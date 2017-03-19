Top 10 Best Pet Food Containers 2018

The vast majority of pet owners include some kind of kibble or pellet in their animal’s diet. One common factor to almost all of these feeds is that the packaging they come in is terrible for even medium-term storage. Sure, some might be resealable, but they’re usually the cheapest possible Ziploc-style closure that never quite works. Especially on large bags of dog food, where the packaging tends to be a little bit stouter, keeping them closed is an imperfect compromise.

This leads to two issues. The first is that the food grows stale. While most dogs aren’t likely to be too bothered by this, cats and some small animals may turn their noses up at stale food. Which is understandable because most of us don’t go for stale chips or bread, either.

The second issue is that of pests, especially ants. Open containers of pet food are beacons to pests of all kinds — it’s not uncommon to see a line of little black ants form to whichever cupboard your dog food is stored in. Then you have to get into the habit of leaving ant traps out, often nearby to your pet’s food, which starts a dangerous cycle of having to keep your pets away from them.

The solution is buying a food storage container for your pet’s food. There are several varieties to choose from depending on your needs. Some are wall-mounted, some are on wheels, and some are stackable. There’s a style that will work in just about any household. Some of these will require a scoop, and this Petite Food Scoop is a good option. If you prefer something metal, this New Star Cast Aluminum Utility Scoop could work, too.

Looking for something to put in these containers? Check out our lists of the best grain-free dog foods and best dry cat food brands.

To keep pet food fresh and pests away, here’s our list of the top ten best pet food storage containers.

1. Vittles Vault Airtight Pet Food Container

We’ve all heard of the Vittles Vault and their various configurations. This is the industry standard pet food container most people are familiar with. The lid is very recognizable for its large, ergonomic handles that make removal easy. (Though, to be clear, if you screw it on especially tightly, opening with one hand will still be a challenge.)

These are made of heavy duty, food grade, BPA-free plastic and have either handles or a groove that make lifting them easy. Sizes range from five pounds to 80 pounds, all with large openings for good food access. Though the traditional format is technically stackable — you can store them on top of each other, if you like — you won’t have access to the food at the bottom with the standard version. That includes the link below, and the in-between sizes of 15 pounds, 25 pounds, and 35 pounds found here.

The one designed to be stacked come in 40 and 60 pound sizes, found here. Reviews note that because of the stackable design, the listed capacities are only true if you fill it right to the brim, so you may want to go up a size from what you’d expect. In answer to the capacity complaint, as well as the drawback that the stacked boxes don’t interlock in any way, the company recently released the newly redesigned stackable Vittles Vault in 45+ and 65+ pound capacities here. They appear to be slightly more expensive and the openings are smaller, so you’ll have to decide what’s most important for your needs.

There’s also a tall format in 30 and 40 pound sizes which are not meant to be stacked.

Need more options? Browse all Gamma2 Vittles Vault products here.

Price: $32.49 for 50 pound size

Pros:

Stackable for storing different feeds

Airtight with easy-to-open lid

Easy access to food

Heavy duty for impact and chew resistance

Cons:

Lid occasionally cross-threads

Some complain of plastic smell

No channel for stacked boxes to fit together securely

Advertised storage capacities seem to be generous

2. Bergan Smart Storage Pet Food Container

Designed to compete with the Vittles Vault, this Bergan model trades material quality for a few design tricks to make this more generally useful. To begin with, when two or more of these are staked on top of one another, the feet of one sits in a channel on the lid of the other so they don’t move around when you open them. The small flap is always accessible whether stacked or not, though there seems to be some disagreement about whether or not a scoop fits through the opening. This probably depends both on which size you go for and the size of the scoop you use with it. The airtight seal from the container topper is good, but the flap is decidedly less sealed. Depending on how quickly you go through food, this could still be an attractive cheaper option than the Vittles Vault.

Bergan also offer the Stak-N-Stor in three sizes, which is a bit more spartan, but has a larger access door when stacked.

Need more options? Browse more pet food storage here.

Price: $25.49 for 50 pound size

Pros:

Relatively inexpensive

Stackable with interlocking channels

Easy access flap

Entire container top opens for easy refills

Cons:

Airtight seal not the best

Easy access flap is flimsy

Somewhat cheaply made

Smaller opening may be too small for some scoops

3. Buddeez 12 Cup Capacity Treat Containers

Perhaps you only need a container for treats. The bags treats come in can be especially fussy and since they tend to be semi-moist, it isn’t great when they dry out. This inexpensive option should fit the bill if you only need to store a little bit of something. Unlike full-size pet food storage containers, this one is small enough to fit in the dishwasher for easy washing. Otherwise, it’s an easily-stacked container that will fit nicely on a counter or in the pantry.

If you need some ideas for what treats to put in it, our best cat treats post is here and our best natural dog treats post is here.

Need more options? Browse more pet food storage here.

Price: $6.71 for 12 cup size

Pros:

Perfectly sized for treats

Stackable

Top shelf dishwasher safe

Shuts tight

Cons:

May require two hands to open

Door may fall of on some units

Not large enough for primary food storage

4. IRIS 3-Piece Airtight Pet Food Container Combo

This novel solution includes just about everything you could need for storing your pet’s food. While the capacity is on the small side — the large part stores 25 pounds of food — the overall utility for the price could make up for it. The smaller container on top will store an additional 10 pounds of food, which could either be the same as the bottom, cans, or treats. You could also store other various pet supplies in it along with the two-cup scoop included in this set. Colors include the pictured Chrome, Blue, Blue Moon, Brown, Dark Gray, Dark Green, Everglade Green, Green, Navy Blue, Orange, Pink, Purple, Red, Sage, and White.

If you don’t need the separate top container, you can buy just the bottom part in larger sizes. IRIS also offers these nesting containers in various sizes.

Need more options? Browse more IRIS USA products here.

Price: $18.59 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dual container combination for different types of food

Easy latch and airtight hinged lid

Casters make it easy to move

Wide range of colors to choose from

Cons:

Wheels don’t roll well on hard surfaces

Airtight seal not the best

Larger container will only hold about 25 pounds of food

Not the sturdiest material

5. simplehuman Pet Food Storage Can

Product from simplehuman focus on delivering high-end finishes, particularly in brushed stainless steel, to match modern fixtures elsewhere in the home. In addition to the aesthetic benefits, there are a few nice convenience touches present in this pet food storage container. First, the BPA-free interior liner is removable for easy cleaning. The scoop is included and is mounted to the inside of the lid with a magnet. The latch is nowhere near as flimsy as some you might find on an all-plastic option, and provided the seal is clear of debris, clamps down tightly for a good seal.

That being said, it is awfully expensive, with the cheapest option being the 25 liter which holds 27 pounds of food just barely squeaking in under $100, while the top of the range 40 liter holds 40 pounds of food for $40 more. While the brushed stainless steel might be fingerprint proof, it appears that it dents and scratches relatively easily. Still, if you don’t move it around much, this will definitely keep pests out and look great in a kitchen otherwise clad in stainless finishes.

Need more options? Browse more simplehuman products here.

Price: $99.99 for 27 pound size

Pros:

Very high-end look to match modern decor

Casters make it easy to move

Heavy duty handle clamp

Magnetic scoop mounts under lid

Cons:

Very expensive

Material quality may not measure up to the price

Metal sides dent easily

Wheels don’t roll well on hard surfaces

6. Richell Pet Stuff Tower for Food Storage

If you have limited space, you might consider this slim profile storage tower. In addition to having lids that snap closed, these bins tilt back into the tower, lowering the footprint when not needed. Each bin holds about eight pounds of food, which is on the small side for dogs. The whole unit can be wall-mounted to save you even more floor space. There are convenient hooks on the side for leashes and it comes with a food scoop. At the time of this writing, this product is only available to for Amazon Prime members, but if that’s you, this is an interesting option to consider.

Need more options? Browse more Richell products here.

Price: $59.21 (reserved for Amazon Prime members only)

Pros:

Great for limited-space applications/li>

Foot pedal activates bottom bin for hands-free use

Can be mounted to the wall

Includes scoop

Cons:

Relatively small capacity

Not quite airtight

Bins don’t come out for cleaning

Bin lids don’t stay open on their own while scooping

7. OurPets Store-N-Feed Adjustable Feeder

If you want to save even more space, you can combine food storage with the feeding area and accomplish both things at once. I used this for awhile when I had only one dog and really appreciated the all-in-one approach. The bottom holds 20 pounds of food, though this isn’t especially airtight or pest-proof. I never encountered a problem with it, however.

It comes complete with two metal dishes, but you can take one out and put a water bottle into the notch on one side to create a self-watering system, though this makes feeding time a bit more complicated. You could also use the storage for things other than food, such as toys, but then you’d need to combine it with something else on this list. Putting the top back on can be a little bit difficult — the grooves don’t always line up as they should. On the whole, though, this is an efficient little unit. It comes in two sizes to address the height of most dogs.

If the adjustment part isn’t necessary, IRIS makes a similar option that seals a little bit better and is easier to replace after opening. It comes in small, medium, and large sizes and black, green, and tan for colors.

Need more options? Browse more OurPets products here.

Price: $27.99

Pros:

Convenient all-in-one-solution

Adjustable between 8 and 12 inch heights

Stores 20 pounds of food

Water side can be used with a conventional water bottle as a self-waterer

Cons:

Not airtight

Can be difficult to put the top back

If used as food storage, you’ll want to forego the self-watering feature or risk spills

Doesn’t always sit well in the raised position

8. Little Giant Galvanized Steel Chow Hound Dog Feeder

Another combination storage and feeding solution, this unit works as a giant food hopper that allows food to freely fall to the bottom. Dogs can help themselves by learning how to push open the door, which closes firmly with the use of a magnet. You might have to teach your dog how to open it at first, but once they figure it out, they’ll be able to free feed. This is probably a bit better for working dogs than the average couch potato, but it’s possible that any dog could learn not to overeat. Refilling is easy as the entire top is a hinged lid. It closes enough to keep food fresh for several days, but isn’t completely airtight. This one holds 25 pounds of food, but they make a 50 pound capacity version, as well.

Need more options? Browse more pet food storage here.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Hanging unit saves floor space

Heavy duty steel construction

Magnetic door keeps pests out

May solve food aggression amongst various pets

Cons:

On-demand feeding not for every dog, overeating is possible

Improper installation may mean the magnet is misaligned and doesn’t close

Front may be come dirty over time

Not airtight

9. 4×4 North America Pet Box

Long term storage at home isn’t the only reason you’d want to store food for your pet. Day trips and mini excursions call for specialized food storage solutions, and this is a unique one. This Pet Box is a combination of a feeding tray with two sections that hold two cups of food or 12 ounces of water and a 70 ounce water jug. You could fill both sections with food for a total of four cups, which will store perfectly when attached to the jug. At feeding time, detach the water jug, let your dog eat, and then fill the bowls with water. Great for hikes and camping. At the time of this writing, the red color is less than half the price of the other colors for some reason, but blue, yellow, and beige are available if you don’t mind paying more.

Need more options? Browse more pet food storage here.

Price: $12.11 for red, $34.98 for other colors

Pros:

Heavy duty plastic construction

Combination water jug and dish solution

Holds two cups of food and 70 ounces of water

Easy to use

Cons:

Not for long term food storage

Only one meal’s worth of food capacity

Somewhat pricey for what it is

10. OXO Pet Food Storage POP Container

If it’s a small animal for which you’re storing food, the larger sizes for cats and dogs are a bit overkill. If you have a chinchilla like I do (featured in our chinchillas 101 post) or another similarly-sized pet, you’re probably storing anywhere from two to five pounds of food at a time. The 4.3 quart size of these POP Containers is perfect for this purpose and fits about five pounds of feed, which is equivalent to two of the smallest packs of Mazuri Chinchilla Diet or a whole bag of Oxbow Deluxe Chinchilla Food. I keep the POP Container on top of the cage to make feeding easy. It’s just big enough to fit their steel food dishes into so I can easily use the bowl itself as a scoop. I’ve used mine for about nine years of chinchilla ownership and have no complaints.

For reference, these are virtually the exact same as OXO’s regular POP Containers, just with a different button shape. They’re pennies more each, but they’re also slightly larger in capacity.

Need more options? Browse more food storage containers here.

Price: $17.99 for 4.3 quart size

Pros:

Pop button easily creates an airtight seal

Convenient size for storage

Easy to clean

Easy to pour

Cons:

Some units have a difficult to remove label

Button tends to loosen up with time

No pouring handle

Some reviews claim that the seal on the pet version isn’t as good as the human version

Once you’ve decided on the vessel with which to store your pet food, you may want to consider what, exactly, you’ll put in it. Our best dry cat food brands post is here and our best grain free dog foods post is here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.