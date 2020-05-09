9 Best Dog Ball Launchers: Compare, Buy & Save

Throwing a ball and watching your dog chase after it is a lot of fun. You can almost see your dog smiling as he romps toward you with the ball in his mouth. He’s having a good time and doesn’t seem to get tired.

You, on the other hand, might not have the same stamina. That’s where a ball launcher comes in. It allows your dog to get exercise, stay in shape, and reduce obesity. It also gives you a break.

You can even train your dog to return the ball to the launcher. Please note: dog ball launchers are ideal for active dogs. If your dog is ill or suffers from arthritis, chasing a ball at high speeds can strain joints, muscles, and cartilage. Energetic puppies and adult dogs in good health love chasing balls; playing with a ball launcher is a perfect way to expend energy.

To find out which models of dog ball launchers are best for your pooch, see below.