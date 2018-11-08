11 Best Interactive Dog Toys: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Dogs need things to do. They crave things to do. If your dog has a bad habit of chewing things they shouldn’t, they may need a hobby. One way to deal with a hyperactive dog is taking them on a nice long walk each day to help them use up their energy. Another way is to get them a toy, or two, that makes them think. Interactive toys like puzzles that force them to move things to find treats are great for keeping any dog busy. While it’s true that treat-bearing puzzles are the most popular of the interactive dog toy genre, we’ve included a few options on this list to get their bodies moving, too. Most of these only require you to set them up and let them play, but a couple ask that you join in the fun, too.

If you’re ready to give your pooch a good challenge, here some of the best interactive dog toys to keep them busy.