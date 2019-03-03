33 Cool Dog Toys: Your Ultimate List (2019)

An absolute favorite of my pack of pups, the Kong Wubba is a great all-around dog toy. It works for fetch and tug and it bounces and squeaks. My dogs seem to love throwing these to themselves, too. Even after they've managed to rip apart the insides (which admittedly doesn't take very long), they still have fun dragging the nylon exterior around. There are some variations on the classic Wubba, including Ballistic Friends, Snugga and Weave.

Durable dog toy rating: Low to medium, depending on your dog