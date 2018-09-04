11 Best Pumpkin Dog Treats: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

As I write this, we’re only a few days removed from the PSL officially returning to Starbucks menus for the year. The slightest hint of cool air makes people start thinking about pumpkin-infused treats. If it’s true for humans, it might as well be true for dogs, too.

Okay, so your dog probably isn’t clamoring for pumpkin-based goodies, but that doesn’t mean they don’t love them just the same. Pumpkin has long been known as a treatment for diarrhea and constipation in dogs. It’s a good source of fiber, which acts as a prebiotic and primes the gut to function optimally. When your dog’s system is working correctly, it’s far less likely that they’ll experience any uncomfortable digestive conditions.

If you’ve ever given your dog a bit of pumpkin, you’ve probably found that they like it a great deal. My three dogs all like it, with my husky mix being the most devoted fan of pumpkin flavor. While you’re supposed to only administer a couple of tablespoons of canned pumpkin at a time, if your pup develops a taste for the flavor, you can always turn to pumpkin dog treats to let them enjoy it.

While having pumpkin in the recipe for these treats may incidentally increase fiber in their diet, for the most part, they won’t have the same effect as canned pumpkin on its own. Still, it’s a flavor dogs tend to love, it can be festive, and in limited quantities, it certainly can’t hurt. Having different flavored treats can help to incentivize training reinforcement, so it’s a good idea to rotate your treats to keep your dog interested. That said, some of these do, indeed, have a specific function which might help you choose depending on what you need for your dog.

If nothing on this list works for you, there’s always going for straight pumpkin itself. What you’re looking for is the canned pureed pumpkin with nothing else added. If you want to add this to your dog’s food, just offer them a tablespoon or two at a time as too much vitamin A isn’t good for them.

While you enjoy your PSLs and pies, let your dog join in on the autumn festivities with these pumpkin dog treats.

1. Canidae Grain Free Pure Pumpkin & Bison Chewy Dog Treats

If your pup prefers a softer, more cookie-like texture, try this offering from Canidae. This is primarily a chicken-based treat that is flavored with pumpkin and bison meat to make them interesting and fall festive. These contain no corn, soy, or wheat. While each treat is only 26 calories each, these are also ideal for splitting amongst a couple of dogs, too.

Price: $7.21 for six ounces

First Four Ingredients: (pumpkin is eighth):

Peas

Sweet potatoes

Vegetable glycerine

Chicken meal

2. Greenies Pumpkin Spice Dog Dental Chews

While you would not want to give your dog canned pumpkin pie filling which is full of sugar, Greenies makes this pumpkin spice alternative treat that is perfectly fine for an occasional treat. These are unlikely to settle an upset stomach, but they do perform the job of keeping teeth clean between brushings. Like all Greenies, these are basically flavored wheat, so they may not be the best choice for all dogs. Still, they do freshen breath very well and dogs love the flavor.

Price: $11.99 to $13.99 for 12 ounces

First Four Ingredients: (pumpkin is eighth)

Wheat flour

Wheat gluten

Glycerin

Gelatin

3. Natural Balance Pumpkin & Chicken Meal Formula Dental Chews Dog Treats

Here’s another option focused on dental cleanings. The difference here is that wheat isn’t the first and primary ingredient, pumpkin is. In fact, this is a grain free offering, flavored by the pumpkin, chicken, and papaya for an interesting yet very readily digestible bite. Parsley and alfalfa help freshen breath while the ridges scrub away tartar.

Price: $19.99 to $24.13 for 13 ounces

First Four Ingredients:

Pumpkin

Potato starch

Chicken meal

Glycerin

4. Solid Gold Superfoods Turkey, Sweet Potato & Cinnamon Dog Treats

While pumpkin isn’t front-and-center in this recipe, we’ll consider this another in the pumpkin spice genre of treats. This is primarily a turkey and sweet potato treat, but they’ve included cinnamon and pumpkin as flavors to make this an excellent pseudo-holiday-meal dog treat. Solid Gold considers the pumpkin a superfood, as well, alongside parsley, lentils, sunflower oil and kelp. This is a soft-style treat and contains no wheat, soy, or corn.

Price: $7.30 for six ounces

First Four Ingredients: (pumpkin is 13th)

Turkey

Dried peas

Dried lentils

Vegetable glycerin

5. Milk-Bone Farmer’s Medley Turkey & Pumpkin Dog Treats

If you’re a fan of the old standby of Milk-Bones, check out this latest offering from the brand. They’ve taken a cue from the trendier dog treats and offered up this grain free variant, which is available in four flavors. One of those flavors fits on this list, being a Thanksgiving-style combination of turkey and pumpkin flavored. Their grain free formulation is a bit on the crumbly side compared to the Milk-Bones you’re probably familiar with, but aside from a few filler ingredients, these are healthier on the whole for your pup.

Price: $15.48 for four 12 ounce bags

First Four Ingredients: (pumpkin is ninth)

Turkey

Dried potatoes

Potato starch

Dried ground peas

6. Blue Buffalo Blue Pumpkin & Cinnamon Health Bars Crunchy Dog Treats

If crumbly and chewy textures aren’t to your dog’s liking, go for this crunchy treat option which puts pumpkin right up front in the ingredient list. These contain no soy, wheat, or corn, but do have cinnamon for that seasonal spice flavor. These are most like the good, old-fashioned dog biscuits of old but with relatively healthy ingredients.

Price: $53.88 for twelve 16 ounce bags ($4.49 per bag)

First Four Ingredients:

Oatmeal

Barley

Oat flour

Pumpkin

7. Old Mother Hubbard Pick of the Patch Crunchy Classic Natural Dog Treats

Speaking of good, old-fashioned dog biscuits, Old Mother Hubbard also offers a pumpkin-flavored treat. This isn’t so specifically fall-oriented, as carrots are also in the flavor profile here, but there’s plenty of pumpkin flavor here to stay on-theme. My dogs went crazy for their limited edition Apple Pie variety and their Jingle Jangle P-Nuttier is just fun during the holidays. These are grain free and don’t include any of the major fillers.

Price: $7.59 for 16 ounces

First Four Ingredients: (pumpkin is eighth)

Potatoes

Peas

Chickpeas

Tapioca flour

8. Nutro Ultra Oatmeal & Pumpkin Dog Biscuits

Another classic dog biscuit option is this offering from Nutro. Pumpkin is present in two different ingredients here, both fresh (likely pureed) and dried. This one is, indeed, specifically aimed assisting with digestion, being made mostly of rice and oatmeal aside from pumpkin. Realistically, these likely won’t ease any ailments, but they will keep things moving properly.

Price: $5.59 for 16 ounces

First Four Ingredients: (pumpkin is fifth and 18th)

Whole brown rice

Ground rice

Oatmeal

Whole oats

9. Wet Noses Doggy Delirious Crunchy Bones with Pumpkin All Natural Dog Treats

The last of our dog biscuit style picks is this pumpkin-forward offering from a doggy bakery in Washington state. Here you get a full pound of dog bone cookies made with only five ingredients. Pumpkin puree is the second ingredient, so this is more than just a flavoring application. If you’re tiring of the pumpkin theme, they have a variety of other flavors to try, as well, using U.S.-sourced, human-grade food products.

Price: $9.99 for 16 ounces (listing says 14, but the company website appears to confirm one pound)

First Four Ingredients:

Organic rye flour

Pumpkin puree

Ground peanuts

Canola oil

10. Cloud Star Dynamo Dog Functional Pumpkin & Ginger Formula Treats

We included Cloud Star on our dog training treats post because they make very palatable treats that dogs love. This line of “functional” dog treats offers a variety for each of three different uses: hip and joint, skin and coat and this one, for digestion. The combination of pumpkin, ginger, lavender, and chamomile should settle most dog stomachs and can be fed daily as a probiotic. These are soft morsel treats that are grain, gluten, corn, and soy free. If you prefer a biscuit style like the last several options on this list, they have pumpkin dog cookies, as well.

Price: $8.02 for 14 ounces (50 percent off MSRP)

First Four Ingredients:

Chickpea flour

Potato flour

Pumpkin

Tapioca starch

11. Zuke’s Crunchy Naturals Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Our last pick focuses on training, being very small, 10 calorie bites that you can dole out freely while working with your dog. These are meant to be quite small so you can give multiples, unlike most of the others on this list that should be limited to just one or two a day. They’re corn, wheat, and soy free, relying on grains that are generally gentler on dog stomachs.

If it’s a dog dental chew you’re after, their carrot Z-Bone flavor contains pumpkin as the sixth ingredient.

Price: $4.63 for 12 ounces

First Four Ingredients:

Oatmeal

Pearled barley

Rice bran

Pumpkin

