7 Best BiOrb Fish Tanks: The Ultimate List

These fish tanks give you a 360-degree view of your newly acquired aquatic life. Not only are these tanks a great addition to any home or office setting, but they are incredibly zen as well. Here are the 7 best biOrb fish tanks according to our very thorough ultimate list.
This is a really cool version of the biOrb spherical aquarium. Featured with the MCR this aquarium is not only a fish tank, it is a definite conversation piece and would make a fantastic centerpiece. The 360-degree viewing radius is a crowd pleaser and will give a serious zen vibe to whatever space you place it in. Like all biOrb aquariums, this one is also made of Acrylic which is 10 times stronger than glass, 50% lighter and has a 93% transparency rating.
This tank, like all biOrb aquariums, has a 5 step filtration process that will keep the bowl cleaner, longer. The LED Lighting features Multi-Color Remote controlled LED lighting with sixteen pre-set colors and brightness control. You can literally set this per your mood or the event that you are hosting in your office or home. Because this is a spherical tank it has a hidden waterline which creates a visually seamless aquarium. You can buy this tank in the featured white or in grey and in a bunch of different sizes. The featured tank is 4-gallons but there is also an 8-gallon and 16-gallon version available.
This is a really cool version of the classic cube biOrb tank. It is a rectangular tank with rounded edges for a more contemporary look. It has four clear sides for viewing at any angle. This is an incredibly easy fish tank to set up and maintain over time and that is one of the best parts about investing in a biOrb tank, they are all easy to set up and easy to maintain. Everything that you need to set this tank up and keep it running is included in the box at the time of purchase.
When it comes to the MCR or multi-color remote and LED lighting they can be used in manual or automatic cycle modes. In the cycle mode you can choose an 8, 10, 12 or 14 hour cycle. In each cycle there is a 15 minute sunrise period where the light ramps up to full brightness and the end of the cycle the light ramps down. During the off-hours, only a dim night light will operate which is nice for energy-saving and ambiance. In manual mode you will have control over the color mix and the brightness of the light. The LEDs are white, blue, green and red.
The dimensions of this tank are as follows: 45L (12 Gallon) Acrylic Bowl: 23″ Tall X 15″ Wide X 10 Long”
If you are looking for a smaller aquarium to start your fish owning career then this 4-gallon option is truly a great option. The spherical design is different than the classic rectangular or square tanks that you see everywhere. The 360-degree view is a great look for any small space and will add a bit of life to the area. The tank is constructed out of Acrylic which is 10 times stronger than glass, 50% lighter and 93% clearer. This is great because it is easy to move around and easier to clean.
The filtration system that comes with the tank is a true 5 stage filtration system. It filters the tank biologically, mechanically, chemically, it stabilizes the water and oxygenates the entire tank which is important not only for cleaning but for the life of the fish. The tank is also incredibly energy efficient using only 12 Volts to power the filter and lights. The tank comes in a number of different options so there is something for everyone’s needs.
The featured tank has an LED light that creates a natural daylight appearance. There is also an option for MCR or a multiple color remote. The featured tank comes in silver but is also available in white and black. There are four tank sizes, the featured 4-gallon, an 8-gallon a 16-gallon and a large 27-gallon tank.
The great thing about the biOrb brand is that they have taken your typical aquariums and put a rather interesting and stylish spin on them. This aquarium from the biOrb brand is a cylinder version of their famous biOrb 15 spherical tank. This tank gives you 360-degree viewing of whatever sea life you choose to fill it with. You can go saltwater or freshwater and choose a ton of different options of what to put in there. The featured image has artificial coral but with salt water, you could put real-life coral in with the fish you choose.
All biOrb aquariums feature a 5 stage filtration process for some of the most technological filtration in the game. The tank filters based on biological, mechanical, chemical, water stabilization and oxygenation. The oxygenation of the system keeps the fish and sea life healthy and alive for a longer life span. The tank is constructed out of Acrylic which is 10 times stronger than glass as well as 50% lighter and 93% clearer. This comes in handy when you have to clean the tank less frequently. The tank comes with LED lights or in an option with an MCR or multi-color remote. Ths featured tank is a 4-gallon tank but there is also a 9-gallon of 35-liter version available. The featured tank comes in black but there is a white version too so there is a tank to fit any decor.
If you have fallen in love with the spherical shape of the classic biOrb tank but want something a little bigger than the 4-gallon or the 8-gallon then you need to check out the 28-gallon or 105-liter version. This is not a centerpiece tank. This is a tank that deserves its own spot or corner in your home or office or home office. It has that beautiful sphere design for optimum viewing while being able to hold a lot of sea life. This tank comes standard with the MCR or multi-color remote, where other biOrb tanks have the option of standard LED lighting or MCR, this being a larger tank it comes standard with more bells and whistles.
When it comes to lighting The MCR LED light can be used in manual or automatic cycle modes. In the cycle mode, you can choose an 8, 10, 12 or 14-hour cycle. In each cycle, there is a 15 minute sunrise period where the light ramps up to full brightness and the end of the cycle the light ramps down. During the off-hours, only a dim night light will operate. This will help cut down on energy bills and ultimately burning out bulbs. IF you forget to lower or brighten the lights no worries, the cycle mode will take care of that for you. Also, it creates a really nice ambiance. In manual mode, you will have control over the color mix and the brightness of the light. The LEDs are white, blue, green and red.
If you’re worried about the filtration system and how it works, don’t, the biOrb system is insanely easy to use. The filtration/aeration system includes a low voltage 12V air pump, BiOrb filter cartridge that is a one size fits all cartridge. Ceramic media for biological filtration and water conditioner and beneficial bacteria liquid. The dimensions of this tank are as follows: 105L (28 Gallon) Acrylic Bowl: 25″ Tall X 24″ Wide”
The biOrb Flow 30 Aquarium with LED is a boxier version of the smaller spherical tanks. This one is more of a cube than a sphere but still has a ton of viewing space. It is powered from the small patch in the back so you don’t lose sight of your new swimming pets. It features an easy-open lid so you can access your fish or add new friends easily as well as feed the fish easier. This tank comes with a similar setup to ALL biOrb aquarium tanks.
The tank is almost completely constructed out of Acrylic which is 10 times stronger than glass, 50% lighter and has a 93% transparency rating. This makes cleaning the inside and outside of the tank super easy and low maintenance. It features the same 5 step filtration that comes with ALL biOrb products. It biologically, mechanically, chemically cleans the tank while also stabilizing the water and oxygenating it for longer life of your fish and less wear and tear. If you’re worried about your power bill going up, don’t, all biOrb aquariums come with a 12V, low voltage transformer to help cut down on costs.
This tank features built-in LED lighting specifically designed to fit the aquarium seamlessly. You can also get this tank with an MCR or multi-color controller. The featured version of the tank is a 4-gallon aquarium but there is also an 8-gallon option if you want something a little bigger. And the tanks come in white, or black trim so there is something that fits all decors.
If you are looking for a smaller tank option with a super contemporary look, maybe something that can fit on a desk in the front of an office or entryway to your home then this is a great option for you. It won’t take up too much space and will match with your modern design in-home or office space. This look is a block style with black trim so if you’ve got black furniture or picture frames in your office or home this will pair very well with that decor. Just like every biOrb system, it is easy to set up and easy to maintain. Everything you need to set it up and keep it purring like a kitten is in the box when it gets to you.
The filtration system is super easy to use and will do all of the work for you. Filtration/Aeration System: The filtration includes a low voltage 12V air pump (that will save a ton on your electric bill), BiOrb Filter Cartridge, Ceramic Media for biological filtration and water conditioner and beneficial bacteria liquid. And as always, the filters will fit any biOrb tank size.
The MCR LED Light can be used in manual or automatic cycle modes. In the cycle mode, you can choose an 8, 10, 12 or 14-hour cycle. In each cycle, there is a 15 minute sunrise period where the light ramps up to full brightness and the end of the cycle the light ramps down. This will match with your lifestyle so it will be brighter when you are around, during the daytime and dimmer at night which creates a great ambiance no matter where the tank is located. The dimensions of the tank are as follows: 15L (4 Gallon) Acrylic Bowl: 15.75″ Tall X 11.4″ Wide X 7.5 Long”