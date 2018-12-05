11 Best Car Seats for Dogs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

For the most part, dogs love car rides. They love seeing new places, sticking their head out the window, and just generally tagging along with you wherever you go. Most dogs have an inexhaustible sense of adventure and there’s no better promise of adventure than the car. Dog car seats allow them to ride safely in comfort. They also boost small dogs up enough so they can see out the window, while keeping them in one place so they don’t jump all over you while you drive. While larger dogs usually do a okay with hammocks and seat covers, the car seat is the way to go for smaller pups.

If your dog hates the car, consider our list of the best car seats for dogs to make rides more comfortable for them and you.