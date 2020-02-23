7 Best BiOrb Fish Tanks: The Ultimate List

If you have fallen in love with the spherical shape of the classic biOrb tank but want something a little bigger than the 4-gallon or the 8-gallon then you need to check out the 28-gallon or 105-liter version. This is not a centerpiece tank. This is a tank that deserves its own spot or corner in your home or office or home office. It has that beautiful sphere design for optimum viewing while being able to hold a lot of sea life. This tank comes standard with the MCR or multi-color remote, where other biOrb tanks have the option of standard LED lighting or MCR, this being a larger tank it comes standard with more bells and whistles.

When it comes to lighting The MCR LED light can be used in manual or automatic cycle modes. In the cycle mode, you can choose an 8, 10, 12 or 14-hour cycle. In each cycle, there is a 15 minute sunrise period where the light ramps up to full brightness and the end of the cycle the light ramps down. During the off-hours, only a dim night light will operate. This will help cut down on energy bills and ultimately burning out bulbs. IF you forget to lower or brighten the lights no worries, the cycle mode will take care of that for you. Also, it creates a really nice ambiance. In manual mode, you will have control over the color mix and the brightness of the light. The LEDs are white, blue, green and red.

If you’re worried about the filtration system and how it works, don’t, the biOrb system is insanely easy to use. The filtration/aeration system includes a low voltage 12V air pump, BiOrb filter cartridge that is a one size fits all cartridge. Ceramic media for biological filtration and water conditioner and beneficial bacteria liquid. The dimensions of this tank are as follows: 105L (28 Gallon) Acrylic Bowl: 25″ Tall X 24″ Wide”