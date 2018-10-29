9 Best Pet Food Containers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

We’ve all heard of the Vittles Vault and their various configurations. This is the industry standard pet food container most people are familiar with. The lid is very recognizable for its large, ergonomic handles that make removal easy. (Though, to be clear, if you screw it on especially tightly, opening with one hand will still be a challenge.)

These are made of heavy duty, food grade, BPA-free plastic and have either handles or a groove that make lifting them easy. Sizes range from five pounds to 80 pounds, all with large openings for good food access. Though the traditional format is technically stackable — you can store them on top of each other, if you like — you won’t have access to the food at the bottom with the standard version. That includes the link below, and the in-between sizes of 15 pounds, 25 pounds, and 35 pounds found here.

The one designed to be stacked come in 40 and 60 pound sizes, found here. Reviews note that because of the stackable design, the listed capacities are only true if you fill it right to the brim, so you may want to go up a size from what you’d expect. In answer to the capacity complaint, as well as the drawback that the stacked boxes don’t interlock in any way, the company recently released the newly redesigned stackable Vittles Vault in 45+ and 65+ pound capacities here. They appear to be slightly more expensive and the openings are smaller, so you’ll have to decide what’s most important for your needs.

There’s also a tall format in 30 and 40 pound sizes which are not meant to be stacked.