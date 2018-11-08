21 Best Gifts for Cat Owners: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

One of the necessary unpleasantries of cat ownership is dealing with the kitty litter box. While you can mitigate some of that by considering our list of the best self-cleaning litter boxes, you’ll still want to put those into their own space, if possible. For those lucky enough to have a spare closet to house their cat’s box, that still requires keeping the door open at all times. This little invention aims to solve that.

Whomever you give this to will need to be handy with a saw, but the installation is otherwise pretty simple. This cat door is finished in semi gloss white, but you can paint it to match any interior door in your home. If the cat owner on your list doesn’t have a jig saw yet, this Black + Decker BDEJS600C will do the job nicely.