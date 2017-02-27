10 Best Dry Cat Food Brands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Just as when shopping for dog food, there are many things to consider when choosing what you’ll feed your cat. You’ve likely heard it before, but the very first thing to keep in mind is that cats are obligate carnivores. This means that they must eat meat as a biological necessity. It’s part of their evolution and something they share with wild big cats.

The reason for this is that sometime in the distant past, cats lost the ability to synthesize certain chemical compounds. These include the amino acids taurine and arginine, as well as niacin and vitamin A. The bodies of other animals, including dogs, can create these essential compounds out of other building blocks from non-meat sources, but cats cannot. Thus, a high-protein feed with a high proportion of animal meat is even more vital to cats than it is to dogs.

When choosing a dry food, something high quality is best. High quality foods tend to limit the number of unnecessary ingredients and fillers so you know your cat is getting what they need. Additionally, if you’re inclined to free feed dry food, it’s more likely that a high quality food will keep them full for longer, which will reduce the urge to keep eating and thus control their weight. You should keep your cat’s activity level in mind when choosing a food.

In compiling this list, we surveyed cat owners we know personally, tried a few with our own cats, and read extensively about the options. One source we found, Reviews.com went through a very elaborate process for choosing their winners, which makes for an interesting read. One thing we noted about their process was the exclusion of some brands due to recall history. We certainly can’t argue with their logic, and to that end, we’ve taken their suggestions under advisement.

In an effort to balance convenience and in some cases, price, we’ve included a few brands they left out after having good success with them personally. While an abundance of caution is certainly best, it may do you no good to begin using a certain brand if you can neither afford it nor find it regularly. We tried to balance these factors somewhat, honoring personal feedback we encountered alongside other research. As with any choice when it comes to your pet’s health, we strongly advise discussing with your veterinarian and making the choice that feels best to you.

We’ve opted for bags of at least ten pounds and presented a price per pound for each. Prices vary, but this should give you a rough estimate of how expensive a given food is relative to the others. Some of these have a Subscribe and Save option via Amazon, which will lower the price even further and ensure you always have enough on hand. Finally, all of these are adult cat formulas, since that’s what you’ll feed your cat the majority of its life.

If you opt for a large bag, you’ll also want to have a look at our best pet food containers so you have something airtight to store the food in. While you shop for dry foods, you might also want to consider wet foods, too. Our best wet food brands for cats post is here.

For the health of your frisky feline, here’s our list of the top ten best dry cat food brands.

1. Acana Regionals Grasslands Dry Cat Food

When we compiled our best dry dog food brands, we included Acana on that list because of its focus on animal meat ingredients and good reputation. As for dogs, the first six ingredients of the cat formulation is all animal protein. Meat meals, like the lamb, goat, and catfish listed here, are perfectly safe concentrates that increase the protein content. This food is made in the U.S. of regional ingredients and the production is never outsourced.

In addition to the Grasslands flavor, there is also Meadowland, Appalachian Ranch, Wild Prairie, Pacifica, and Wild Atlantic, among others.

Price: $61.98 for a 12-pound bag

Price per pound: $5.16

First Six Ingredients (Grasslands variety):

Deboned lamb

Deboned duck

Whole eggs

Lamb meal

Goat meal

Catfish meal

2. Eagle Pack Natural Dry Cat Food

Most of the foods on this list are grain free, simply because grains are a common allergen for cats. Grains are also used as a filler, though this isn’t always a bad thing. One look at the price difference between this and that Acana above and it’s easy to understand why having options is a good thing. This all-natural food still begins with an animal protein, includes no wheat, corn, by-products, or artificial flavors or colors. This one is also vitamin fortified to ensure that your cat is getting everything they need. Made and sourced in the U.S.

You can opt for the indoor formula, as well, which raises the price somewhat. This version is higher in fiber to promote digestion and reduce calories. You’d choose this one if your cat prefers to only move when its time to find a new sunbeam to lay in.

Price: $17.63 for a 12-pound bag (37 percent off MSRP)

Price per pound: $1.47 — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Original):

Chicken meal

Oatmeal

Peas

Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols)

Brewers dried yeast

Dehulled barley

3. Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Cat Food

With my last cat, this was the dry food I had the most success with. Cats are notoriously finicky, so when she took to this one, I was pleased. It’s about middle of the pack on price for higher end foods and is widely available. I noticed that she tended to eat less of it, as well, and trimmed down a few pesky pounds she’d been holding onto. Wellness claims that this CORE has 80 percent more meat than traditional cat foods.

It is a grain free food, so consider this one if your cat has developed a sensitivity to filler grain products. Made in the U.S. of all natural ingredients and includes no grains, corn, soy, by-products, or artificial ingredients.

You can choose a two, 5.9, or a 12 pound bag of either this recipe, the Original Turkey and Chicken, or either Indoor Chicken & Turkey or Turkey & Duck.

Price: $37.98 (11 percent off MSRP)

Price per pound: $3.17 — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Original Turkey & Chicken):

Deboned turkey

Deboned chicken

Chicken meal

Whitefish meal

Herring meal

Peas

4. Earthborn Holistic Natural Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

Another solid grain free option, Earthborn Holistic produces a full range of pet foods aimed at providing a solid foundation of nutrition. The protein level in this one is a guaranteed minimum of 44 percent with only 17.5 percent carbohydrates. That’s pretty good considering the fifth ingredient is potatoes, which is generally used as perfectly viable filler in grain free foods, but can tend to increase the amount of carbs. They balance it well in their offerings, making this an affordable grain free feed for your cat.

Flavors include this one, Wild Sea Catch, and the turkey-based Primitive Feline. Size options include five and 14 pound bags. (Note: We noticed the Wild Sea Catch smaller package is mislabeled as six pounds; it’s actually five.)

Price: $31.99 for a 14-pound bag

Price per pound: $2.29 — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Wild Sea Catch flavor):

Salmon meal

Herring meal

Canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols)

Peas

Potatoes

Chicken meal

5. ZiwiPeak Air-Dried Cat Cuisine

To be fair, this particular dry cat food is extremely expensive. It’s far and away the priciest food on this list, and perhaps the most extreme. Boiling its ingredients down to like items, there are only nine ingredients: animal meat, mussels, lecithin, inulin (from chicory), dried kelp, vitamins, minerals, DL-Methionine (an amino acid supplement), and Taurine.

You would look into something like this if you’d tried everything else with no success. Cats with IBD, food allergies, or prolonged illness or injury can benefit from the stripped-down approach of this food. The animal ingredients are produced on traceable New Zealand farms, and are air-dried raw to achieve a product similar to what they’d eat in the wild.

This 14-ounce bag will feed a 13-pound cat for seven days, according to the Ration Guide on the manufacturer’s website. If accurate, that works out to just under $70 per month. Not cheap by any means, but if your cat needs such a diet, you might be grateful the option exists. Flavor options include beef, lamb, venison, and venison and fish.

Price: $17.81 for a 14-ounce bag for lamb and beef, $22.72 for venison or venison and fish

Price per pound: $20.35 — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Lamb flavor):

Lamb meat

Lamb or sheep heart

Lamb liver

Lamb tripe

Lamb lung

Lamb or sheep kidney

6. Wysong Vitality Adult Feline Formula Dry Diet Cat Food

While not grain free, this Wysong option is wheat and gluten free, and is certainly on the cheaper side compared to the last option. This Vitality formula would be considered to be the entry point into the Wysong line, offering a more-conventional mix of ingredients guaranteed to be at least 36 percent protein and 16 percent fat. Their special process includes a step where they add a proprietary probiotic and enzyme solution after cooking to restore some of what is lost during processing.

The next step up would be the Optimal Vitality, while the top of the range is their Epigen 90 formula, which boosts the protein content up to a minimum of 63 percent. Choose the formulation that works best for your particular cat. All are made in the U.S.A.

Price: $48.42 for a 20-pound box (four 5-pound bags)

Price per pound: $2.42 — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Vitality formula):

Chicken

Chicken meal

Fish meal

Turkey meal

Brown rice

Peas

7. Canidae Grain Free Pure Elements Cat And Kitten Formula Food

Made from about eight key ingredients, Canidae’s Pure Elements line strips out many other irritants like corn, rice, wheat, soy, and others. Just like the Wysong above, Canidae adds probiotics to aid in digestion. Potato is present in this recipe, but again, there are certainly worse fillers and it tends to be gentle on most cats’ stomachs. Minimum protein in this formulation is 35 percent.

Flavors include Fresh Chicken, Fresh Salmon, Fresh Trout, and an Indoor formula. You can get any of them in a 2.5, five, or ten pound bag.

There’s also an alternative Canidae grain free product called Under the Sun which is potato free if that is a concern. The sizes are the same, but the flavors are Salmon, Turkey, and Indoor.

Price: $29.71 for a 10-pound bag (5 percent off MSRP)

Price per pound: $2.97 (Fresh Chicken)

First Six Ingredients (Fresh Chicken flavor):

Chicken

Chicken meal

Turkey meal

Potatoes

Peas

Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols)

8. Nulo Dry Cat Food

A relatively new product is the Freestyle line from Nulo. This is a grain free dry cat food that combines proper nutrition with sustainability. The two flavors contain a minimum of 40 percent protein, of which 83 percent is animal-based. Thanks to the use of lentils and sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes or tapioca, Nulo is low carb and low glycemic.

The sustainability portion comes from relationships with free range farms in the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand, as well as wild-caught fish from sustainable populations. The resulting ingredients are combined in the U.S. Like a couple of the others, probiotics are added, as well as the required supplemental vitamin A and taurine.

The two flavors of chicken and turkey are available in five or 12-pound bags.

Price: $36.99

Price per pound: $3.08 (Chicken) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Chicken flavor):

Deboned chicken

Chicken meal

Turkey meal

Deboned cod

Whole peas

Lentils

9. Nature’s Variety Instinct Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

As I mentioned in that best dry dog food brands post, Nature’s Variety is the brand I settled on for my dog who is allergic to potatoes. He tolerates it extremely well and hasn’t grown sick of it after several years of eating it. I find the batches to be very consistent, which is good for peace of mind.

There are no potatoes in the cat formula, either, with tapioca and alfalfa meal standing in. The real key to this food is the appeal of the freeze dried raw coating, which boosts nutrition and keeps pets interested. Cats reluctant to try new foods may find themselves enticed by this addition.

In addition to chicken, flavors available include duck and turkey, rabbit, and salmon, in 2.2, 5.5, and 12.1-pound bags.

Price: $35.17 for a 12.1-pound bag (10 percent off MSRP)

Price per pound: $2.90 (Chicken) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients:

Chicken meal

Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid)

Tapioca

Chicken

Menhaden fish meal

Tomato pomace

10. Fromm Four-Star Chicken a La Veg Cat Food

If the recalls highlighted by the Reviews.com research do trouble you, it could be worth considering Fromm as an option. Their foods are relatively expensive despite the fact that they aren’t grain free and use a rice as a filler. Despite that, their ingredients are sourced from extensively tested and sampled products from traceable suppliers.

Each package comes printed with a batch code that allows you to follow the process that brought it to your hands. The food itself is made in one of three facilities in Wisconsin under strict supervision. All of that ensures that recalls will be infrequent and that food safety is at the forefront. Aside from this, the food is 32 percent minimum protein, and reviewers note that their cat’s coat looked markedly better after switching to it.

In addition to chicken, Fromm makes Beef Liváttini Veg, Game Bird Recipe, Salmon Tunachovy, Duck a La Veg, Salmon a la Veg, Hasen Duckenpfeffer, and Surf and Turf flavors. Sizes available are 2.5, five, and 15-pound bags, though availability of each on Amazon at the time of this writing was mixed.

Price: $61.95

Price per pound: $4.13

First Six Ingredients (Chicken a La Veg flavor):

Chicken

Chicken meal

Pearled barley

White rice

Chicken broth

Sweet potatoes

