11 Best Cat Carriers: Compare, Buy & Save

Cats, by their very nature, are not usually excited about being moved from one location to the next against their will. Every cat I’ve ever owned was not particularly fond of car rides and certainly didn’t love trips to the vet. Usually, this meant trying to corral my cats, hold them just so they couldn’t scratch me and lower them into a hard plastic carrier standing upright. It usually didn’t go so well.

Of course, those types of single-door carriers still exist. Indeed, they’re still the classic choice that most people think of when it comes to cat carriers. Now, though, there are quite a few more innovative designs which can make life for both you and your cat easier. Almost all of these newer styles are airline approved pet carriers, so you don’t have to worry about your cat even when flying. Many are fabric rather than plastic, and many of them fold up to conserve space when not in use.