider our list of indestructible dog toys.

In search of tough dog toys? Here is our list of the top ten best durable dog toys.

1. Kong Goodie Bone

The basic toy bone. This one is U.S.-made of natural rubber to form an ultra-durable toy that should provide hours of entertainment. The holes in it feature “Goodie Grippers” for packing the bone with treats before you head out on an errand. It’s also a bargain.

Price: $6.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

2. Outward Hound Bionic Bone Durable Dog Toy

The unique design of this toy achieves two things: 1. The weighted ends create a spiral motion. 2. The internal construction makes it extremely durable. Like the Kong above, you can insert treats into the openings to keep your dog interested. As an added bonus, this one will float in water.

Price: $8.25 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Kong Wubba Ballistic Friends

These fun toys are a little more interesting than the ones above. Available in one of four different character and color combinations, this is a good toy for fetch or tug-of-war. The reinforce nylon is plenty durable for months or even years of use. Since it’s nylon, it’s not ideal for extended chewing, but it will still stand up to a strong bite for a good long time. My pitbull has one of these that is still going strong two years later.

Price: $9.11 (24 percent off MSRP)

4. Mammoth 26-Inch SnakeBiter Rope Tug

A rope-based toy offers a benefit others might not, which is that it will help clean and floss your dog’s teeth. This is a large toy that will entertain your dog for a long time. The woven cotton fibers will stand up to a strong chewer and provides a new texture.

Price: $13.22 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. JW Pet Company Chompion

A toy doesn’t need to be made out of rope to clean teeth, however. This toy features nubs that promote the health of teeth and gums. It’s available in three different weights, all of which are specifically designed for strong chewers. Excellent for teething dogs, but great for any pup who likes to gnaw.

Price: $8.91 (28 percent off MSRP)

6. Nerf Dog 10″ Tire Infinity

Meant for larger dogs, this oddly-shaped toy is designed for the ultimate in tug-of-war. Available in two colors, this ten-inch long toy is made of durable rubber to stand up to aggressive chewers. The grip texture will help you hang on as your dog tries to wrench it out of your hands.

Price: $13.49

7. PetTa Cotton Interactive Rope Dog Toy

My pitty also has one of these, which he adores. The woven rope design helps it stand up to strong chewers. With a handle, tennis ball, and knots, there are many ways to engage your dog when playing with this toy. The soft rope won’t irritate your dog’s mouth, even after many minutes of playing. Even after eight months, the one I got for my dog is going strong.

Price: $7.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

8. Hyper Pet Chewz Bone

Made from EVA foam, this toy is specifically designed to stand up to powerful chewers. The extreme color is helpful for games of fetch, and it even floats. It’s basic, but it’s designed for a purpose. Get it for the obsessive chewers.

Price: $8.99

9. JW Pet Ruffians Octopus

This adorable octopus shaped toy has it all. It’s tough for the strong chewers out there. It’s a squeaky chew toy to entertain any pup. It’s even bouncy for entertaining fetch sessions. The Ruffians line is designed for your active dog, and this unique character really stands out.

Price: $8.79 (27 percent off MSRP)

10. JW Pet Hol-ee Roller X Extreme 5

The cheapest toy on our list is also probably the toughest. This ball-shaped toy was specifically developed to endure a lot of abuse. The square holes allow you to fill the ball with treats before letting your prodigious chewer have at it. Excellent for fetch, of course.

Price: $5.96 (52 percent off MSRP)

