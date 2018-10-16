10 Best Pet ID Tags: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Our Review

Dynotag is known for their travel tags, but they also make these convenient pet tags, great for cats and dogs. The way these work is that when the QR code with a phone or the address is entered into any browser, the location of the device will display on a private page particular to that tag. As soon as the location of the device is logged, an email will be sent to the owner. There’s also an access log of tag views.

Your owner information is also viewable so that anyone who has found your pet can contact you directly instead. Works anywhere with internet with no need for internal electronics, and the owner profile can be updated any time and as often as necessary. No recurring costs are associated with using the Dynotag.

Details: