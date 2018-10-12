19 Best Interactive Cat Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

I grew up in a cat household. My first pet was a black and white cat named Jakie who was purchased right around the time I was born. We had a succession of cats after that, including a couple of strays my cats would bring home occasionally as friends. More recently, I’ve spent time with my brother’s snowshoe cat, as well as my friend’s calico. While I’m a dog person now, I still enjoy spending a little time entertaining the cats I come across.

To that end, I’ve had my fair share of experience with interactive cat toys. From the classics to the latest and greatest, there’s a cat toy for every personality and energy level. Badly behaved cats often just need stimulation in the form of tiring play, so if you’ve got a cat that acts up all the time, consider one of the items from our list to help them burn off some steam. Indoor cats especially have higher requirements for exercise, since they don’t have a dynamic environment to move through. There are always the simple mice and pounds of catnip, but nothing beats a toy that can engage your pet.

We’ve collected the best interactive cat toys to expand the play opportunities for your feline friend.